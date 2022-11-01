Read full article on original website
Related
KEVN
South Dakota Democratic Party gets voters pumped about election
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The South Dakota Democratic Party launched a statewide “get out the vote” tour for people to hear and see the candidates before Election Day. State Representative Jamie Smith, who is running for South Dakota governor, traveled to Pine Ridge to meet and greet people at various locations and get them pumped up to vote. It was an attempt to drive voter enthusiasm in places with traditionally low turnout.
hubcityradio.com
Recap of IM27 debate held in Watertown
WATERTOWN, S.D.(KXLG)- The general election is coming fast; on November 8th, 2022, many decisions will be finalized within South Dakota. Initiated Measure 27 is one of two significant issues on this year’s ballot. It authorizes the recreational use, possession, and distribution of cannabis to adults over 21. KXLG News...
dakotanewsnow.com
Smith, Noem crisscross the state in final campaign push before Election Day
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Election Day is just six days away. And the governor’s race is a close one. That’s what Governor Kristi Noem told people at a rally Wednesday, at a rally with Viriginia Governor Glenn Youngkin. Both Noem and her Democratic opponent Jamie...
sdstandardnow.com
West River Democrats insist they can win, and Drew and Stephenson are trying to prove it on Nov. 8 (Part one)
(Author’s note: It’s hard out there for a South Dakota Democrat. They hold no national or statewide offices, and haven’t won a statewide election since 2008. They are heavily outnumbered in the Legislature, with Republicans holding supermajorities in both chambers, 62-8 in the House of Representatives and 32-3 in the Senate.
dakotanewsnow.com
Former congresswoman campaigned with Noem
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Former Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard accompanied Gov. Kristi Noem as she campaigned in Sioux Falls on Wednesday. Gabbard commented on Gov. Noem’s character, saying, “Kristi is someone who has a, a servant’s heart, a she has fought for and served the people a here in South Dakota both in congress and now as governor for four years a and she’s shown that she’s not afraid to take on a challenge a and uphold the constitution, uphold the freedoms of the people of South Dakota.”
gowatertown.net
South Dakota Democrats on a “get out the vote” tour (Audio)
YANKTON, S.D.–The Democrat Party “Get Out the Vote” caravan made a stop in Yankton yesterday. (Tuesday) Governor candidate Jamie Smith (pictured) says he needs all voters to show up….. There has been a barrage of ads attacking Smith. He says he tries to stay positive in...
gowatertown.net
Over one-third of South Dakota legislative races already decided
Election day is a week away, but more than a third of South Dakota’s state legislative races are already decided. Of 105 seats up for grabs in the South Dakota Senate or House of Representatives, 38% are unopposed races. A clear majority of Senate seats — exactly 60% — are unopposed. Every unopposed candidate is a Republican.
KEVN
Gabbard joins Gov. Kristi Noem against what they call ‘extreme’ federal government
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - South Dakota Republican Governor Kristi Noem held a rally Wednesday morning with now politically Independent former Hawaii Representative Tulsi Gabbard. On Wednesday morning, Tulsi Gabbard made her appearance at the Holiday Inn convention center in Rapid City alongside Noem. During the start of the rally,...
dakotanewsnow.com
SD Legislative candidate survey: Karla Lems
CANTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Karla Lems is running for re-election to the South Dakota State House in District 16. The district includes portions of Lincoln and Union counties, and has the communities of Beresford, Lennox, and Canton within its boundaries. Lems is running alongside Republican incumbent Kevin Jensen. They will face one Democrat in the general election, Matt Ness.
WATCH: Tulsi Gabbard joins Kristi Noem in South Dakota ahead of midterm elections
With less than one week before the midterm elections, former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard made a stop in South Dakota to stump for Gov. Kristi Noem (R-SD).
dakotanewsnow.com
SD Legislative candidate survey: Tom Sutton
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Tom Sutton is running as a Republican for election to the South Dakota State House in District 10. District 10 is made up east and northeast Sioux Falls. Sutton is running alongside Republican John Mogen, and two Democrats, incumbent Erin Healy and Kameron Nelson.
sdstandardnow.com
For God’s sake: State Rep. Tony Randolph (R-Dist. 35) basing political stances on his personal religious views
State Rep. Tony Randolph represents District 35, which consists of Box Elder and most of Rapid Valley, and is seeking a third term in the upcoming election. In a recent profile in the Rapid City Journal, Randolph explained that he is “running for office again to stand by his tenets of religion and morality.” He promised to look at the abortion issue “through the perspective of God's word,” rather than the votes of his constituents, who rejected abortion bans in 2006 and 2008.
dakotafreepress.com
Noem’s Money Mostly from Elsewhere; Smith Powered Mostly by South Dakota Dollars
As Kristi Noem brings out-of-state political celebs to campaign for her in Sioux Falls, John Hult of South Dakota Searchlight notes that Noem continues to be mostly funded by out-of-state donors:. Around 80% of the individual donor addresses listed on Gov. Kristi Noem’s most recent campaign finance filing are out-of-state,...
dakotanewsnow.com
Pro-marijuana group says state officials may have broken laws
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The group that pushed forward South Dakota’s medical marijuana measure in 2020 is officially sitting out of the 2022 election and not actively promoting any measure. But it’s taking a closer look at the actions from opponents of Initiated Measure 27 and other pro-marijuana measures.
redlakenationnews.com
Native man fired over photo with Republican governor
A Native man from Crow Creek, South Dakota, was fired this week after a photo of him making a lewd gesture while standing beside Republican Gov. Kristi Noem went viral. Stefen Monteau worked as a cook at a cafe that Noem visited recently. Her staff posted the photo of her standing beside Monteau and another woman that became widely shared on social media after people noticed Monteau's middle finger on his right hand was raised.
KELOLAND TV
Expanded Medicaid: Who would qualify
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you are between 19 and 64 and make about $18,700 a year in South Dakota, you could likely qualify for expanded Medicaid if the measure is approved by voters on Election Day on November 8. The measure would require the state to provide...
South Dakota’s Smallest Town Only Has a Population of 3
The smallest community in South Dakota has only three residents and is located around 4 hours from the Sioux Falls Metro. Travel anywhere around the Mount Rushmore State and you'll find plenty of small towns on every corner of the map. But the tiniest settlement in the entire state is East River and it's not too far off from the North Dakota border.
South Dakota Is the Most Expensive State for Health Care in America
No matter where you live in the United States, healthcare costs can take a big bite out of your budget. That's especially true in South Dakota, where a new study shows that the Mount Rushmore State has the most expensive health care in the country. Forbes compared all 50 states...
tsln.com
Two Master Lamb Producers Recognized at 2022 South Dakota Sheep Growers Association Conference
Brookings, S.D. – The South Dakota Master Lamb Producers Association recognized sheep producers from Alexandria, South Dakota, and Wessington Springs, South Dakota, during this year’s South Dakota Sheep Growers Annual Convention. Kelly Froehlich, Assistant Professor and SDSU Extension Sheep and Goat Specialist, recognized Prairieland Farms and MB Genetics,...
hubcityradio.com
David Reiss starts new role as Executive Director of the South Dakota Municipal League
YANKTON, S.D.(WNAX)- David Reiss takes over as the new Executive Director of the South Dakota Municipal League Tuesday. Reiss says a number of issues came up at their recent state convention, including funding for affordable housing. Reiss says they are waiting on the results of the recreational marijuana ballot issue.
Comments / 0