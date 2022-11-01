Five student-athletes are nominated for the week 10 athlete of the week award

HILLSDALE COUNTY — Week 10 athlete of the week voting is now open. There are five standout student-athletes who are nominated for the week 10 athlete of the week award.

Voting for the athlete of the week award enters you for a chance to win a prize from one of our sponsors. Voting will stay open through Thursday morning.

Nominees this week include Lukas Strine of Reading, Tyler Bays of Reading, Chloe Stalhood of Hillsdale, Kade Spahr of Pittsford and Gavin VanKampen of Jonesville. With the introduction of volleyball postseason entries next week, the nominees will return to eight for the final week of fall ballots.

Winners will receive plaques at the end of the season.

You can vote here:

