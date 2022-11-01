Read full article on original website
What Message Are Prosecutors Sending by Charging Paul Pelosi's Attacker With 8 State and Federal Felonies?
In case it needs to be said (and maybe it does), hitting an old man in the head with a hammer after breaking into his home in the middle of the night is a serious, potentially lethal crime that poses an obvious threat to public safety. If that had happened to your father, your grandfather, or your husband, you would expect the assailant to receive a substantial sentence commensurate with his conduct. But if that had happened to your father, your grandfather, or your husband, the assailant would not be facing eight felony charges, including two federal counts, each of them punishable by decades in prison.
Doctors Say a California Law Targeting Clinicians Who Share COVID-19 'Misinformation' Is Unconstitutional
On September 30, California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law Assembly Bill 2098, which authorizes state regulators to discipline doctors who "disseminate misinformation or disinformation related to COVID-19." The law, which is scheduled to take effect on January 1, defines "misinformation" as advice "contradicted by contemporary scientific consensus." Implicitly acknowledging the First Amendment issues raised by A.B. 2098, Newsom averred that "it is narrowly tailored to apply only to those egregious instances in which a licensee is acting with malicious intent or clearly deviating from the required standard of care while interacting directly with a patient under their care."
Arizona Libertarian Senate Candidate Marc Victor Drops Out, Endorses GOP's Blake Masters
Marc Victor, the Libertarian Party (L.P.) candidate for U.S. Senate from Arizona, today announced he is dropping out of the race and endorsing his Republican opponent Blake Masters. Victor, a lawyer who runs an advocacy organization called the Live and Let Live Global Peace Movement,** has polled as high as...
Houston Prosecutors Are Keeping Cash Seized From Defendants Whose Cases Were Compromised by Police Corruption
In response to the scandal that engulfed the Houston Police Department's Narcotics Division after a lethal 2019 drug raid based on a falsified search warrant, Harris County prosecutors dropped dozens of pending cases and recommended the reversal of at least five convictions. They said those cases were irredeemably tainted by the involvement of Gerald Goines, the officer who lied to obtain the 2019 warrant that led to the deaths of Dennis Tuttle and Rhogena Nicholas, or similarly dishonest colleagues. But that judgment did not necessarily mean that the defendants recovered cash or cars seized by Houston's corrupt cops under the pretext of enforcing drug laws.
Rudy Giuliani's Motion to Dismiss Election Workers' Libel Lawsuit Denied
From Freeman v. Giuliani, decided today by Chief Judge Beryl Howell (D.D.C.); the court concluded that the facts as alleged by plaintiffs would, if proved, suffice to authorize liability—naturally, there's still question whether plaintiffs will introduce enough evidence to defeat an eventual motion for summary judgment, and whether they will eventually persuade a jury (or whether the case will settle in light of that possibility):
The Official Story of the Law
We have a new article, The Official Story of the Law, forthcoming in one of the top peer-reviewed legal philosophy journals, the Oxford Journal of Legal Studies. Here is the abstract:. A legal system's 'official story' is its shared account of the law's structure and sources, which members of its...
Estimated Drop in Clinic Abortions Does Not Take Into Account Seasonal Variation or Self-Managed Abortions
Abortions overseen by U.S. clinicians fell by 6 percent between April and August, according to a new report from the Society of Family Planning (SFP). The net abortion drop attributable to new restrictions imposed after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June is probably considerably smaller than 6 percent, however, because the tally did not take into account seasonal variation or self-managed abortions.
Short Circuit: A Roundup of Recent Federal Court Decisions
Please enjoy the latest edition of Short Circuit, a weekly feature written by a bunch of people at the Institute for Justice. Last summer Alexandria, La. police pulled over Mario Rosales for failing to use his turn signal and detained him for 20 minutes, probing for evidence of other, more serious lawbreaking, cutting him loose when they didn't find any. But wait! The officers' dashcam shows that Mario did signal. Those sneaky dogs! Click here to learn more about IJ's latest case, a challenge to pretextual, picayune harassment that passes for police work.
A New Authoritarian Political Style Is on the Ballot in Ohio
According to the polling averages, Republican venture capitalist J.D. Vance is currently leading his opponent, Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan, by a little over two points in the Ohio Senate race. FiveThirtyEight now gives the Hillbilly Elegy author an 80 percent chance of winning the seat in Tuesday's midterm. Assuming that forecast proves accurate, it will be a major victory for a combative, authoritarian political style increasingly associated with the national conservative movement.
