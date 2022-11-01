Read full article on original website
WCAX
Vt. broadband buildout expected to accelerate in 2023
Like races across the country, rising costs are among the issues that are front and center in the race for New Hampshire's next governor.
WCAX
New Director of Racial Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging to be announced in Burlington
Vermont is receiving $25.4M to help heat up an energy assistance program. Substitute teachers are still needed in Vermont, as absences from sickness leave gaps in the classroom.
WCAX
Community meeting to keep trucks out of the Notch
Retail cannabis has only been legal in Vermont for a month, but the cannabis industry has been preparing for years. That includes a program in the Vermont State College System.
WCAX
Kindness on the menu at South Royalton deli
Like races across the country, rising costs are among the issues that are front and center in the race for New Hampshire's next governor.
WCAX
Thursday Weathercast
Lamoille County School District employee placed on leave. A superhero comes in many forms. For Becky Busker, it's Ellen Bruneau.
WCAX
Burlington City Council votes to move forward with CityPlace
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Burlington City Council voted unanimously Tuesday night on an amended agreement, giving the green light to finally begin construction of CityPlace. The new amended agreement comes after the project was taken over last year by a three-person, local development team -- Dave Farrington, Scott Ireland,...
WCAX
Aging Vermonters victims of state's real estate 'gridlock'
The period after a stroke and be scary and confusing for both victims and their families.
VTDigger
Burlington to place ‘leading-edge’ wind turbine at airport
The Burlington Electric Department, Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger and Massachusetts-based ARC Industries are planning to put up what they are calling a leading-edge rooftop wind turbine at Burlington International Airport. The turbine will form part of Burlington’s plan to produce as much energy as it consumes by 2030. It will...
WCAX
Electronic health firm settles whistleblower case in Burlington federal court
Like races across the country, rising costs are among the issues that are front and center in the race for New Hampshire's next governor.
WCAX
Burlington voters to consider $165M school bond measure
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - With just under a week until election day, Burlington school officials are encouraging voters to sign off on a $165 million bond measure to replace the Burlington High School. BHS was shut down in 2020 over concerns about PCB contamination, sparking a statewide conversation and new...
WCAX
HUD officials tour Burlington pod community ahead of Dec. opening
Vt. cannabis marketplace spurring ancillary business growth. Vermont's new cannabis retail market has been operating for one month and regulators have so far approved more than a dozen retail licenses.
WCAX
Vt. school officials, police meet behind closed doors to discuss campus safety procedures
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - School safety was in the spotlight Wednesday as Vermont education officials, school leaders, and law enforcement, met to access how to protect students from gun violence and other potential threats. The annual conference in South Burlington is aimed at helping law enforcement and school officials...
mynbc5.com
Magic Mann cannabis dispensary holds grand opening in Essex Junction
ESSEX, Vt. — Another adult-use cannabis business is now open in Vermont after receiving approval from the Cannabis Control Board. Magic Mann, a cannabis dispensary located on 21 Essex Way in Essex Junction, is holding a grand opening ceremony on Wednesday, making it one of only a handful of businesses licensed to sell adult-use cannabis in Vermont.
WCAX
School district merger on the ballot in Addison County
The victim of a weekend assault in Burlington remains in critical condition and his girlfriend is asking anyone who witnessed the attack to share cell phone video. Colchester Police have identified the woman who died in a mobile home fire last week.
WCAX
Plattsburgh Town upgrading to LED streetlights
PLATTSBURGH TOWN, N.Y. (WCAX) - The Town of Plattsburgh is upgrading to LED streetlights. Work to replace all streetlights with energy-saving fixtures began last week. The project is a partnership between the New York Power Authority and the town as part of the Smart Street Lighting NY program. The goal is to replace at least 500,000 streetlights in the state with LED technology by 2025.
WCAX
Lebanon welcomes new fire chief
The period after a stroke and be scary and confusing for both victims and their families.
WCAX
Vermont ski swap season underway
The period after a stroke and be scary and confusing for both victims and their families.
montpelierbridge.org
A Perfect Storm: Homelessness in Central Vermont
Homeless shelters across the nation are reporting a surge in people seeking help, and central Vermont is no exception, according to Rick DeAngelis, co-executive director of the Good Samaritan Haven, who gave a talk to about 60 at the Montpelier Senior Activity Center last week. During his presentation, “A Perfect...
vermontbiz.com
Vermont gasoline prices high but stable
Vermont Business Magazine Average gasoline prices in Vermont rose 9 cents since last week to $3.90 per gallon. They're up 27 cents from last month and up 50 cents from this time last year. The lowest price in Vermont was $3.35/g in Brattleboro and the highest price was $4.19 in West Burke.
WCAX
Barre recovers from major water main break
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - The water’s back on in Barre after two significant water main breaks this week. City crews Tuesday noticed two water main breaks across town on Summer and Circle Streets in pipes that date back to the early 1900′s. About 285 households were told to...
