Tourists trapped in Shanghai Disneyland FINALLY leave theme park after entire resort was plunged into lockdown... but only if they test negative for Covid
Shanghai Disney Resort abruptly shut its doors on Monday as Chinese authorities imposed a snap lockdown — trapping guests who are not permitted to leave until they test negative for Covid-19. Visitors to Shanghai Disney Resort are not allowed to leave 'until on-site testing returns a negative result', the...
Disney Scraps New Attraction, Citing an Unsolvable Problem with Guests
An exciting Disney Parks attraction was totally scrapped as it presented a problem that was unsolvable–even for Imagineers. In recent months, Guests who frequent their favorite Disney Park–especially the Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort–have been extremely vocal about their frustrations related to massive crowds and “insanely” long lines for attractions, dining venues, rides, and shows. The introduction of Genie+ and Lightning Lane hasn’t really helped to diffuse long lines in the queues, in the opinion of many Guests.
Visitors stopped from leaving Disneyland after person with Covid traced to Shanghai theme park
Inside brutal Shanghai quarantine centre where Covid patients sleep on wooden pallets. Several people were left trapped inside Shanghai Disneyland for hours after it was closed as those visiting were barred from leaving the park until they returned a negative test for Covid-19. The Disneyland park in Chuansha New Town...
Disney Cut Down Huge Trees at its Park, and is Selling Them Off as Souvenir Merch
Disney recently chopped down trees at one of its parks and is selling the lumber as souvenir merch to Guests. One of the most popular Disney Parks attractions is the Pirates of the Caribbean ride. Variations of the attraction can be found at Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort in California, Tokyo Disneyland, Disneyland Paris, and Shanghai Disneyland. In fact, the ride has been so popular among Guests at Disney Parks, that it was one of the first Disney attractions to ever inspire a film franchise.
Family Shuts Down Haunted Mansion at Disney Park
It may be a favorite attraction of Disney fans and horror buffs alike, but would you ever want to get stuck inside Disney’s Haunted Mansion?. Well, that’s what happened to a group of Foolish Mortals at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California when one Guest and her family shut down the entire ride!
6 expensive things at Disney World that were free only a few years ago
Disney World in Orlando, Florida, once offered free amenities like airport transportation and FastPass tickets. Now, you have to pay extra for them.
Disney is being sued by annual passholders who say the company has reduced their access to its Florida theme park
Two holders of Disney World annual passes have sued Walt Disney Parks and Resorts. They claim that Disney changed the conditions of its Platinum Pass and restricted which days people can visit. The passes "do not even resemble the original agreement," the lawsuit claims. Holders of Disney World annual passes...
Beechwood High grad among at least 153 killed during Halloween celebration in Seoul
A 2021 Beechwood High School graduate was one of at least 153 people who died in a stampede Saturday during Halloween celebrations in Seoul, South Korea. Anne Gieske, a nursing student in her third year at the University of Kentucky, was studying abroad in South Korea with an education abroad program, UK’s President Eli Cailouto said.
Thousands Locked Inside Shanghai Disney Resort As Park Abruptly Goes Into Lockdown
China's "zero-Covid" policy is still ongoing, and with cases rising across the country, several pandemic measures have been put back into effect. On Monday, Shanghai's Disney Resort was forced to abruptly close, leaving guests trapped inside the park until they could provide a negative Covid test. The decision came as a result of 10 new reported cases in Shanghai on October 30, all of which were non-symptomatic.
A Disney Park Is Being Closed By Covid For The Third Time
Theme parks were one of the industries hit hardest by the massive closures of the global pandemic. Parks around the world closed down for at least a few months, and some, like Disneyland Resort, were closed for over a year. While most places around the world have seemingly moved past all pandemic restrictions, China is one place that is still instituting shutdowns in an attempt to reduce virus spread, resulting in the Shanghai Disney Resort now closing for the third time.