Court Strikes Down Ban on Defendants' Lawyers Contacting Crime Victims (Except Through Prosecutors)
The Arizona law, which appears to be quite unusual among the states, provides:. The defendant, the defendant's attorney or an agent of the defendant shall only initiate contact with the victim through the prosecutor's office. The prosecutor's office shall promptly inform the victim of the defendant's request for an interview and shall advise the victim of the victim's right to refuse the interview.
Judge Bibas on "Judges Gone Wild"
In recent remarks before the Harvard Law School chapter of the Federalist Society, Judge Stephanos Bibas of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit lamented the tendency of some judges to be more concerned with authoring quote-worthy and attention-grabbing opinions than in writing clear and succinct opinions that properly apply the law to the case at hand.
Review of Oral Argument in Students for Fair Admission v. University of North Carolina
I've now had a chance to review the oral argument in the Students for Fair Admission v. University of North Carolina. I started to review the Harvard case, but didn't get a chance to finish it yet. My immediate impression to the UNC case: every Justice came to the argument with their minds made up. I don't think such predetermination was surprising. But I was struck at how settled the Chief Justice, as well as Justices Kavanaugh and Barrett were. I expected each of them to express some discomfort with what the Plaintiffs were asking for. But I sensed none. To be sure, Kavanaugh in particular had already figured out his limiting principles–more on that later. But the lawyers had very little room to sway the Court's swing votes. Since there was very little interchanges on the bench, this post will review the positions of each justice.
The Supreme Court's Options in the Harvard and UNC Affirmative Action Cases
Earlier today, the Supreme Court heard oral arguments in cases challenging Harvard's and the University of North Carolina's use of racial preferences in admissions. The plaintiffs contend that Harvard and UNC's admissions policies violate Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, and that UNC—as a state institution—is also in violation of the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment (which restricts discrimination by the government, but not that by private parties). Harvard and UNC argue that their policies promote educationally valuable "diversity," a purpose for which previous Supreme Court rulings Grutter v. Bollinger (2003) and Fisher v. University of Texas II (2016) allow at least some use of racial preferences.
Life Imitates the Volokh Conspiracy
A reader reminded me of this blog post Jan. 24, 2022: Will the Supreme Court Ask Harvard How it Justifies Treating "Asian Americans" as a Homogenous Category? I wrote: "I'm not quite sure what Harvard's lawyer would or could say if asked why, say, Filipino, Nepalese, and Mongolian applicants are placed in the same 'diversity' category… We will never know unless one of the Justices asks."
A Remarkable Moment at Oral Argument in the UNC Affirmative Action Case
JUSTICE KAVANAUGH: How are applicants from Middle Eastern countries classified from Jordan, Iraq, Iran, Egypt and the like?. MR. PARK: My understanding is that just like other situations where they might not fit within the particular boxes on the common application, that we rely on self-reporting and we would ask—you know, they can volunteer their particular country of origin.
This Court Case Could Make It a Crime To Be a Journalist in Texas
It has been five years since police in Laredo, Texas, mocked and jeered at Priscilla Villarreal, a local journalist often critical of cops, as she stood in the Webb County Jail while they booked her on felony charges. Her crime: asking the government questions. That may seem like a relatively...
DHS Still Policing Disinformation Despite Dissolving Disinformation Governance Board
Earlier this year, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) created an internal board dedicated to combating misinformation and disinformation. Despite scrapping it after facing criticism, new reporting indicates that the agency is still pursuing the constitutionally dubious project. The DHS announced the Disinformation Governance Board in April specifically to address...
Content Moderation, Social Media, and the Constitution
The Supreme Court now has before it three issues of profound importance for the future of Internet speech. First up: How broad is the immunity, set forth in Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, that protects Internet platforms against liability claims arising from content posted by third parties?. Second:...
In Arizona, Blake Masters and Kari Lake Embrace Bad Border Policies
Last week, Rep. Paul Gosar (R–Ariz.), who's running unopposed for reelection in Arizona's 9th congressional district, was caught in a covertly recorded video seemingly expressing sympathy to people who claimed they'd been shooting at undocumented immigrants. "We've shot at them," the man, an undercover activist, told Gosar. "I'm worried...
Why Are Democrats Still Backing Trumpists in GOP Primaries?
On August 2, freshman Rep. Peter Meijer lost the Republican primary for Michigan's 3rd Congressional District to John Gibbs, a challenger backed by former President Donald Trump. Gibbs' victory over Meijer, who voted to impeach Trump, highlights the strange role Democrats are now playing in the GOP's internecine battles. The...
