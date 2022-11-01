ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsdale, MI

Five student-athletes are nominated for the week 10 athlete of the week award

By Joseph Flaherty, Hillsdale Daily News
Hillsdale Daily News
Hillsdale Daily News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1da8ZP_0iv1qd1900

HILLSDALE COUNTY — Week 10 athlete of the week voting is now open. There are five standout student-athletes who are nominated for the week 10 athlete of the week award.

Voting for the athlete of the week award enters you for a chance to win a prize from one of our sponsors. Voting will stay open through Thursday morning.

Nominees this week include Lukas Strine of Reading, Tyler Bays of Reading, Chloe Stalhood of Hillsdale, Kade Spahr of Pittsford and Gavin VanKampen of Jonesville. With the introduction of volleyball postseason entries next week, the nominees will return to eight for the final week of fall ballots.

Winners will receive plaques at the end of the season.

You can vote here:

Vote for your favorite Athlete of the Week! You can vote every day between Monday and Wednesday each week.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
jtv.tv

Four Earn First-Team All-State Golf Honors

Natalie Kulka of Jackson High School follows through on a shot during the Michigan High School Athletic Association Division 2 finals last month. (November 1, 2022 5:12 PM) The Jackson area continues to prove it has some of the best golfers in the state. And it goes all the way...
JACKSON, MI
WANE 15

Talented trio at Angola signs for college

ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) – A talented trio of Angola High School seniors put pen to paper on Tuesday afternoon to continue their athletic & academic careers in college, as Paige Frantz signed to play volleyball at Bethel University while Rosie and Eleanor Knauer both signed to play softball at Manchester University.
ANGOLA, IN
albionpleiad.com

Opinion: Dear Albion College: You’re Failing My Expectations

This is my first year at Albion College. I can honestly say that I’m disappointed. I remember going on my first tour of Albion. I was enthralled with the beautiful trees, immaculate architecture and the promise of academic excellence. My tour guide spoke of a walkable community where I could study, eat and work – without ever leaving campus.
ALBION, MI
thebutlercollegian.com

Tattoo Tales: Women’s basketball

Kendall Wingler (left) and Trinity White (right) pose in Hinkle. Photos by Grace Hensley. “Tattoo Tales” is a series in which The Butler Collegian speaks with a Butler community member about their tattoos and the stories behind them. Read on to discover the next of our Tattoo Tales through a Q&A style interview.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WILX-TV

In My View: MSU at a crossroads

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State football story is far from complete. The season is at a huge crossroads for the final four games given all of the off-the-field issues from the aftermath of the Michigan game. How much damage this will do for MSU football moving forward remains...
EAST LANSING, MI
thecomeback.com

New update surfaces after shocking Michigan-Michigan State fight

The aftermath of the shocking Michigan-Michigan State fight over the weekend reached another critical point Tuesday. After four players were suspended indefinitely earlier in the week, the Michigan State program announced Tuesday that four more players now must serve indefinite suspensions. “We are suspending student-athletes Malcolm Jones, Justin White, Jacoby...
fox2detroit.com

Another $1M Powerball ticket sold in Michigan

(FOX 2) - While the Powerball jackpot remained illusive following another lottery number drawing last night, another million-dollar cash prize was scored in Michigan. A CVS pharmacy in northern Michigan sold the winning ticket, which required matching five white balls to the numbers announced last night. The $1 million ticket...
MICHIGAN STATE
1470 WFNT

Seven Lucky Spots Where $1 Million PowerBall Tickets Have Been Sold in Michigan

You've probably already composed your letter of resignation (at least in your head), anticipating your big win in tonight $1.2 billion Powerball Jackpot. But where are the winning tickets being sold? There's actually one little party store in Comstock Park that has the reputation for being the luckiest little lottery store in Michigan. As of 2021, the retailer had sold eight tickets (in a 15-year period) that had netted customers big jackpots totaling about $62 million.
MICHIGAN STATE
wtvbam.com

Prize winners announced for Coldwater Halloween Parade

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Downtown Coldwater was packed Saturday night as over 40 units took part in the annual Coldwater Halloween Parade. Parade organizers posted the winners of various categories on Monday. Cole Ford received the Creepy Cupid Award while the Haunted Hopper award went to the Coldwater Swimming...
COLDWATER, MI
99.1 WFMK

The Oldest Farm in Michigan Dates Back to 1776

The oldest farm in Michigan happens to be on one of our islands…not Beaver, not Mackinac, Bois Blanc, Drummond, Isle Royale, Manitou, or any of the others that you might expect…..but the answer is found on Grosse Ile in the Detroit River. These days the farm is referred...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Associated Press

Del Webb Breaks Ground on Newest Michigan Community

DETROIT--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- Del Webb, the nation’s leading builder of active adult communities for those 55 and older, has officially broken ground on its newest community in southeast Michigan, Kensington Ridge by Del Webb. Located in charming Milford Township off I-96 at Milford Road, the community will grand open in Spring 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005295/en/ Del Webb breaks ground on its newest community in southeast Michigan, Kensington Ridge by Del Webb. (Photo: Business Wire)
MICHIGAN STATE
Cars 108

The Oldest Township in Michigan: Created in 1837

According to the Muskegon Township web page, their Township “is the oldest (one) in the State of Michigan. It was (the) first township in the new State of Michigan to be created by the State Legislature in 1837 and included parts of what is now Ottawa and Oceana Counties.”
MUSKEGON, MI
97.5 NOW FM

Michigan Mom Makes Quite a Meatloaf!

Mom, Meatloaf!! What is she doing back there? Well, now we know. Meatloaf has always been kind of a joke. I mean it is a very 70s or 80s esque kind of meal. Thanks to Wedding Crashers , it has also become a movie line that we quote. I suppose you have to thank Chaz for offering his mom to make one. Now a Michigan mom is going viral thanks to a very artistically done meatloaf. A mom from Mesick, Mi created a bit of meatloaf art in honor of her son Colin. Well done Melissa! Food art is impressive, but this is pretty darn funny too. Take a look here.
MICHIGAN STATE
Hillsdale Daily News

Hillsdale Daily News

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
239K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Hillsdale, MI from The Hillsdale Daily News.

 http://hillsdale.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy