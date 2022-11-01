ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lockport, LA

Local man accused of attempted murder in one shooting now faces murder charge in another

By Keith Magill, Daily Comet
 2 days ago

A 20-year-old Lockport man charged with attempted murder in one shooting now faces a murder charge in another, authorities said.

Jyairus Folse was charged Tuesday with second-degree murder in the Sept. 24 shooting death of 37-year-old Lorenzo Stuart, also of Lockport, the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Deputies responded to calls of shots fired about 11:30 p.m. Sept. 24 in the 700 block of St. Louis Street, according to the release. Deputies found Stuart had been shot, and he was later pronounced dead.

Through investigation, detectives developed Folse as a suspect and obtained a warrant for his arrest, the Sheriff's Office said.

Folse had been in the Lafourche jail since Sept. 29, charged with attempted second-degree murder in a Sept. 8 shooting on Ayo Street in Raceland, according to the Sheriff's Office. Jamyren Richard, 23, of Raceland was also charged with attempted murder in that incident.

On Tuesday, detectives took Folse to the Criminal Operations Center in Lockport for questioning about the Sept. 24 shooting, authorities said. Following questioning, he was returned to the Lafourche jail and booked with second degree murder.

Folse faces other charges stemming from his arrest Sept. 29, including illegal possession of a stolen firearm, possession of marijuana, taking contraband to a penal institution and contempt of court, the Sheriff's Office said. He was additionally charged with simple battery for allegedly hitting another inmate Oct. 15. He is being held without bail.