Video Shows Shanghai Disneyland Visitors Trying to Flee Park Amid Lockdown
Thousands of tourists found themselves locked inside Shanghai Disney Resort until late on Monday following a snap lockdown and park-wide testing for COVID-19. Videos circulating on Weibo and Red—popular social media apps in China—appeared to show visitors sprinting toward the exits at Shanghai Disneyland, only to find them locked.
Two Disney Parks Are SOLD OUT for 6 Days Straight Next Week
As we get closer and closer to Halloween, Disney World is getting more and more busy!. And, it’s totally understandable, because there are a lot of things to do! You can take a look at all of the holiday decor, eat spooky treats, attend Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, and more. But, if you’re going to the parks soon, it’s necessary to take a look at the calendar before you go. And, don’t forget that you still need a Park Pass Reservation to get into the parks — so we’ve compiled that info right here just for you!
Guests Fearful, Furious as Disney Park Protesters Intimidate Them, Bang Drums, Render Park Areas Inaccessible
Protests began at one Disney Park over the weekend in response to Disney’s reservation system. But another group of protesters at the same park once spewed their frustrations and anger by intimidating Guests, banging drums in the Resort Hotel, and slinging garbage throughout the hotel and park, leaving Guests furious, as well as fearful about all that was going on around them.
Disney Drops a Huge Part of Epcot's Expansion
Walt Disney Co. (DIS) theme parks have been busy expanding with the addition of new rides, as well as the refurbishment and reinventing of existing attractions. Disneyland has several attractions that have been closed for refurbishments. Mickey's Toontown land has been closed since March 9 for an overhaul and will reopen in early 2023 along with a new ride that already operates at Disney World's Hollywood Studios, Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway.
Internet Reacts After Disney Parks Raise Ticket Prices Again
I hate to break it to you, Disney Parks enthusiasts, but some significant pricing changes are headed your way. The family-friendly resorts in Florida and California have confirmed that ticket pricing and other park services will soon cost a little extra. One-park passes, Park Hopper tickets, concessions, and even the...
Bob Chapek Addresses Disney’s High Prices, Says Park Won’t Be Overcrowded
It’s no secret that Disney fans have been less-than-thrilled with the House of Mouse lately. Guests who visit Disney theme parks are frequently seeing prices for everything from hotels and Park tickets to bottles of water getting more and more expensive. The biggest issue that Guests seem to complain about is the ticket prices, and many feel that Disney has priced out the average American family — the exact family whom Walt Disney designed the theme parks for.
South Korea Halloween crush: The lost belongings in pictures
The items are laid out neatly in the almost silent sports hall: designer handbags, well-worn trainers, headphones still nestled in their cases. They are some of the possessions left behind as people desperately tried to escape the crush which took the lives of more than 150 Halloween revellers in a Seoul neighbourhood on Saturday.
Go Beyond the Haunted Mansion in an Event Coming to This Disney Park in 2023
Although the Disney Halloween season has come to a close, the Haunted Mansion is perfectly spooky for all seasons. After all, what’s not to love about the classic ride?. Imagine boarding your Doom Buggy while the gracious Ghost Host guides you around the mansion, where you’ll see plenty of colorful characters and eerie ghosts.
Character Meet and Greets at Disney World To End This Weekend, per Report
Several character meet and greets at Disney World are reportedly ending on Sunday, October 23. Fans of the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida visit the parks for a myriad of magical reasons, and each of them has favorite rides, attractions, and experiences they enjoy when they’re in the parks. Those favorites are some of the reasons Guests keep coming back to visit again and again.
Disney Park Updates Map to Include New Themed Land
For both die-hard Passholders and new visitors alike, maps are a staple of the Disney Parks realm. In addition to helping first-time Guests through wayfinding, a physical map of a Disney Park can serve as both a fun, free souvenir and an enticing advertisement for all the best experiences, eateries, and entertainment the theme park has to offer. All in all, a park map is essential to planning one’s Disney Parks trip.
