94.3 Jack FM
City of Appleton Gearing up for Election Day
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ) — Governor, Attorney General, and U.S. Senator are some of the seats up for election on November 8. Appleton City Clerk, Kami Lynch, says she expects polling locations to be busy on election day due to fewer people showing up for early in-person absentee voting. “So...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay clerk sued over absentee voting law
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A lawsuit for Green Bay clerk, Celestine Jeffreys, was heard in court today, claiming she did not give the public access to view the absentee voting process. Under Wisconsin law, election observers can watch nearly every step of the voting process, including ballots being...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin poll watchers lawsuit, judge sides with GOP
GREEN BAY, Wis. - A Wisconsin judge is ordering the city of Green Bay to give election observers more access. The Republican National Committee had filed a lawsuit, accusing a city clerk of refusing to let its poll watchers see the entire absentee voting process. "What are they trying to...
whbl.com
Governor Evers & Blue-Ribbon List of Dems at Sheboygan Labor Hall: “We Can Do This”
It was a humble school bus, but it carried some of the biggest names in Wisconsin – and U.S. – politics, as Democrat Governor Tony Evers stopped in Sheboygan on Wednesday. The crowd of perhaps 150 people were given a shot of enthusiasm from a blue-ribbon list of democrats focused on getting out the vote for the blue ticket in next Tuesday’s general election.
b93radio.com
Tim Michels Says He’d Make Changes First Day in Office
Republican candidate for Wisconsin Governor Tim Michels made his case to supporters at Ranieri’s Four-of-a-Kind in Sheboygan on Wednesday afternoon, following closely on the heels of current Governor Tony Evers’ visit earlier in the day. The enthusiasm among the crowd packed to capacity in the bar was no...
WBAY Green Bay
Gubernatorial candidates make campaign stops in Northeast Wisconsin
FOX VALLEY, Wis. (WBAY) - Both gubernatorial candidates were in Northeast Wisconsin on Wednesday, as Marquette University Law School polls on the election were being released. Tony Evers rallied supporters in Kewaunee, while Tim Michels made an appearance in Oshkosh. Two candidates, two cities, two rallies -- both in locally-owned...
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay schools ask voters for $92 million
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Midterm elections are less than a week away, and your local school may be a part of it. Green Bay school leaders are asking voters to approve a referendum and explaining why it would benefit students. “You can see this crack running... all the way...
WBAY Green Bay
Tim Michels campaigns in Marinette
The Green Bay girl is charged as an adult with 1st Degree Reckless Homicide as the mother of one of her passengers plans for his funeral. Michels declined a one-on-one interview. Here is where he stands on issues, based on his speeches and debates. Pulaski man's story raises awareness for...
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay school district appeals to voters to fix the schools
Lily Peters, murdered at age 10, wanted to make a difference in the world. Her family is making that happen. Firefighters say neighbors were cleaning up the yard by burning some leaves when flames got out of control. Updated: 4 hours ago. Wisconsin's senior senator lays out his pitch to...
WBAY Green Bay
Profile of Tim Michels
MARINETTE, Wis. (WBAY) - The campaign for Tim Michels brings him to Northeast Wisconsin, rallying support in Marinette Tuesday night. A previous candidate for Wisconsin Senate and U.S. Senate, Michels now wants to be your next governor. Tim Michels was the only candidate for statewide office who declined a sit-down...
1065thebuzz.com
Sheboygan is Focus of Governor’s Race Tomorrow
The hotly-contested race for Wisconsin Governor will be focused on Sheboygan on Wednesday, with both candidates coming to the City. Governor Tony Evers, the Democrat and Plymouth native running for his second 4-year term, will be at the Sheboygan County Labor Council Hall at 11th and Wisconsin Avenue between 11:45 and 1:00 to meet with supporters. His appearance is part of a bus tour that will then make stops in Kewaunee, Egg Harbor and Green Bay on Wednesday.
WBAY Green Bay
Donald Driver shares ownership of Cousins Subs stores in Northeast Wisconsin
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin-based Cousins Subs is partnering with former Green Bay Packers player Donald Driver to share ownership of six sandwich shops in Northeast Wisconsin. Cousins Subs, which is family-owned, expressed its excitement over the collaboration, citing Driver’s sincerity and drive to help others as a big reason...
Wisconsin Public Service proposing a 14 percent energy bill increase
Wisconsin Public Service is proposing an energy rate hike of 14 percent for the average residential customer. The average customer could be spending roughly $170 extra on their electric bill.
wpr.org
Wisconsin's housing shortage isn't just a quality-of-life issue. It's a workforce issue.
Registered nurse and Oshkosh native Mackenzie Summerville and her fiance spent more than a year looking for their first home. In August, the couple finally had an accepted offer — after placing nine offers, many of which were above asking price, on different homes. They moved into their new home in Weyauwega, about a 35-minute commute from her job, last month.
Fox11online.com
Associated Bank announces $1 million investment in Northeast Wisconsin nonprofits
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- An area bank is making a difference in the community it was founded in. Associated Bank announced it is investing $1 million in regional nonprofits to strengthen the Greater Green Bay and Fox Cities region. "Northeast Wisconsin is the birthplace of Associated Bank. We are doubling...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Gas on the rise as prices jump from $3.58 to $4.19 for regular unleaded and $5.09 for diesel
November 2, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – Motorists across Washington, Ozaukee, Sheboygan, Dodge and Fond du Lac Counties may want to fill the tank quick as gas prices are spiking. A gallon of regular unleaded ended October 2022 at $3.58 and within two days prices are up...
WBAY Green Bay
SMALL TOWNS PREVIEW: 9,000 cans of beer on the wall
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Brown County man started collecting beer cans when he was 65-years-old and continues his hobby to this day. Thursday in Small Towns, Jeff Alexander will introduce us to Leland Baenen of New Franken. Leland started his collection in 1996. He discovered the treasures at...
‘They make jokes about our facilities’: Proposed referendum in Green Bay could bring desired upgrades to school facilities
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – With the November Election next Tuesday, voters in Green Bay will have the chance to choose if the Green Bay Area Public School District (GBAPS) should borrow funds to improve district facilities. Some of those district facilities are joked about by opposing teams. “They make jokes about our facilities,” said […]
WBAY Green Bay
Powerball players and billionaire dreamers
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Many lottery retailers had a hectic day selling tickets for one of the largest lottery jackpots in American history. Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing is for over a billion dollars. One-point-two billion dollars, to be more precise. That’s what’s at stake with these winning numbers...
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin's First Commercial Facility to Convert Dairy Farm Waste into Renewable Biofuel
(By Joe Schulz, Wisconsin Public Radio) Wisconsin's first commercial facility to convert dairy farm waste into renewable biofuel for vehicles broke ground earlier this month. According to Joe Schulz with Wisconsin Public Radio, that’s thanks to a partnership between the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh and the California-based Agra Energy. The $20 million facility is located at the Dairyland Farm in New Franken.
