"Judy Hyams Is Alive, And She Lives In Omaha"Still UnsolvedOmaha, NE
Man gives Denver council an earful about ‘Guntry Club’David HeitzDenver, CO
3 Great Pizza Places in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
3 Great Seafood Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
3 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Rollover Crash Snarls West Omaha Traffic
Rush hour traffic early Thursday morning was slowed by a one vehicle crash in west Omaha. Reports are a vehicle rolled down an embankment in the six a.m. hour causing major delays for traffic through the West Dodge Expressway/Interstate 680 interchange. There are reports one person was taken to a...
Omaha woman killed in Nemaha County crash
(Auburn, NE) -- An Omaha woman is killed in a crash in Nemaha County. The Nemaha County Sheriff's Office says just before 3:00 Wednesday afternoon a two-vehicle crash was reported on Highway 75, just north of Auburn. Investigators say a southbound vehicle, driven by Anne Reynolds of Omaha, crossed the center line and hit a northbound vehicle, driven by Sarah Wiltse of Nebraska City.
Semi Truck Hits L Street Overpass On Kennedy Freeway In South Omaha
(Omaha, NE) -- Morning delays on the Kennedy Freeway after a semi truck hits the bottom of an overpass in South Omaha. The truck hit the L Street overpass in the southbound lanes of the Kennedy Freeway today around 6:40 a.m. The truck spilled its load onto the freeway, causing traffic delays in the area. No one is hurt.
Two Missing Nebraska Inmates Arrested
Nebraska Corrections says two missing inmates from a Lincoln facility are now under arrest. Corrections says Krista Foley was taken into custody in Sarpy County. She was reported missing from the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln on September 25th during a pre-approved visit to a local church. Foley is serving a three...
Endangered Missing Advisory Out Of Papillion
The Papillion Police Department is searching for 21-year old Tiffany Harwood, a white female, about 5’ 1," approximately 105 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes, possibly wearing zebra print pajamas, black shoes, and carrying a black backpack. Tiffany is missing from the 1000 block of Michelle Parkway in Papillion,...
Permanent Omaha City Prosecutor Named
Omaha City Attorney Matt Kuhse announces the appointment of Kevin Slimp as City Prosecutor. The Prosecutor’s office handles misdemeanor violations of Omaha code and state statutes, working about 30,000 cases a year, along with traffic violations and diversion programs. The City Prosecutor works with 12 attorneys and a support...
