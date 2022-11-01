(Omaha, NE) -- Morning delays on the Kennedy Freeway after a semi truck hits the bottom of an overpass in South Omaha. The truck hit the L Street overpass in the southbound lanes of the Kennedy Freeway today around 6:40 a.m. The truck spilled its load onto the freeway, causing traffic delays in the area. No one is hurt.

OMAHA, NE ・ 17 HOURS AGO