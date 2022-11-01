Read full article on original website
‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Spoilers: Reality Steve Warns Fans to ‘Tread Carefully’ With Scandalous Cast Member Rumor
Reality Steve says fans should expect a major scandal to break regarding a 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 8 contestant. Here's what's going on.
‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8 Cast Member Says He’d ‘Never Go Back’
Rick Leach never made it to the beach in 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 8, and he recently told a fan he hopes to never return.
‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Spoilers: Eliza Allegedly Feels ‘Pressured’ by Rodney to Give Him Her Rose
Is the end approaching for Eliza and Rodney? Here's what to know about the spoilers and rumors regarding the 'Bachelor in Paradise' couple.
Who Are 'Bachelor in Paradise' Twins Justin and Joey? Age, Jobs Revealed
"The Bachelorette" stars Justin and Joey Young are returning to the ABC franchise for another shot at love on "Bachelor in Paradise" Season 8.
Siesta Key on MTV Season 5 free live stream, time, TV channel, trailer, cast, how to watch Episode 2 online (11/3/2022)
Siesta Key, MTV’s Florida-based reality drama set in the Keys, is back! Tonight, episode 2 premieres with Julietteleaving for Miami and becoming even further isolated from her friends. The new season of the show should deliver on all the promises of drama and heartbreak that fans have come to expect with Season 5, Episode 2 airing today, Thursday, November 3 at 9 p.m. on MTV.
‘Bachelor In Paradise’: Logan Declares He’s Ready To Commit To Kate After Dates With Sarah & Shanae
Logan Palmer and Kate Gallivan are the hottest new couple on Bachelor in Paradise after the Oct. 24 episode. However, they had to break some hearts along the way to get there. Logan and Shanae Ankney initially connected and went on a date, then gave each other roses at the first two rose ceremonies. However, during split week, with Shanae spending time at a separate location, Logan went on a date with Sarah Hamrick, who is also one of Kate’s good friends. Meanwhile, Logan’s close friend, Jacob Rapini, was spending a lot of time with Kate after her arrival.
Reality Steve Says ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ star Victoria Fuller Is a ‘Very Callous and Calculating Person’
Victoria Fuller and Greg Grippo were spotted in Italy, but wasn't she engaged to Johnny DePhillipo? Reality Steve is calling her out, and the tea is spicy!
The Conners Sounds Like It Might Be Following The Goldbergs By Killing A Character Off
The Conners could be the second Wednesday night ABC comedy to kill off a character in this Fall TV season.
Jim Parsons & Iain Armitage, Who Both Play Sheldon In ‘Big Bang Theory’ Shows, Finally Meet In NYC: See Photo
Sheldon meets Sheldon! Jim Parsons smiled for a selfie alongside Iain Armitage, who plays the classic role of Sheldon Cooper in The Big Bang Theory spinoff series Young Sheldon, on Monday, October 17. Jim, 49, of course, plays Sheldon in the classic sitcom. Iain, 14, posted the photo with the actor, who originally played the part, on his Instagram, revealing that they met at Jim’s latest theatrical production. Both Jim and Iain had huge smiles on as they stood in the theater.
The Tears Arrive in Full Force on Season 8 of 'Bachelor in Paradise' (SPOILERS)
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise. We don't know about you, but we are totally frustrated with Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise — why is that? Well, it's simply not entertaining; the lack of communication is unbearable, and it's aggravating to see the happy couples go on dates as a way to test their partner — that's the textbook definition of immature and insecure.
Collider
'Manifest' Season 4 Premiere: Watch the First 7 Minutes
In just a few short days, Manifest will return with the first part of its fourth and final season. After a winding journey that saw the show canceled at NBC and then suddenly revived at Netflix for a second chance following its chart-topping streaming numbers, the show is ready to close the book on the mystery of Flight 828 and everyone on board. As a little teaser for everyone that can't wait to jump back in, Netflix's Tudum website released the first seven minutes of the first episode online for free.
