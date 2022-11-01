Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
3 Places To Get Hot Dogs in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
3 Great Pizza Spots in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Ja'Marr Chase Injury Update Improves Tee Higgins' Fantasy Football ValueFlurrySportsCincinnati, OH
Related
WKRC
Cars struck by concrete after dump truck crashes on overpass, driver critically injured
MONROE, Ohio (WKRC) - A dump truck driver was critically injured and an overpass was damaged during a crash in Monroe Wednesday morning. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the dump truck driver was heading eastbound on SR 63 near I-75 at about 10:20 a.m. when he struck a Hyundai hatchback.
WKRC
Search of Hamilton apartment nets enough fentanyl to kill about 3 times city's population
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - The Butler County sheriff's office said a drug investigation led to the seizure of fentanyl, meth and crack cocaine plus two arrests. Members of the Butler County Undercover Regional Narcotics (BURN) Task Force and Hamilton NPS/VICE searched two apartments on NW Washington Boulevard on Tuesday. The...
WKRC
Potential HQ hotel developers revealed as cost estimates rise to $500 million
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - The Cincinnati Center City Development Corp. unveiled four potential developers for the new, 800-room convention center hotel on Tuesday, which 3CDC CEO Steve Leeper now estimates will cost $500 million. That’s up from a number he floated in May — $360 million. The...
WKRC
Man arrested in Norwood for using a megaphone outside polling location
NORWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - A man campaigning with a megaphone outside the Hamilton County Board of Elections in Norwood is charged with trespassing after police say he refused to leave the property. Stephan Pryor, 47, was arrested Saturday. Board of Election director, Sherry Poland, says the issue was not necessarily...
WKRC
Sheriff: Fatal shooting in Brown County appears to be accidental
BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - An investigation revealed that a man found dead in Brown County Wednesday night apparently shot himself accidentally. The Brown County Sheriff's Office got the call to a home on US 68 between Bardwell and Donley road around 6 p.m. They found Joseph Hauser, 30, dead...
WKRC
False active shooter report leads to Northwest Local Schools lockdown
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - Northwest Local Schools said all of its schools are on lockdown after a report of an active shooter at Pleasant Run Middle School. That report was false, according to a social media post by the Northwest Local School District. Law enforcement and school administrators are...
WKRC
Local landmark to be featured on new set of stamps
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Union Terminal is set to be featured as part of a new set of stamps from the Postal Service. It is part of a series called "Noteworthy Railroad Stations" that is due out next year. The set will include 20 stations around the country. The stamps feature...
WKRC
2 dead, 1 injured after head-on crash near Wilmington
WILMINGTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Two men are dead after a head-on crash with a semi in Clinton County. Highway Patrol says 32-year-old Eric Ford of Sabina was on US 68 near Center Road north of Wilmington shortly after four Wednesday afternoon. His SUV drifted into the other lane, slamming into...
WKRC
Driver killed in early morning crash in Columbia Tusculum
COLUMBIA TUSCULUM, Ohio (WKRC) - A driver was killed in an early morning crash in Columbia Tusculum Tuesday. Police said Nicholas Ladnow, 42, was driving his Ford Mustang on Eastern Avenue near Airport Road just after 2 a.m. when he lost control. His car struck a parked truck, killing him.
WKRC
2 injured in Warren County crash that temporarily closed US-42
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - US-42 was closed in both directions just north of SR 73 in Warren County for a crash Tuesday. The Waynesville Chief says that it was a two-vehicle crash involving three people. One vehicle was crossing US-42 and pulled out in front of the other vehicle that was going south.
WKRC
Pizzeria set to open 3rd Greater Cincinnati location
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A pizzeria known for its wood-fired and authentic Neapolitan-style pizza will hold a grand opening for its third Tri-State location this weekend. Cincinnati-based Catch-a-Fire Pizza, which has locations in Blue Ash and another inside MadTree Brewing in Oakley, opens on Saturday in downtown Lebanon. The 7,000-square-foot restaurant will have pizza, sandwiches, salads, wood-fired wings and desserts. The restaurant also features a taproom. Catch-a-Fire is within Lebanon’s DORA and will have cups available for adult beverages to-go.
WKRC
'Had to get out of there': Xavier employee helps save 2 women from house fire
NORWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - Two women were taken to the hospital after their home caught fire in Norwood Tuesday. Firefighters were called to the home at Webster Street and Hopkins Avenue at around 11:30 a.m. “Heavy, heavy fire conditions when we arrived,” Tom McCabe said. “Floor to ceiling fire.”...
WKRC
Extended-stay apartments to be built near Children's Hospital Proton Therapy Center
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - Twelve extended-stay apartments will be built on Children's Hospital's Liberty Campus. Families of cancer patients being treated on-site at the Proton Therapy Center will have access to the apartments. The four single-story buildings will have three 1,300-square-foot apartments. they'll have two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a...
WKRC
Christmas tree coming to Fountain Square, lighting ceremony expected to dazzle
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – Get ready to light up the night for the holiday season!. The ProLink Staffing’s Light Up the Square presented by Macy’s is scheduled to take place on November 25. The 45-foot Concolor-Fir from Medina, Ohio is expected to arrive on Saturday morning and lifted...
WKRC
Caregivers and healthcare teams want you to know there is support available
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local husband who is caring for his wife says he wants others to know support is available. November is Caregiver Awareness Month, and the team from the Council on Aging has a variety of support programs available for those caring for others. "The whole goal for...
WKRC
Clermont County 6th grader accused of making list of students he wanted to harm
UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A Clermont Middle School student was removed from class and charged after he allegedly made a list of names of people he wanted to harm. The Clermont County Sheriff's Office said they were called to the school at about 11 a.m. Thursday. School administrators had...
WKRC
Former P&G Blue Ash campus demolition begins
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Demolition and abatement of the east portion of Procter & Gamble's former Sharon Woods Innovation Center campus in Blue Ash is now underway with an end date scheduled for early 2023. The demolition is part of a bigger plan to prime the roughly 50-acre site...
WKRC
New treatment model focuses on helping mothers overcome addiction
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - As the nation continues to struggle with the rise in overdose deaths, families are hurting, but a newer model for treatment is focusing on moms. CDC numbers show that young adults between 18 and 25 are the most likely to use addictive drugs, which means many are young moms.
WKRC
Police shoot man accused of repeatedly stabbing his mother in Clermont County
MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A woman was stabbed several times by her son in Clermont County. He was then shot by police officers Tuesday. On Wednesday, the Hamilton County Coroner confirmed Melissa Amburgy, 58, died from her injuries. He was then shot by police officers Tuesday. Neighbors say that...
WKRC
Ohio Attorney General files suit against Dollar General alleging deceptive pricing
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Some Dollar General stores in Ohio face new legal problems after allegations of unfair pricing. Local 12 first told you about 20 stores in Butler County that were under investigation Thursday. The probe began after complaints that items were ringing up at higher prices than...
Comments / 0