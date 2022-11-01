Ellinwood’s work to secure funding for a replacement hospital through the USDA has proven to be worth the hard work and efforts. The Ellinwood Hospital District Board of Trustees has been notified by the USDA that the $25,000,000 in requested funding has officially been obligated by the USDA for construction of a new hospital and clinic and is expected to begin late this year still or first thing in 2023.

ELLINWOOD, KS ・ 18 HOURS AGO