Deadline nears for Brooklyn affordable apartments starting at $397 a monthBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
Crooks Steal 30 Grand from Senior in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Luxury Boutique Caught Selling FakesBridget MulroyPlainview, NY
Fatalities due to traffic violence continue to rise in The Bronx; 47 killed in first nine months of 2022Welcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
High-End Stickup Artists Rob Almost $90 Grand in Jewelry in 1 NightBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Chazz Palminteri to direct off-Broadway play
New York (PIX11) Legendary actor, writer, and director Chazz Palminteri is collaborating with comedian Peter Fogel to bring the laughs to NYC. Palminteri will direct Fogel’s play ‘Til Death Do Us Part…You First!’ in off-Broadway debut. The one-man show gives a humorous look at the life...
Disney On Ice brings ‘Frozen’ and ‘Encanto’ to New York, New Jersey
NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) — Disney On Ice brings “Frozen” and “Encanto” to life in one spectacular show. The show opened Wednesday night, drawing fans into the worlds of the two award-winning Disney films. Audiences sang along to their favorite songs as the performers dazzled with world-class ice skating, aerial acrobatics, and more.
Hero cop saves lives after partial building collapse on Long Island
A half dozen workers on Long Island were hospitalized, three of them in critical condition, after part of a building collapsed on top of them Thursday afternoon. Hero cop saves lives after partial building collapse …. A half dozen workers on Long Island were hospitalized, three of them in critical...
Enter to win a pair of tickets to see Jerry Seinfeld do stand-up comedy in NYC
(PIX11) New York’s Very Own wants to send you and a guest to see Jerry Seinfeld live at the Beacon Theater in NYC, Saturday, Nov. 19. Watch ‘New York Living’ weekdays at 10 a.m., from Monday, Nov. 7, through Friday, Nov. 11 and look for a special code word.
Construction worker hit by car after falling from work site
A construction worker fell from a catwalk onto the Van Wyck Expressway, where he was fatally struck by a car on Tuesday, police said. Construction worker hit by car after falling from …. A construction worker fell from a catwalk onto the Van Wyck Expressway, where he was fatally struck...
College football fandom alive and well in NYC
MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Each week, thousands of college football fans flock to New York City bars to cheer on their team. Almost every major program has a specific bar, some more than one, dedicated to their specific alumni association. From out-of-town tourists, to local fanatics, and even honorary fans looking for a fun Saturday, […]
Blue line painting kicks off New York City Marathon events
The ceremonial painting of the blue line happened Wednesday morning, which traces the 26.2-mile course through all five NYC boroughs. Blue line painting kicks off New York City Marathon …. The ceremonial painting of the blue line happened Wednesday morning, which traces the 26.2-mile course through all five NYC boroughs.
The balmy stretch to November continues
The warmth continues for the entire region. Winds will shift more easterly, backing temperatures down a touch on Thursday, but it will stay above normal across the region. Heading into the weekend, we may see a few record highs be in jeopardy. The balmy stretch to November continues. The warmth...
Vandal hits 3 Manhattan religious sites, NYPD identifies suspect
A vandal has targeted three religious locations in Midtown Manhattan, including clergy residences at St. Patrick’s Cathedral, the NYPD said in identifying a suspect they’re seeking in the string of attacks. Vandal hits 3 Manhattan religious sites, NYPD identifies …. A vandal has targeted three religious locations in...
National Sandwich Day: TikTok star Cugine shares his favorite NYC sandwich shops
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Thursday marked National Sandwich Day. Many New Yorkers take their sandwiches very seriously. Daniel Mondello, who goes by Cugine, has built quite a following on TikTok and Instagram with his no-frills sandwich reviews. He joined New York Living on Thursday to talk about his favorite sandwich shops in New York City.
NYPD joins Ring's Neighbors surveillance app
NYPD officials said the department will not be monitoring the Neighbors app around the clock but acknowledged they will have the ability to request homeowner Ring video clips. NYPD officials said the department will not be monitoring the Neighbors app around the clock but acknowledged they will have the ability to request homeowner Ring video clips.
Biden, Obama make final push one week before Election Day
We're now just one week away from a consequential midterm election and both Democrats and Republicans are ramping things up to try and energize voters. Raquel Martin reports from our DC Newsroom. (Nov. 1, 2022) Biden, Obama make final push one week before Election …. We're now just one week...
Billions pumped into program to help combat higher winter heating costs
Heating your home this winter will likely cost you extra. That's why the Biden Administration is putting billions of dollars toward programs to try to bring down energy costs. Billions pumped into program to help combat higher …. Heating your home this winter will likely cost you extra. That's why...
Dads fight for custody of at-risk children in New York City
The Office of Court Administration sent statistics to PIX11 News showing that 4,316 fathers filed petitions of custody between Jan. 1 and Sept. 30, 2022. In 1,091 cases, the dads won custody 25% of the time. Dads fight for custody of at-risk children in New …. The Office of Court...
NYPD officer fatally shoots armed man in the Bronx
Police fatally shot an armed man in the Bronx on Thursday, NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said. The man had been involved in a fight inside a bodega at East Gun Hill Road and Hull Avenue before the deadly shooting, officials said. NYPD officer fatally shoots armed man in...
The 15th annual Bushwick Film Festival returns fully in person
The Bushwick Film Festival is here and it’s back to normal. The 15th annual event is fully in person. After 2 years of virtual and hybrid presentations, the screenings will only be live. CEO and Founder Kweighbaye Kotee expresses that while over 1000 films from 40 countries are submitted...
Lower East Side residents say intersection is a safety issue
The noise and traffic are constant complaints from the neighbors near Clinton Street and Grand Street. On occasion, it seems like rush hour goes on all day. Lower East Side residents say intersection is a safety …. The noise and traffic are constant complaints from the neighbors near Clinton Street...
Worker found dead in freezer of Brooklyn bakery, police say
EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A worker died after he accidentally locked himself in the freezer of a Brooklyn bakery Thursday morning, police said. Mahamadou Dansogo, 33, showed up to work at Beigel’s Bakery at 5700 Ave. D in East Flatbush at around 3 a.m. and went to clean the freezer before he accidentally locked himself in the unit, according to an NYPD spokesman.
Correction officer's nose broken day after Rikers attack
Correction officers pleaded for help Wednesday after one officer was repeatedly stabbed and another suffered a broken eye socket in separate attacks in New York City's jail system. Correction officer’s nose broken day after Rikers …. Correction officers pleaded for help Wednesday after one officer was repeatedly stabbed and...
NYC forecast: unseasonable warmth continues into the weekend
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The string of gorgeous weather continues. An area of high pressure settled across the region, and it will stick around into the weekend. An easterly wind did bring the temperature down just a touch, but it was still a comfortable day with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Heading into the weekend, southwesterly winds will return bringing in a warming trend and we may put a few record highs on jeopardy.
