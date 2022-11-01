ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
De Pere, WI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
94.3 Jack FM

City of Appleton Gearing up for Election Day

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ) — Governor, Attorney General, and U.S. Senator are some of the seats up for election on November 8. Appleton City Clerk, Kami Lynch, says she expects polling locations to be busy on election day due to fewer people showing up for early in-person absentee voting. “So...
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Green Bay clerk sued over absentee voting law

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A lawsuit for Green Bay clerk, Celestine Jeffreys, was heard in court today, claiming she did not give the public access to view the absentee voting process. Under Wisconsin law, election observers can watch nearly every step of the voting process, including ballots being...
GREEN BAY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin poll watchers lawsuit, judge sides with GOP

GREEN BAY, Wis. - A Wisconsin judge is ordering the city of Green Bay to give election observers more access. The Republican National Committee had filed a lawsuit, accusing a city clerk of refusing to let its poll watchers see the entire absentee voting process. "What are they trying to...
GREEN BAY, WI
b93radio.com

Tim Michels Says He’d Make Changes First Day in Office

Republican candidate for Wisconsin Governor Tim Michels made his case to supporters at Ranieri’s Four-of-a-Kind in Sheboygan on Wednesday afternoon, following closely on the heels of current Governor Tony Evers’ visit earlier in the day. The enthusiasm among the crowd packed to capacity in the bar was no...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Gubernatorial candidates make campaign stops in Northeast Wisconsin

FOX VALLEY, Wis. (WBAY) - Both gubernatorial candidates were in Northeast Wisconsin on Wednesday, as Marquette University Law School polls on the election were being released. Tony Evers rallied supporters in Kewaunee, while Tim Michels made an appearance in Oshkosh. Two candidates, two cities, two rallies -- both in locally-owned...
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay schools ask voters for $92 million

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Midterm elections are less than a week away, and your local school may be a part of it. Green Bay school leaders are asking voters to approve a referendum and explaining why it would benefit students. “You can see this crack running... all the way...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Tim Michels campaigns in Marinette

The Green Bay girl is charged as an adult with 1st Degree Reckless Homicide as the mother of one of her passengers plans for his funeral. Michels declined a one-on-one interview. Here is where he stands on issues, based on his speeches and debates. Pulaski man's story raises awareness for...
MARINETTE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay school district appeals to voters to fix the schools

Lily Peters, murdered at age 10, wanted to make a difference in the world. Her family is making that happen. Firefighters say neighbors were cleaning up the yard by burning some leaves when flames got out of control. Updated: 4 hours ago. Wisconsin's senior senator lays out his pitch to...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Profile of Tim Michels

MARINETTE, Wis. (WBAY) - The campaign for Tim Michels brings him to Northeast Wisconsin, rallying support in Marinette Tuesday night. A previous candidate for Wisconsin Senate and U.S. Senate, Michels now wants to be your next governor. Tim Michels was the only candidate for statewide office who declined a sit-down...
WISCONSIN STATE
1065thebuzz.com

Sheboygan is Focus of Governor’s Race Tomorrow

The hotly-contested race for Wisconsin Governor will be focused on Sheboygan on Wednesday, with both candidates coming to the City. Governor Tony Evers, the Democrat and Plymouth native running for his second 4-year term, will be at the Sheboygan County Labor Council Hall at 11th and Wisconsin Avenue between 11:45 and 1:00 to meet with supporters. His appearance is part of a bus tour that will then make stops in Kewaunee, Egg Harbor and Green Bay on Wednesday.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Donald Driver shares ownership of Cousins Subs stores in Northeast Wisconsin

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin-based Cousins Subs is partnering with former Green Bay Packers player Donald Driver to share ownership of six sandwich shops in Northeast Wisconsin. Cousins Subs, which is family-owned, expressed its excitement over the collaboration, citing Driver’s sincerity and drive to help others as a big reason...
APPLETON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

SMALL TOWNS PREVIEW: 9,000 cans of beer on the wall

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Brown County man started collecting beer cans when he was 65-years-old and continues his hobby to this day. Thursday in Small Towns, Jeff Alexander will introduce us to Leland Baenen of New Franken. Leland started his collection in 1996. He discovered the treasures at...
NEW FRANKEN, WI
WFRV Local 5

‘They make jokes about our facilities’: Proposed referendum in Green Bay could bring desired upgrades to school facilities

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – With the November Election next Tuesday, voters in Green Bay will have the chance to choose if the Green Bay Area Public School District (GBAPS) should borrow funds to improve district facilities. Some of those district facilities are joked about by opposing teams. “They make jokes about our facilities,” said […]
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Powerball players and billionaire dreamers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Many lottery retailers had a hectic day selling tickets for one of the largest lottery jackpots in American history. Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing is for over a billion dollars. One-point-two billion dollars, to be more precise. That’s what’s at stake with these winning numbers...
GREEN BAY, WI
cwbradio.com

Wisconsin's First Commercial Facility to Convert Dairy Farm Waste into Renewable Biofuel

(By Joe Schulz, Wisconsin Public Radio) Wisconsin's first commercial facility to convert dairy farm waste into renewable biofuel for vehicles broke ground earlier this month. According to Joe Schulz with Wisconsin Public Radio, that’s thanks to a partnership between the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh and the California-based Agra Energy. The $20 million facility is located at the Dairyland Farm in New Franken.
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy