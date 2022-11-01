Read full article on original website
Indianapolis firefighters free girl stuck under seat of school bus
INDIANAPOLIS — Firefighters helped rescue a young girl who became stuck under a seat on her school bus Thursday. According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, firefighters were called to the 1700 block of Sloan Avenue just after 3 p.m. Thursday after receiving a report that the girl was stuck.
wyrz.org
New Hendricks County Event Features Unique Shopping Experience Nov. 19
BROWNSBURG, IN (October 31, 2022) – More than 50 artists, makers, and vintage collectors will descend on Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park on Nov. 19, for the first annual Uptown Common: The Market shopping event, where buyers will be able to purchase unique items and kick off the gift-giving season in style.
wrtv.com
VOTE NOW: Thanksgiving Dinner
The Mozel Sanders Foundation has announced their annual Thanksgiving meals will feature chicken instead of turkey this year. A spokesperson for the foundation says, they are still excited to serve meals. But, the extreme cost of turkey and the possibility of not being able to provide as many meals, forced...
Donations needed as toy drive deadlines approach
INDIANAPOLIS — As the holidays quickly approach, toy drives across central Indiana are ramping up. WRTV has partnered with several agencies to make sure children have presents this Christmas. Giving families a better Christmas melts the heart of Bill Boone, the Chairman of Servant's Heart of Indy. "When you...
WISH-TV
7-year-old boy hit by minivan while trick-or-treating in Crawfordsville
CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A 7-year-old boy was rushed to an Indianapolis hospital after he was hit by a minivan while trick-or-treating Monday night in Crawfordsville, police said. At 7 p.m., police were called to a report of a child struck by a vehicle in the 2000 block of...
Fox 59
Where is Sherman? Brown Skin Coffee
Coffee beans from regions around the world make their way to Brownsburg inside a new coffee shop. Sherman went to Brownsburg where the love of specialty coffee is in every cup. To visit Brown Skin Coffee’s Facebook page, click here.
Fox 59
Temporary foster families needed for pets
Your pets are part of your family. But when you’re going through a tough time, and are without a permanent residence, how can you make sure their needs are met? Ashley Temple from Indianapolis Animal Care Services joined Angela in the studio to share more about their new “Safety Net Foster Program.” The new initiative works to keep pets and families together. For more information about Indianapolis Animal Care Services, click here. To apply to be a foster home, click here.
millermedianow.org
Death of a small town: The small town we once knew is dying, one construction project at a time
First it was Firehouse Pizza. Then it was the beloved El Camino Real. And now the Dairy Queen. These weren’t just restaurants in Noblesville— they were places rich with community, where customers weren’t just customers, but family, and owners appreciated each customer like they were their first. Emphasis on the “were.” Now these places are going to be figments of history, faint memories of Noblesville’s past as new construction projects storm the streets of Noblesville. But is the cost of losing these places worth it in the end?
No turkey on turkey day
Due to the cost and possible shortage of turkey this year, the Mozel Sanders Foundation has announced their annual Thanksgiving meals will feature chicken this year.
indyschild.com
Christmas Nights of Lights in Indianapolis 2022
Christmas Nights of Lights is returning to Indianapolis for the 2022 season! See over 1 million lights synchronized to traditional and newer, rocking Christmas music played through your car stereo. Pack your vehicle full of friends and family to enjoy the Christmas lights and begin a new Christmas tradition. Whether...
Need firewood? Indiana state park offering $10 loads
The public is invited to cut up and remove downed trees at Summit Lake State Park in New Castle.
wrtv.com
IndyGo Blue Line segment on west side canceled
INDIANAPOLIS — IndyGo has canceled a segment of the Blue Line which would have run from Washington Street and Holt Road to the airport. This also ends 50 million dollars of infrastructure improvements that came with the project - including stormwater drainage and new sidewalks. City-county councilor Jared Evans...
Rare Indiana McDonald’s One of Only 12 in the Entire Country
When you think about McDonald's, all of the locations are pretty much the same, right? That's not the case at this Indiana McDonald's. McDonald's restaurants are pretty uniform. You've got the same iconic golden arches sign pointing you to the same Big Macs, French Fries, McNuggets, and occasionally ice cream. Once you have seen one McDonald's, you have pretty much seen them all.
Indiana Waterfalls With Stunning Fall Foliage Backdrop are a Must See On Your Next Autumn Getaway
The Hoosier state truly is a beautiful place. Indiana gets a lot of flack online for being a state that's full of corn and race cars, and while we do have a lot of corn and a huge racing history in the state, Indiana also is home to some seriously beautiful views. The fall foliage in Indiana is truly a sight to behold. Not to mention Indiana is home to many historical covered bridges, and plenty of beautiful state parks. Indiana is full of beautiful hidden gems, quite like this one, Cataract Falls.
Fox 59
British-themed restaurant and tea room coming to Fishers; popular Westfield spot reopens
INDIANAPOLIS — On the menu this week: hemp-infused desserts, British fare and the return of a popular cafe for farm-to-fork brunch and lunch. Jolene Ketzenberger of Culinary Crossroads was back Monday to update us on the latest in Greater Indy’s food scene, including these new or coming-soon spots.
Hit-and-run driver slams into Greenwood home, leaving family to pick up the pieces
GREENWOOD, Ind. — A family in Greenwood has been left to pick up the pieces after a hit-and-run driver crashed into their home. “I was startled awake, but I wasn’t really sure why I had woken up. I thought it was maybe thunder,” said Laura Dalton. It was just before 4:30 a.m. on the morning […]
WIBC.com
Homeowner Shot, Killed South of Cloverdale
OWEN COUNTY, Ind.-A man was shot and killed by someone who broke into his house Wednesday evening in Owen County, said Indiana State Police. They are looking for two people. It was 8:15 p.m. when police got a call that someone had broken into a house near State Rd. 231 and North Cataract Rd., which is south of Cloverdale. Before police got there, the people who live in the house and the crooks shot at each other.
Pedestrian hit by truck on Indianapolis' south side
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a south side crash injured a pedestrian Wednesday evening. The accident happened around 9 p.m. in the 4300 block of Madison Avenue, which is just north of Interstate 465. Few details were immediately available, but an IMPD spokesperson said an adult male was...
Indianapolis is the Worst City in the Country…for Dragons?
A new survey just revealed that the worst city in the United States for dragons is right here in Indiana. Over the past several years, shows like "Game of Thrones" and "House of Dragon" have become worldwide phenomena. Regardless of how you feel about the final season of "Game of Thrones" you have to admit that the show was overall fantastic. One of the most fascinating aspects of both shows has been the dragons.
shelbycountypost.com
Entrance ramp to I-70 EB reopening in Downtown Indianapolis
The Indiana Department of Transportation will reopen the Pine Street entrance ramp to I-70 EB in downtown Indianapolis by Saturday morning. The ramp has been closed since late July. The Pine Street to I-65 NB connection will not be open to traffic at this time. The entrance ramp closure provided...
