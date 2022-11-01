Read full article on original website
Arrest made in DeKalb road-rage shooting; man killed in front of 3-year-old
A 59-year-old man was arrested Wednesday in connection with a deadly road-rage shooting in DeKalb County that also injured a 3-year-old girl.
Parents say Gwinnett student arrested for shooting gun on campus had been bullied for months
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The parents of a Gwinnett County student who was arrested after firing a gun at school said the shooting was the culmination of months of bullying that the school failed to stop. Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Mark Winne was at Shiloh High School in Lawrenceville...
fox5atlanta.com
Two men hospitalized in shooting at Memorial Drive gas station, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Two men have been rushed to the hospital after an overnight shooting at a DeKalb County gas station. Police tell FOX 5 the shooting happened after midnight at the Texaco gas station on the 6200 block of Memorial Drive in the Stone Mountain area. At the...
‘What? Whoa!’ Family of Gwinnett coach killed in QT parking lot stunned by courtroom request
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The mother of a Gwinnett County coach killed putting air in his tires is speaking for the first time, as the accused shooter faces a judge. Bradley Coleman’s mother told Channel 2′s Matt Johnson that she was outraged that the accused shooter’s attorney tried to get bond for him on Thursday.
Dunwoody woman fatally stabbed by her brother, police say
A woman was stabbed to death Tuesday afternoon in Dunwoody and her alleged killer is in custody, authorities said.
Deadly shooting ‘justified’ after man pulls out gun during drug deal, DeKalb police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police say a double shooting at an apartment complex Wednesday afternoon was “justified.”. One man was left dead and a second was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. A third man will not face charges, police confirmed Wednesday evening. [DOWNLOAD:...
fox5atlanta.com
Body camera shows Atlanta police officers arrest murder suspect hours after deadly shooting
ATLANTA - Atlanta police officers arrested a man charged with shooting someone to death in a car on at a shopping complex hours earlier. Police said 49-year-old Terrence Heard was arrested and booked in Fulton County Jail on charges of felony murder and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony. Police said APEX officers arrested him less than two hours after the deadly shooting.
fox5atlanta.com
Holly Springs police officer killed in the line of duty given special honor
HOLLY SPRINGS, Ga. - A Holly Springs police officer killed in the line of duty was given a posthumous honor last week. An interchange along Interstate 575 was renamed for him. Officer Joe Burson was killed during a traffic stop on June 17, 2021. Investigators say the 25-year-old officer had pulled a vehicle over for speeding near Harmony Lake Drive and Hickory Road during the late evening hours. He would end up being dragged by that car when the driver tried to flee.
valdostatoday.com
Road rage incident ends in OIS in Atlanta
ATLANTA – GBI is investigating an APD officer involved shooting that occurred during a road rage incident between two drivers. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer involved shooting in Atlanta, Georgia. The Atlanta Police Department (APD) asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on October 25, 2022. One man was shot and killed. No officers were injured during the incident.
Woman called for help saying her own brother stabbed her. Police found her dead in DeKalb County
DUNWOODY, Ga. — The Dunwoody Police Department is investigating a stabbing that left one woman dead. Police told Channel 2 Action News they arrived to The Point at Perimeter Apartments located at 3204 Ashford Gables Dr. just before 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday for a welfare check. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV...
2 hurt in Lithonia shooting, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police detectives are investigating a shooting in a Lithonia neighborhood where two people were hurt Tuesday afternoon, they said. A spokesperson with the department said authorities were called to a home along Lake Circle just before 12:30 p.m. When police got to the area, they found a man and woman believed to be in their 20s shot.
1 in custody after deadly stabbing at Dunwoody apartment complex, police say
DUNWOODY, Ga. — A 36-year-old man is in custody after a deadly stabbing at a Dunwoody apartment complex Tuesday afternoon, police said. Dunwoody Police said it happened at the Point at Perimeter Apartments at 3204 Ashford Gables Dr. shortly before 1:30 p.m. Officers were called to the apartment complex...
Atlanta police investigating homeless camp near CNN Center after finding trail of blood
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is investigating the possibility of a person shot near CNN Center in downtown Atlanta after a pool of blood was found on Wednesday, officials say. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to Atlanta police, officers received a call...
WXIA 11 Alive
Newnan man convicted on murder charges after deadly DeKalb County apartment shootout
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A Newnan man accused in the deadly 2019 attempted armed robbery has been convicted on murder charges. DeKalb County's district attorney announced Angelo Lenon's verdict on Tuesday. The jury found the 25-year-old guilty on several charges Friday in connection with the shooting deaths of Daishone...
fox5atlanta.com
Roswell preschool students return to classrooms after evacuation for reported bomb threat, police say
ROSWELL, Ga. - Police in Roswell said investigators found nothing concerning at a preschool on Thursday morning after responding to a report of a bomb threat. At around 10 a.m., police said students were returning to classrooms and parents are free to come to the school. Police are now investigating who is responsible for the threat.
Douglas County man convicted after 2019 kidnapping of ex-girlfriend, then assaulting her
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — A Douglas County jury returned a verdict convicting 47-year-old Dedrick Murray after a 2019 incident involving his ex-girlfriend, the district attorney's office said. According to police reports, it all started on Sept. 26, 2019, when the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the Publix...
fox5atlanta.com
Dozens of cars broken into at Summerhill neighborhood apartment
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating a rash of car break-ins at a luxury Summerhill apartment complex. Neighbors say 40 to 50 cars were broken into. Atlanta police say so far 30 victims have come forward. One of them reported a stolen firearm. Video shows countless cars with shattered windows...
Driver on the run after evading authorities, hitting trooper's patrol car while crews responded to crash, GSP says
ATLANTA — A driver is on the run after evading authorities and sideswiping a trooper's patrol car and a towing wrecker, as they were responding to a crash on I-285 west Thursday evening. Georgia State Patrol said a Clayton County Police officer attempted to stop a car for driving...
Man gets life in prison for string of 2018 armed robberies in Cobb
A man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for his involvement in a string of armed robberies in Cobb County in 2...
The Citizen Online
Burglars busy at 3 locations in Fayetteville
The old Haverty’s Furniture store on Ga. Highway 85 North in Fayetteville, under renovation to be the home of the new Tesla automotive showroom, was burglarized again on Oct. 29 with tools and copper wire stolen. That makes the second burglary at the location since Sept. 12. Fayetteville Police...
