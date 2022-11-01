Read full article on original website
(RILEY COUNTY, KS – November 2, 2022) Starting Sunday, November 6th, green lights will be installed and displayed along Poyntz Avenue in Downtown Manhattan to show support for military veterans and their families. The Operation Green Light display will last one week and is part of a national collaboration to support military veterans. The display is intended to raise awareness about the unique challenges veterans face as well as the importance of continued assistance for veterans at the community, state, and federal levels.
Looking for ways to have your family celebrate Veterans Day Nov. 11?. Veterans Day is a federal holiday meant to honor America's military veterans. The date is significant because the Armistice with Germany went into effect in 1918 on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11 month, for all practical purposes putting an end to World War I. The day was known as Armistice Day until 1954 when U.S. veteran organizations successfully lobbied to have it changed to Veterans Day.
Orion Township, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Canterbury Village is releasing its holiday season lineup, offering people a chance to stroll, shop and satisfy their sweet tooth.The family-friendly festivities will kickoff with a tree lighting. That will mark the beginning of a series of weekend activities throughout November and December. This includes the annual holiday strolls, a cookie crawl and breakfast with Santa.The historic village will light-up its 45-foot dancing Christmas tree on Nov. 18 from 5-8 p.m. The tree will not be the only talk of the town that night. There will plenty of treats and entertainment, including live carolers, s'mores,...
Marines Loading Truck with Gifts(via NewsUSA) The Marine Toys for Tots Program began in 1947 at the helm of Marine Corps Reserve Major Bill Hendricks and his wife, Diane, who asked Major Hendricks to deliver some handcrafted dolls to an agency that supported children in need. When he could not find such an agency, Diane encouraged her husband to “start one.” That year, Major Hendricks and the Marines in his local Reserve unit collected more than 5,000 toys to deliver to children in need in the Los Angeles area -- conducting the first Toys for Tots campaign.
The Cheyenne Noon Lions have rebranded their signature annual fundraiser, the cornhole tournament formerly called “The Chiller in Cheyenne,” to the “Throw for Sight.”. This aligns with the name of the Sunrise Lions Club’s annual fundraiser, the “Ride for Sight,” and the Frontier Lions Club’s “Shoot for Sight.”
