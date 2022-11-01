Tickets to the F1 Las Vegas GP Go on Sale, Starting at $500

Formula 1

Tickets have gone on sale for the first-ever Las Vegas Grand Prix, and as with everything in Formula 1, they’re rather expensive.

The official ticketing website began presales to American Express Early Access customers on Tuesday. In the Phase 1 offering, a basic general admission ticket will set you back $500 for a three-day pass. This is for the standing-room only section at the MSG Sphere, and includes a food and non-alcoholic drinks package. It’s unclear whether these are the promised “affordable” tickets that would be made available, but The Drive has requested clarification and will update this article accordingly.

Those wanting a seat in the MSG Sphere grandstand section will have to cough up $2,000 for the privilege. The MSG Sphere zone covers from Turn 5 through to Turn 9, including the low-speed switchback of Turn 7 and Turn 8.

The coveted start-finish straight is covered by the East Harmon zone. A seat in the grandstand there comes at a higher cost of $2,500. Beyond that are the Skybox tickets for those with the deepest pockets. Unlike the lower tier tickets, these cover four days of action across the weekend. They also cost $10,000 apiece.

At this stage, tickets are still in the pre-sale phase. Sales will open to those who registered for the Priority Interest List on November 3, before going on sale to the general public on November 5.

All tickets will be sold as minimum three-day passes, so don’t expect to save money by only showing up for the race. There is also a limit of eight tickets per customer via the official ticketing outlet.

Liberty Media is investing big in the Las Vegas Grand Prix as part of its broader push into the US market. The 2023 calendar will feature three races stateside, with the new event joining the existing Miami and Austin races on the calendar. The Las Vegas race will be the penultimate championship round in 2023, taking place on November 18, just prior to the season finale at Abu Dhabi.

Pedants will note that while this the first inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix, it’s not the first Grand Prix to take place in Las Vegas. That honor goes to the oft-ridiculed Caesars Palace Grand Prix , run in 1981 and 1982. Taking place on a track literally built in a casino car park, the circuit was unpopular with drivers and attracted few fans. Originally a Formula 1 World Championship event, it was retooled into a CART race for 1983 and 1984 before being abandoned altogether.

Formula 1 has never been a budget sport, for the fans or the drivers. Steep ticket prices aren’t particularly surprising, then, let alone in Las Vegas. Still, if you’re looking to get involved, $500 for a three-day pass isn’t too bad, especially given the food and drinks are on the house.

