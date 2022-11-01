The hotly-contested race for Wisconsin Governor will be focused on Sheboygan on Wednesday, with both candidates coming to the City. Governor Tony Evers, the Democrat and Plymouth native running for his second 4-year term, will be at the Sheboygan County Labor Council Hall at 11th and Wisconsin Avenue between 11:45 and 1:00 to meet with supporters. His appearance is part of a bus tour that will then make stops in Kewaunee, Egg Harbor and Green Bay on Wednesday.

SHEBOYGAN, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO