KSBW.com
Meet Skipper the whale whispering dog
MONTEREY, Calif. — Dogs might be man's best friend, but people might have some competition from the ocean. Skipper the dog was caught on camera in October greeting a pod of whales during a trip with Monterey Bay Whale Watch. Crew member Evan Brodsky caught the moment Skipper and...
Dog meets friendly whale on whale watching excursion in Monterey
An adolescent Australian shepherd got a once-in-a-lifetime experience to come snout to snout with a friendly whale Monday afternoon. The dog, aptly named Skipper, was riding aboard a whale excursion vessel in Monterey Bay. The boat was in neutral and at a complete stop when a pair of friendly whales came within inches of the […]
Instagram video showing alleged forcible removal of kids from Santa Cruz home prompts furor
As the anger has spread rapidly through social media in Santa Cruz, county and city leaders called a news conference Thursday, saying they want to take on the issues involved in custody-driven "reunification camp" court orders that lead to sudden removal of children from their homes. At issue, the removals themselves and who is involved in them and how.
montereycountyweekly.com
Surfer safe but shaken after a shark crashes into his board from below. In an odd twist, he's connected to a local shark bite survivor.
Lifelong surfer Jim Affinito is convinced a shark wanted to eat him for Halloween dinner. The Prunedale resident was enjoying a surfing session on Monday, Oct. 31, with no other surfers around on a beautiful late autumn afternoon off of Otter Point in Pacific Grove. At age 50, he has surfed many times in those same waters since he was a teenager.
KSBW.com
Monterey Bay Aquarium to bring back community open house
MONTEREY, Calif. — The Monterey Bay Aquarium announced that it is bringing back the Community Open House event next year. Anyone who lives in Monterey County, Santa Cruz County, or San Benito County will get free admission to the aquarium Jan. 21-29, 2023. In order to get in for...
Watsonville and Gilroy expecting possible hail and strong winds
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- The National Weather Service is issuing a special weather statement telling people in Watsonville and Gilroy to watch out for extreme weather. Winds of 40 mph and pea-sized hail are expected until 2:15 p.m. Wednesday. A special weather statement has been issued for Watsonville CA, Gilroy CA and Interlaken CA until 2:15 The post Watsonville and Gilroy expecting possible hail and strong winds appeared first on KION546.
SFGate
KSBW.com
KSBW.com
Prescribed burn planned for Wilder Ranch State Park starting Wednesday
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Prescribed burns have been scheduled at Wilder Ranch State Park starting on Wednesday and going through Dec. 13. Several trails in the park will be closed during the burns. The burns are part of a fire program designed to enhance the health of the forest...
This is the ‘best’ sandwich shop in California, according to Yelp
Just in time for National Sandwich Day, one California restaurant in Monterey County was ranked as the best sandwich shop in the Golden State, according to Yelp reviewers. Prunedale Market and Deli is best known for its tri-tip sandwiches, soups, and barbeque entrees. Yelp users have raved about the restaurant’s substantial food portions, atmosphere, and […]
KSBW.com
Water survey helicopters scheduled to fly over the Central Coast
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. — You may see low-flying helicopters over the Central Coast. Do not be alarmed, the California Department of Water Resources will be using helicopters to do a survey of groundwater basins. They will be doing electromagnetic surveys to support drought response. During the surveys, a...
KSBW.com
Cal Fire plans prescribed burn in Soquel Demonstration State Forest
LOS GATOS, Calif. — According to Cal Fire CZU, a prescribed fire will be set in the Soquel Demonstration state forest. Cal Fire says the prescribed fire will be approximately 15 acres and will burn near the lower helipad on the Soquel Demonstration state forest on Nov.24 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.
No tsunami warning after magnitude 6 earthquake strikes west of California in Pacific
MONTEREY, Calif. — A magnitude 6 earthquake struck west of California in the northern Pacific Ocean overnight, the U.S. Geological Survey is reporting. According to the agency, the quake, which occurred shortly before 1 a.m. EDT Wednesday, was centered about 743 miles west-southwest of Monterey. It had a depth of about 6.2 miles.
IDENTIFIED: Man killed while running on Highway 1 in Aptos named
A man who was killed while running and darting in and out of traffic on Highway 1 in Santa Cruz County was identified by the CHP.
montereycountyweekly.com
Behind the scenes with the men and women who bring Monterey some of the best seafood in the world.
Daniel Dreifuss here to share the cover story in this week’s print edition of the Weekly, told mostly through photos. I have lived close to the ocean for most of my life, and I’m a pescatarian, so seafood is a big part of my diet. I also love fishing. After living in Monterey for over a year now, I wanted to see the inner workings of the commercial fishing industry and what it takes to catch the delicious seafood that comes from the bay.
montereycountyweekly.com
Sandbar & Grill on the wharf holds true to its classic locals’ bar identity even in a tourist area.
A bar and restaurant on the water (quite literally) in a tourism-driven community can easily lean toward touristy kitsch or go high end. But Sandbar & Grill is as unpretentious a place as it comes, located down a staircase off of Wharf 2, with a seafood-focused menu that certainly attracts tourists looking to check that box, but a bar that draws lots of regulars.
