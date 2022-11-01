UPDATE: Some prep football games moved up to Thursday

Due to forecasted severe weather on Friday, several area high school football games have been moved up to Thursday, including the Bartlesville vs. Tahlequah showdown.

The others include Rejoice Christian at Pawhuska, Adair at Nowata, Claremore-Sequoyah Valley at Caney Valley and Wesleyan Christian School at Coyle.

There could be changes to other games also. The E-E will have an update in Thursday’s paper, if needed.

Bartlesville and Tahlequah will clash for the No. 5 playoff seeding out of District 6A-II-1. Both teams are 2-4 in district. Thursday's loser will fall to the No. 6 seed. This game also is Bartlesville's Senior Night.

Pawhuska (6-3) has clinched the No. 3 seed in District 2A-8, but has a chance to knock off an unbeaten Rejoice Christian team (9-0).

Wesleyan Christian (8-1, 6-0) can wrap up its championship with a win.

Caney Valley and Nowata both are looking to end their seasons on a competitive note.

Unless another schedule change is made, Friday's area games include the Caney Valley (Kan.) Pups hosting a playoff game, Dewey at Cascia Hall, Copan at Oaks, Yale at Barnsdall and Oklahoma Union at Chelsea.

Barnsdall is trying to secure the No. 3 seed, Oklahoma Union will be fighting to avoid a winless season, Copan can earn a playoff spot for the first time since 2009, Dewey is eager to end on a strong note for its seniors and the Caney Valley Pups can advance to the Kansas state quarterfinals.