What TV channel is Thursday Night Football tonight? Time, how to watch Eagles vs Texans on Prime Video in Week 9; 2022 TNF schedule
Thursday Night Football is back for Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season where Jalen Hurts and the high-flying Philadelphia Eagles try hope to avoid an upset against a chaotic Houston Texans team in disarray in the eighth TNF game of the season on Amazon’s Prime Video streaming service. This matchup kicks off on Thursday, November 3 at 5:15 p.m. PT/8:15 p.m. ET. Watch Eagles vs. Texans now on Thursday Night Football.
‘Real Love Boat’ Moving From CBS To Paramount+ After Just Four Episodes
The Real Love Boat has been canceled at CBS after just four episodes but will finish out its first season on Paramount+. The brand new unscripted dating show is a spin on the popular 1970s-’80s romance/comedy series, but attracted low ratings for its first four episodes. Its ratings were so low that it has been branded the broadcast network’s least watched primetime series of the fall, averaging just under 1.9 million same-day viewers and a measly 0.24 rating in the key ad demographic of adults 18-49. Delayed viewing only gave the first two episodes a boost to 2.59 million viewers and a...
‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Fans Aren’t Shipping Aaron and Genevieve After Wild “Gaslighting” Fight
Things got dark on Episode 11 of Bachelor in Paradise — so dark that contestants repeatedly dropped the G-word: gaslighting. Formerly rock-solid, Paradise-favorite couple Aaron Clancy and Genevieve Parisi survived Split Week, but it seems like they’ve gotten into daily disagreements since being back on the beach. The two fought after the return of Gen’s ex Justin Glaze in Episode 10, and in Episode 11 they had a blowout so major that Genevieve was steps away from leaving Paradise for good.
ETOnline.com
'Bachelor in Paradise' Recap: Justin's Return Causes Problems for Aaron and Rodney
Just when everything appeared to be calm in Paradise, one man's return shook things up. On Monday's episode of Bachelor in Paradise, love and heartbreak went hand-in-hand, all of which ET is breaking down in the recap below. Victoria finally chose between Alex and Johnny, but found out that they'll...
The Masked Singer season 8 episode 6 free live stream, release date, contestants, how to watch without cable (11/2/22)
The Masked Singer is back with season 8, and this week is promising a throwback 90s episode featuring your favorite nostalgic hits. Watch the performers battle for the crown tonight, Wednesday, November 2 at 8 p.m. on FOX. Get a look at the group’s performance of “Rainbow Connection” with Kermit in the video provided below. If you previously missed The Lambs performing Katy Perry, take a look at the video provided below.
‘Alert’: Scott Caan & Dania Ramirez Are On A Desperate Search For A Missing Child — Watch The Fox Series Promo
We’re getting a sneak peek at the first footage of new Fox series Alert. The network just released the first on-air promo for the upcoming character-driven police procedural from The Blacklist showrunner John Eisendrath and Jamie Foxx, which will air tonight on Fox during Game 3 of the World Series. Written by Eisendrath, Alert, starring Scott Caan and Dania Ramirez, is a procedural drama about the Philadelphia Police Department’s Missing Person’s Unit (MPU). Each episode features a heart-pounding, life-or-death search for a missing person that runs alongside police officers Jason Grant (Scott Caan, Hawaii 5-0) and his ex-wife Nikki Batista’s (Dania Ramirez, Devious Maids) series-long quest to find out the...
’The Challenge Ride or Dies’ on MTV, how to watch new episodes
A terrifying challenge is a must-win for a Ride or Die pair after their public betrayal paints a massive target on their backs in a new episode of MTV’s “The Challenge Ride or Dies” airing on Wednesday, Nov. 2. Your favorite stars of all your other favorite...
Everything We Know About ‘Dead to Me’ Season 3: Filming, Premiere, More
Not dead for much longer. Filming has wrapped on the third and final season of Netflix's hit show Dead to Me, with new episodes slated to premiere in late 2022. "And… that’s a wrap on @deadtome Season 3!" creator and showrunner Liz Feldman wrote via Twitter in April 2022, along with a photo of a […]
TV Fanatic
New Amsterdam Season 5 Episode 7 Review: Maybe Tomorrow
New Amsterdam took a bold swing with this landmark installment. They went for a nuanced but topical hour as New Amsterdam Season 5 Episode 7 focused on the personal and professional ramifications of the overturning of Roe v. Wade. And we got what is undoubtedly a polarizing hour, but in...
