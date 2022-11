On the 23rd of October, local unincorporated nonprofit Civic Duty Media held a Community Town Hall at the Colony Theatre. I thank Councilmember Schultz and Vice Mayor Anthony for volunteering their time and the community for showing up to have an open discussion on issues important to them in the coming year. We look forward to doing more of these events in the future and bringing government to eye level, by facilitating these informal discussions.

