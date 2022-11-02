ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio woman shares battle with rare disease that causes rapid aging

By Stefani Schaefer
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 1 day ago

(WJW) – An Ohio woman is 45 years young, but she’s living in the body of someone twice her age.

Tiffany Wedekind, a Columbus native, is battling a rare disease, but her perseverance is remarkable.

FOX 8’s Stefani Schaefer sat down with Wedekind, who spoke about aging rapidly and how she transformed her life to make every day count.

Comments / 5

Gina Lake
2d ago

beauty is more than appearance. If only society put more emphasis on moral character. 😪 Wish her the best.Sorry people are cruel.

MoonChildReiki1
2d ago

Progeria is rare and little understood. Thank you for sharing your story and you are beautiful as you are. Beauty doesn't last forever but a lovely soul like yours really warms my heart.

Sophia Hernandez
2d ago

Such a beautiful soul with a positive outlook on life. Wish her all the best. Sure would like to know how to order her homemade candles. I would not mind at all to try one 🙏🙏🙌🙌❤️❤️

