ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Tickets to the F1 Las Vegas GP Go on Sale, Starting at $500

By Lewin Day
The Drive
The Drive
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fZWpj_0iv1p2fq00 Formula 1

Tickets have gone on sale for the first-ever Las Vegas Grand Prix, and as with everything in Formula 1, they’re rather expensive.

The official ticketing website began presales to American Express Early Access customers on Tuesday. In the Phase 1 offering, a basic general admission ticket will set you back $500 for a three-day pass. This is for the standing-room only section at the MSG Sphere, and includes a food and non-alcoholic drinks package. It’s unclear whether these are the promised “affordable” tickets that would be made available, but The Drive has requested clarification and will update this article accordingly.

Those wanting a seat in the MSG Sphere grandstand section will have to cough up $2,000 for the privilege. The MSG Sphere zone covers from Turn 5 through to Turn 9, including the low-speed switchback of Turn 7 and Turn 8.

The coveted start-finish straight is covered by the East Harmon zone. A seat in the grandstand there comes at a higher cost of $2,500. Beyond that are the Skybox tickets for those with the deepest pockets. Unlike the lower tier tickets, these cover four days of action across the weekend. They also cost $10,000 apiece.

At this stage, tickets are still in the pre-sale phase. Sales will open to those who registered for the Priority Interest List on November 3, before going on sale to the general public on November 5.

All tickets will be sold as minimum three-day passes, so don’t expect to save money by only showing up for the race. There is also a limit of eight tickets per customer via the official ticketing outlet.

Liberty Media is investing big in the Las Vegas Grand Prix as part of its broader push into the US market. The 2023 calendar will feature three races stateside, with the new event joining the existing Miami and Austin races on the calendar. The Las Vegas race will be the penultimate championship round in 2023, taking place on November 18, just prior to the season finale at Abu Dhabi.

Pedants will note that while this the first inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix, it’s not the first Grand Prix to take place in Las Vegas. That honor goes to the oft-ridiculed Caesars Palace Grand Prix , run in 1981 and 1982. Taking place on a track literally built in a casino car park, the circuit was unpopular with drivers and attracted few fans. Originally a Formula 1 World Championship event, it was retooled into a CART race for 1983 and 1984 before being abandoned altogether.

Formula 1 has never been a budget sport, for the fans or the drivers. Steep ticket prices aren’t particularly surprising, then, let alone in Las Vegas. Still, if you’re looking to get involved, $500 for a three-day pass isn’t too bad, especially given the food and drinks are on the house.

Got a tip? Let the author know: lewin@thedrive.com

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Thrillist

Southwest Is Offering One-Way Flights Starting at $29

It's time for another Southwest sale. The airline is offering one-way flights starting at just $29 until October 6. You'll have until 11:59 pm to book for travel dates between November 19, 2022 to February 15, 2023. Blackout dates for flights will be for December 16 to January 9. Here...
GEORGIA STATE
Thrillist

Southwest & JetBlue Are Both Hosting Monster Sales with Fares as Low as $31

You know what's better than one flight sale? Two flight sales. JetBlue and Southwest Airlines are both, coincidentally, hosting monster sales this week so you can actually get a cheap flight for once. Here's the low down. Southwest has extended its sale (no costumes required, per the carrier themself) through...
TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip Has two Surprising New Additions

The Las Vegas Strip loves fighting and dead people. Caesars Entertainment (CZR) and MGM Resorts International (MGM) have long been hosts to some of boxing's greatest fights. Caesars Palace, for example, Muhammad Ali versus Larry Holmes in 1980 and "Sugar" Ray Leonard against Thomas Hearns in 1981. Hearns took on "Marvelous" Marvin Hagler in 1985, also at Caesars and more recently Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury 2 took place at MGM Grand.
Jalopnik

God's Perfect Corvette Is For Sale in Canada

Here at the Jello Picnic Website, we think a lot about Corvettes. We review them, rank them, and generally use them as the divine prophet Zora Arkus-Duntov intended. As a whole, we usually even like them, though we’ve never found one to be unimpeachably perfect. At least, not until today.
TheStreet

GM Makes Another Huge and Risky Bet

General Motors (GM) and its premium Cadillac brand are taking a huge risk. The Detroit giant is doing what no other American electric-vehicle manufacturer - not even market leader Tesla (TSLA) -- has dared do so far: attacking the ultraluxury segment. The automaker and Cadillac have just disclosed the model-year...
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 12 “25 Years In China” Drops Soon

This Air Jordan 12 contains a familiar motif. Over the past couple of weeks, Nike has been showing off some sneakers from their upcoming “25 Years In China” collection. This is meant to be a capsule that celebrates how the brand has been operating in the country for about two and a half decades now. One of the shoes that will be part of the collection is this Air Jordan 12, which can be found down below.
Motorious

Fully Restored and Stunning 1959 El Camino Selling at The Raleigh Classic Auction

This first year example will make a great addition to your classic Chevy collection. There are so many interesting cars on the market these days, but some are truly standouts, like this 1959 Chevrolet El Camino. It looks fantastically clean all around plus is packing a 348 cubic inch V8 with three two-barrel carbs, the famous Tri-Power. Chevy didn’t make many first-generation Chevy El Caminos with this powertrain, so this is a real collector’s dream.
YOUNGSVILLE, NC
hypebeast.com

Keep Dry With the Nike Air Zoom Infinity Tour 2 Shield

Recent trends in golf footwear have witnessed brands exploring silhouettes traditionally associated with skateboarding, basketball, running and tennis, but one path less traveled is hiking and outdoor wear. This is where the Air Zoom Infinity Tour 2 Shield comes in, which has been updated for 2022 in shades of black, gunmetal, neon orange and electric blue.⁠
racer.com

OPINION: Red Bull bites back

It’s hardly been a quiet spell to be in charge of Red Bull, has it?. I’m not sure there’s ever been a quiet spell, to be fair. It entered the sport as a disruptor in 2005, started winning races in 2009 and titles a year later. Then from 2014 onwards it struggled while hamstrung by the Renault V6 power unit, and was left fighting with its engine supplier before making the switch to Honda in 2019.
Washington Examiner

Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix tickets going for as much as $10K

Tickets for the Formula One Grand Prix in Las Vegas went on presale Tuesday for anywhere between $2,000 and $10,000. American Express cardholders had the first choice on Tuesday, Nov. 1, with those on the priority interest list able to buy tickets beginning Thursday. Tickets will be open to the public on Saturday. Tickets are sold only as multiday passes and include food and nonalcoholic beverages.
LAS VEGAS, NV
racer.com

Additional U.S. F1 races good for Mexican GP, promoter believes

The expansion of the Formula 1 calendar with three races in the United States has been a positive move for the Mexico City Grand Prix, according to the race’s promoter Alejandro Soberon. Mexico City rejoined the F1 schedule in 2015, three years after Circuit of The Americas returned the...
The Drive

The Drive

New York City, NY
73K+
Followers
12K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

One-stop shop for all things automotive (car tech, global auto news and vehicle reviews), defense and aviation coverage.

 https://thedrive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy