Great Bend, KS

Great Bend Post

10-mile-long wildfire burned 14,000 acres in NW Kansas

A fire more than two weeks ago that started in Ness County and spread into neighboring Ellis and Trego counties burned approximately 14,000 acres, according to the Kansas Forest Service. Ellis County Fire Chief Darin Myers told the Ellis County Commission on Tuesday that officials estimated nearly 10,200 acres of...
NESS COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

Hays on western edge of Thursday night thunderstorm line

The National Weather Service in Dodge City is warning of potentially severe thunderstorms in western Kansas beginning after 10 p.m. Thursday. Fueled by a cold front, the storms are expected to develop east of a Hays-Dodge City line. Some storms are expected to be strong and could bring quarter-size hail and wind gusts of up to 60 mph.
HAYS, KS
Hutch Post

Convenience store brings homemade to downtown

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Ol’ Jake’s Convenience Store and Deli in Hutchinson in the Plaza Towers building is struggling after a few months short of a year in business. After growing tired of traveling for a living, owner Jodi True opened the store on Jan. 4, 2022, with a dream, a sense of duty, and nothing but the people of downtown Hutchinson and their needs in mind.
HUTCHINSON, KS
adastraradio.com

United Way of Reno County Announces Reno Connections

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Reno Connections is a United Way of Reno County program, thanks to the Early Childhood Block Grant, and is in partnership with The Hutchinson Public Library. Through this program, the goal is to build a comprehensive case management, systems navigation, and referrals platform. This is a...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton Commission signs off on trade that will benefit Knop Sand, county

The Barton County Commission called it a "good deal all around." At Wednesday's meeting, the county moved forward on the sale of 20 acres in the northwest section of the county's sandpit area south of Ellinwood. The county also began the process of transferring water rights from Knop Sand to the county. Barton County Counselor Patrick Hoffman said he was pleased with how the deal worked out.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Diesel shortage likely to have some impact to area businesses

Fuel prices are affecting virtually everything around the nation. A new type of fuel crisis may be in the works now as U.S. diesel supplies are becoming critically low. Nationwide shortages and price spikes are expected over the next six months, but Barton County Road and Bridge Director Darren Williams said county rates are locked in at previous, lower rates.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Ellinwood Hospital awarded construction funds for new facility

Ellinwood’s work to secure funding for a replacement hospital through the USDA has proven to be worth the hard work and efforts. The Ellinwood Hospital District Board of Trustees has been notified by the USDA that the $25,000,000 in requested funding has officially been obligated by the USDA for construction of a new hospital and clinic and is expected to begin late this year still or first thing in 2023.
ELLINWOOD, KS
Great Bend Post

Lady Cougars season ends at Seward County

The season ended Wednesday night in Liberal for the Barton Community College volleyball team in first round Region VI/Plains District play as 14th ranked Seward County Community College flexed to a straight set sweep 25-11, 25-15, and 25-18. Barton concludes the 2022 campaign at 17-15 while the top seeded Saints...
LIBERAL, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

