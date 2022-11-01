ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hendersonville, NC

Children and Family Resource Center named Blue Ribbon Affiliate

By Dean Hensley, Hendersonville Times-News
 2 days ago
Hendersonville's Children and Family Resource Center has earned an endorsement from Parents as Teachers National Center, Inc., as a Blue Ribbon Affiliate, making it one of the top-performing home visiting affiliates within Parents as Teachers’ international network, according to a press release.

Being named a Blue Ribbon Affiliate affirms that Children and Family Resource Center is a high-quality member of the home visiting field, implementing the evidence-based Parents as Teachers model with fidelity, the release said.

The Parents as Teachers program has been an activity of the Children & Family Resource Center for approximately 20 years, with support from the Henderson County Smart Start Partnership for Children and United Way of Henderson County. The program includes home visits, group connections, child screening and connections to community resources and equips parents with knowledge and resources to prepare their children for a stronger start in life and greater success in school.

Parents as Teachers serves parents who have children ages prenatal to kindergarten. Parents as Teachers implementation research conducted in Connecticut found a 22 percent decline in the incidence of child maltreatment substantiations for families taking part in the program compared to those families who did not. Implementation with quality and fidelity is vital in home-visiting programs as it determines a program’s effectiveness in accomplishing its original goals and intended outcomes.

It also verifies that a program is being implemented as designed. Parents as Teachers’ rigorous endorsement process demonstrates an affiliate's accountability and credibility to the community, its funders, elected officials, and the partner organizations with which they work.

“To earn the Blue Ribbon Endorsement, we underwent a rigorous self-study and review process from the National Center. The process confirms that we are meeting Parents as Teachers’ standards of fidelity and quality,” said Jamie Wiener, CFRC Executive Director. "Blue Ribbon Affiliates are exemplary programs, delivering the highest quality services to children and families.”

The Children and Family Resource Center, located at 851 Case St. in Hendersonville, was founded in 1999. The programs offered there are building stronger foundations for the children in Henderson County by providing resources to help parents and child care centers create positive learning environments, screening children so they can start school with all the necessary tools, teaching parenting skills to families and offering scholarships to single parents in need.

For more information call the Resource Center at 828-698-0674 or visit the website at www.childrenandfamily.org.

