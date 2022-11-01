ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chazz Palminteri to direct off-Broadway play

New York (PIX11) Legendary actor, writer, and director Chazz Palminteri is collaborating with comedian Peter Fogel to bring the laughs to NYC. Palminteri will direct Fogel’s play ‘Til Death Do Us Part…You First!’ in off-Broadway debut. The one-man show gives a humorous look at the life...
Disney On Ice brings ‘Frozen’ and ‘Encanto’ to New York, New Jersey

NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) — Disney On Ice brings “Frozen” and “Encanto” to life in one spectacular show. The show opened Wednesday night, drawing fans into the worlds of the two award-winning Disney films. Audiences sang along to their favorite songs as the performers dazzled with world-class ice skating, aerial acrobatics, and more.
Hero cop saves lives after partial building collapse on Long Island

A half dozen workers on Long Island were hospitalized, three of them in critical condition, after part of a building collapsed on top of them Thursday afternoon. Hero cop saves lives after partial building collapse …. A half dozen workers on Long Island were hospitalized, three of them in critical...
Construction worker hit by car after falling from work site

A construction worker fell from a catwalk onto the Van Wyck Expressway, where he was fatally struck by a car on Tuesday, police said. Construction worker hit by car after falling from …. A construction worker fell from a catwalk onto the Van Wyck Expressway, where he was fatally struck...
College football fandom alive and well in NYC

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Each week, thousands of college football fans flock to New York City bars to cheer on their team. Almost every major program has a specific bar, some more than one, dedicated to their specific alumni association. From out-of-town tourists, to local fanatics, and even honorary fans looking for a fun Saturday, […]
Blue line painting kicks off New York City Marathon events

The ceremonial painting of the blue line happened Wednesday morning, which traces the 26.2-mile course through all five NYC boroughs. Blue line painting kicks off New York City Marathon …. The ceremonial painting of the blue line happened Wednesday morning, which traces the 26.2-mile course through all five NYC boroughs.
The balmy stretch to November continues

The warmth continues for the entire region. Winds will shift more easterly, backing temperatures down a touch on Thursday, but it will stay above normal across the region. Heading into the weekend, we may see a few record highs be in jeopardy. The balmy stretch to November continues. The warmth...
Vandal hits 3 Manhattan religious sites, NYPD identifies suspect

A vandal has targeted three religious locations in Midtown Manhattan, including clergy residences at St. Patrick’s Cathedral, the NYPD said in identifying a suspect they’re seeking in the string of attacks. Vandal hits 3 Manhattan religious sites, NYPD identifies …. A vandal has targeted three religious locations in...
NYPD joins Ring's Neighbors surveillance app

NYPD officials said the department will not be monitoring the Neighbors app around the clock but acknowledged they will have the ability to request homeowner Ring video clips. NYPD officials said the department will not be monitoring the Neighbors app around the clock but acknowledged they will have the ability to request homeowner Ring video clips.
Biden, Obama make final push one week before Election Day

We're now just one week away from a consequential midterm election and both Democrats and Republicans are ramping things up to try and energize voters. Raquel Martin reports from our DC Newsroom. (Nov. 1, 2022) Biden, Obama make final push one week before Election …. We're now just one week...
Dads fight for custody of at-risk children in New York City

The Office of Court Administration sent statistics to PIX11 News showing that 4,316 fathers filed petitions of custody between Jan. 1 and Sept. 30, 2022. In 1,091 cases, the dads won custody 25% of the time. Dads fight for custody of at-risk children in New …. The Office of Court...
NYPD officer fatally shoots armed man in the Bronx

Police fatally shot an armed man in the Bronx on Thursday, NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said. The man had been involved in a fight inside a bodega at East Gun Hill Road and Hull Avenue before the deadly shooting, officials said. NYPD officer fatally shoots armed man in...
The 15th annual Bushwick Film Festival returns fully in person

The Bushwick Film Festival is here and it’s back to normal. The 15th annual event is fully in person. After 2 years of virtual and hybrid presentations, the screenings will only be live. CEO and Founder Kweighbaye Kotee expresses that while over 1000 films from 40 countries are submitted...
Lower East Side residents say intersection is a safety issue

The noise and traffic are constant complaints from the neighbors near Clinton Street and Grand Street. On occasion, it seems like rush hour goes on all day. Lower East Side residents say intersection is a safety …. The noise and traffic are constant complaints from the neighbors near Clinton Street...
Worker found dead in freezer of Brooklyn bakery, police say

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A worker died after he accidentally locked himself in the freezer of a Brooklyn bakery Thursday morning, police said. Mahamadou Dansogo, 33, showed up to work at Beigel’s Bakery at 5700 Ave. D in East Flatbush at around 3 a.m. and went to clean the freezer before he accidentally locked himself in the unit, according to an NYPD spokesman.
Correction officer's nose broken day after Rikers attack

Correction officers pleaded for help Wednesday after one officer was repeatedly stabbed and another suffered a broken eye socket in separate attacks in New York City's jail system. Correction officer’s nose broken day after Rikers …. Correction officers pleaded for help Wednesday after one officer was repeatedly stabbed and...
NYC forecast: unseasonable warmth continues into the weekend

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The string of gorgeous weather continues. An area of high pressure settled across the region, and it will stick around into the weekend. An easterly wind did bring the temperature down just a touch, but it was still a comfortable day with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Heading into the weekend, southwesterly winds will return bringing in a warming trend and we may put a few record highs on jeopardy.
