BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Feeding Chittenden has launched its “Holidays Without Hunger” campaign, an effort to ensure no one goes hungry during the holidays. The group is asking people to donate money, saying that a $25 donation will feed a family of four. They say every day they help seniors, families, children, people with disabilities, those without a home, and new American families.

CHITTENDEN, VT ・ 18 HOURS AGO