Cincinnati, OH

WKRC

Man arrested in Norwood for using a megaphone outside polling location

NORWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - A man campaigning with a megaphone outside the Hamilton County Board of Elections in Norwood is charged with trespassing after police say he refused to leave the property. Stephan Pryor, 47, was arrested Saturday. Board of Election director, Sherry Poland, says the issue was not necessarily...
NORWOOD, OH
WKRC

Sheriff: Fatal shooting in Brown County appears to be accidental

BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - An investigation revealed that a man found dead in Brown County Wednesday night apparently shot himself accidentally. The Brown County Sheriff's Office got the call to a home on US 68 between Bardwell and Donley road around 6 p.m. They found Joseph Hauser, 30, dead...
BROWN COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Local landmark to be featured on new set of stamps

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Union Terminal is set to be featured as part of a new set of stamps from the Postal Service. It is part of a series called "Noteworthy Railroad Stations" that is due out next year. The set will include 20 stations around the country. The stamps feature...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

2 dead, 1 injured after head-on crash near Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Two men are dead after a head-on crash with a semi in Clinton County. Highway Patrol says 32-year-old Eric Ford of Sabina was on US 68 near Center Road north of Wilmington shortly after four Wednesday afternoon. His SUV drifted into the other lane, slamming into...
WILMINGTON, OH
WKRC

Driver killed in early morning crash in Columbia Tusculum

COLUMBIA TUSCULUM, Ohio (WKRC) - A driver was killed in an early morning crash in Columbia Tusculum Tuesday. Police said Nicholas Ladnow, 42, was driving his Ford Mustang on Eastern Avenue near Airport Road just after 2 a.m. when he lost control. His car struck a parked truck, killing him.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

2 injured in Warren County crash that temporarily closed US-42

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - US-42 was closed in both directions just north of SR 73 in Warren County for a crash Tuesday. The Waynesville Chief says that it was a two-vehicle crash involving three people. One vehicle was crossing US-42 and pulled out in front of the other vehicle that was going south.
WARREN COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Pizzeria set to open 3rd Greater Cincinnati location

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A pizzeria known for its wood-fired and authentic Neapolitan-style pizza will hold a grand opening for its third Tri-State location this weekend. Cincinnati-based Catch-a-Fire Pizza, which has locations in Blue Ash and another inside MadTree Brewing in Oakley, opens on Saturday in downtown Lebanon. The 7,000-square-foot restaurant will have pizza, sandwiches, salads, wood-fired wings and desserts. The restaurant also features a taproom. Catch-a-Fire is within Lebanon’s DORA and will have cups available for adult beverages to-go.
LEBANON, OH
WKRC

Former P&G Blue Ash campus demolition begins

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Demolition and abatement of the east portion of Procter & Gamble's former Sharon Woods Innovation Center campus in Blue Ash is now underway with an end date scheduled for early 2023. The demolition is part of a bigger plan to prime the roughly 50-acre site...
BLUE ASH, OH
WKRC

New treatment model focuses on helping mothers overcome addiction

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - As the nation continues to struggle with the rise in overdose deaths, families are hurting, but a newer model for treatment is focusing on moms. CDC numbers show that young adults between 18 and 25 are the most likely to use addictive drugs, which means many are young moms.
CINCINNATI, OH

