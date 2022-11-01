ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chamblee, GA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5atlanta.com

Body camera shows Atlanta police officers arrest murder suspect hours after deadly shooting

ATLANTA - Atlanta police officers arrested a man charged with shooting someone to death in a car on at a shopping complex hours earlier. Police said 49-year-old Terrence Heard was arrested and booked in Fulton County Jail on charges of felony murder and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony. Police said APEX officers arrested him less than two hours after the deadly shooting.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Holly Springs police officer killed in the line of duty given special honor

HOLLY SPRINGS, Ga. - A Holly Springs police officer killed in the line of duty was given a posthumous honor last week. An interchange along Interstate 575 was renamed for him. Officer Joe Burson was killed during a traffic stop on June 17, 2021. Investigators say the 25-year-old officer had pulled a vehicle over for speeding near Harmony Lake Drive and Hickory Road during the late evening hours. He would end up being dragged by that car when the driver tried to flee.
HOLLY SPRINGS, GA
valdostatoday.com

Road rage incident ends in OIS in Atlanta

ATLANTA – GBI is investigating an APD officer involved shooting that occurred during a road rage incident between two drivers. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer involved shooting in Atlanta, Georgia. The Atlanta Police Department (APD) asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on October 25, 2022. One man was shot and killed. No officers were injured during the incident.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

2 hurt in Lithonia shooting, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police detectives are investigating a shooting in a Lithonia neighborhood where two people were hurt Tuesday afternoon, they said. A spokesperson with the department said authorities were called to a home along Lake Circle just before 12:30 p.m. When police got to the area, they found a man and woman believed to be in their 20s shot.
LITHONIA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Dozens of cars broken into at Summerhill neighborhood apartment

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating a rash of car break-ins at a luxury Summerhill apartment complex. Neighbors say 40 to 50 cars were broken into. Atlanta police say so far 30 victims have come forward. One of them reported a stolen firearm. Video shows countless cars with shattered windows...
ATLANTA, GA
The Citizen Online

Burglars busy at 3 locations in Fayetteville

The old Haverty’s Furniture store on Ga. Highway 85 North in Fayetteville, under renovation to be the home of the new Tesla automotive showroom, was burglarized again on Oct. 29 with tools and copper wire stolen. That makes the second burglary at the location since Sept. 12. Fayetteville Police...
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
11Alive

11Alive

Atlanta, GA
58K+
Followers
12K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta local news

 https://www.11alive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy