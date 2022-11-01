Read full article on original website
Related
The Football Player of the Week helped deliver some playoff payback
This week’s high school football honors recognize players who stepped up during postseason and rivalry contests. Here are the top performers from Week 10.
Picks for Tennessee-Georgia, and the playoff rankings that mattered most: College Football Survivor Show
COLLEGE FOOTBALL, USA -- On this episode of The College Football Survivor Show, Doug Lesmerises and Shehan Jeyarajah dive right into a discussion of the first College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday night. What made Shehan and Doug the most angry?. Where was the committee right?. What mattered the most...
Buccaneers’ Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen had an ‘ironclad’ prenup, source reveals
What happens now that Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen finalized their divorce?. Well, sources tell the New York Post that the divorce was settled quickly due to a prenup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and his supermodel wife. TO PURCHASE JETS TICKETS, VISIT: VIVIDSEATS. A source told the...
Jalen Hurts helms Eagles past Texans for first 8-0 start in club history
Jalen Hurts threw for 243 yards and two touchdowns, and the Philadelphia Eagles overcame a slow start to beat the Houston Texans 29-17 on Thursday night for the first 8-0 start in franchise history. Hurts lost a fumble in a forgettable first half and game was tied at halftime. But...
Giants add a wide receiver from GM Joe Schoen’s former team one day after trade deadline
Joe Schoen could not find a suitable partner in his bid to add a wide receiver before Tuesday’s trade deadline, but the Giants general manager did find an opportunity to bring in a familiar player at the position Wednesday. The Giants claimed 6-foot-4, 210-pound Isaiah Hodgins after the lanky...
Wife of ex-Giants coach Tom Coughlin dies at 77
Judy Coughlin, the wife of former New York Giants head coach Tom Coughlin , died Wednesday at the age of 77. The two-time Super Bowl champion and his family released a statement with the sad news. My cherished wife and our beloved mother and grandmother, Judy Whitaker Coughlin, passed away...
Caesars Sportsbook promo code SILIVEFULL: $1,250 bonus for NFL Week 9
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. As the NFL heads into the midway point of the season, new customers at Caesars Sportsbook have an opportunity to land themselves a welcome bonus worth up to $1,250. They’re offering all new customers first-bet insurance up to $1,250 with our Caesars Sportsbook promo code SILIVEFULL and you can use this link to sign up.
Buccaneers’ Tom Brady made last-gasp effort to ‘fix’ marriage to Gisele Bundchen | ‘Too little, too late’
On Friday, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and supermodel wife Gisele Bündchen confirmed they are divorcing after 13 years of marriage. Think you know football? Play the SILive.com Pro Picks Challenge for a chance to win prizes! Click here: SILive.com Pro Picks Challenge. *****. A source told People...
How to watch the Houston Astros at Philadelphia Phillies in Game 4 of the World Series tonight (11-2-22) | TV, live stream and time
Game 4 of the 2022 World Series, between the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies, will be played Wednesday (Nov. 2, 2022) beginning at 8 p.m. ET. Fox will broadcast the game, but if you don’t have cable you can watch the game on DirecTV Stream, a live streaming service that gets the same channels as your local cable provider. Sling TV also is another place to access the game.
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
64K+
Followers
41K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 0