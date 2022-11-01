ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Teenage Hunter Removes 28 Invasive Snakes from Florida Everglades and Wins $10,000

By Paul Richards
Field & Stream
Field & Stream
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lyvm2_0iv1pEBJ00
Burmese pythons have been damaging the fragile ecosystem of the Florida Everglades since they were in inadvertently introduced in the 1990s. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

The annual Florida Python Challenge has a new champion. Matthew Concepcion, 19, topped almost 1,000 participants by capturing and killing 28 invasive Burmese pythons over the event’s ten days. In the 10th year of the competition, the 2022 participants removed a record 231 of the large constrictors, according to a statement released by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. Contestants from 32 states, Canada, and Latvia took part.

For his efforts, Concepcion was dubbed the “Ultimate Grand Prize Winner” and took home a $10,000 check courtesy of the Bergeron Everglades Foundation. “It’s all about our ecosystem,” Concepcion said in a video posted to Facebook. “I love Florida. I love the Everglades. I love to see it grow, and these snakes are not letting it happen.”

South Florida Water Management biologist Michael Kirkland told CNN that pythons have been decimating wildlife for years, adding that there has been a 90 percent decline of other animals—like rabbits, opossums, and raccoons—since pet owners inadvertently introduced the species in the 1990s. Ironically, the pythons are listed as “Vulnerable” on the IUCN Red List due to habitat destruction in their native environment—the jungles and grassy marshes of Southeast Asia.

Since 2000, more than 17,000 Burmese pythons have been removed from the state of Florida. Like the Redneck Fishing Tournament that removes invasive carp from the Illinois River, though, the Python Challenge itself does not come close to solving the problem. There are an estimated 100,000 Burmese pythons in Florida, they have no natural predators, and one large female can produce a clutch of 100 or more eggs. But, the competition does increase awareness about the threat the invasive species poses to the Sunshine State’s ecology.

This year, cash prizes were awarded to contestants in “professional,” “novice”, and “military/veteran” categories. Dustin Crum won $1,500 for removing the longest python, a snake that was just over 11 feet long. Earlier this year, a team of biologists captured a 215-pounder that was nearly 18 feet long and had a clutch of 122 developing eggs.

Comments / 0

Related
Field & Stream

Watch a Giant Alligator Come Out of Nowhere to Eat a Small Alligator That Was Hunting an Egret

Everyone knows about the food chain. But it’s rare to witness something that so vividly demonstrates what the food chain actually is as this video, which depicts a predator hunting a smaller predator hunting an even smaller predator. The video was posted on Twitter by Travis Akers, of Jacksonville, Florida, on October 19. It begins with a mid-sized alligator slowly stalking an egret next to a pond. The wary bird keeps a comfortable distance from the gator. The gator looks like it’s about to give up and lays down in the grass—and right when it does, an absolutely massive alligator charges out of some bushes.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Whiskey Riff

Alligator Creeps On Land To Grab Wild Hog, Six More Gators Come Looking For A Bite

If you thought you only had to worry about alligators in the water, they let you know they’re dominant on land as well. A video from Myakka River State Park in Sarasota, Florida proves just that, as visitors were able to get some awesome footage of an alligator leaving the water, creeping up on a nest of wild pigs, snatching one easily, then returning to the water for a feast.
SARASOTA, FL
OutThere Colorado

Extremely rare predator released to thrive by feasting on Colorado's prairie dogs

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, 30 members of the black-footed ferret species were released on Wednesday in a prairie dog colony located near John Martin State Park. With this animal being one of the rarest mammals in North America, authorities called the moment a "big day for wildlife conservation." The colony where the ferrets were released is located on the 44,000-acre Southern Plains Preserve near Lamar, Colorado. With the species being federally threatened, these ferrets were raised at a United States Forest Service Fish...
LAMAR, CO
Maya Devi

The world's largest crustacean may have eaten Amelia Earhart

The coconut crabs or robber crabs are the world’s largest crustaceans, measuring up to three feet in width and weighing over nine pounds. Inhabiting the Indo-Pacific area, they are widely found in the off-coast islands of Africa to those in the Pacific Ocean.
Magnolia State Live

‘If you have hogs we are coming after them.’ Mississippi hog trapper reaching millions of users with social media message, videos

Feral Hogs continue to be an issue facing Mississippi. Each year the wild hogs cause $1.5 billion in damages according to the United States Department of Agriculture. It is a problem for wildlife and native fauna because the hogs destroy habitat and hamper reproductive success. Additionally, hogs reproduce at a high rate averaging 4-6 piglets per litter and hog gestation periods are 114 days long.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Field & Stream

Field & Stream

New York, NY
29K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Hunting and fishing tactics from the pros, gear reviews, and adventure stories. Field & Stream is the Soul of the Total Outdoorsman.

 https://www.fieldandstream.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy