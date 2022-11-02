Ohio woman shares battle with rare disease that causes rapid aging

(WJW) – An Ohio woman is 45 years young, but she’s living in the body of someone twice her age.

Tiffany Wedekind, a Columbus native, is battling a rare disease, but her perseverance is remarkable.

FOX 8’s Stefani Schaefer sat down with Wedekind, who spoke about aging rapidly and how she transformed her life to make every day count.

Check out the full story in the video above.

