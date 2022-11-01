Read full article on original website
Smoke causes three-vehicle crash in Reno County
Smoke covering a roadway in Reno County caused a three-vehicle crash on Wednesday.
10-mile-long wildfire burned 14,000 acres in NW Kansas
A fire more than two weeks ago that started in Ness County and spread into neighboring Ellis and Trego counties burned approximately 14,000 acres, according to the Kansas Forest Service. Ellis County Fire Chief Darin Myers told the Ellis County Commission on Tuesday that officials estimated nearly 10,200 acres of...
Hays on western edge of Thursday night thunderstorm line
The National Weather Service in Dodge City is warning of potentially severe thunderstorms in western Kansas beginning after 10 p.m. Thursday. Fueled by a cold front, the storms are expected to develop east of a Hays-Dodge City line. Some storms are expected to be strong and could bring quarter-size hail and wind gusts of up to 60 mph.
Hays PD Activity Log, Oct. 23-29
The Hays Police Department responded to 83 calls from Oct. 23 through Oct. 29, 2022 according to the HPD Activity Log.
Great Bend Fire Dept. annual spaghetti feed is Thursday
The 17th annual Spaghetti Feed hosted by the Great Bend Fire Department will take place Thursday, Nov. 3 at the Columbus Club, 723 Main Street. Not only will the charity drive include a meal, there will also be several big-ticket items given away through a raffle. Firefighter Garrett Tindall said...
Convenience store brings homemade to downtown
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Ol’ Jake’s Convenience Store and Deli in Hutchinson in the Plaza Towers building is struggling after a few months short of a year in business. After growing tired of traveling for a living, owner Jodi True opened the store on Jan. 4, 2022, with a dream, a sense of duty, and nothing but the people of downtown Hutchinson and their needs in mind.
When do you think these southwest Kansas towns will get their first snowfall?
When do you think the southwest Kansas towns of Ashland, Dodge City, Elkhart, Garden City, Hays, Healy, Larned, Liberal, Medicine Lodge, Scott City and Wakeeney will get their first snowfall?
City Council votes 3-2 to go forward with no Avenue B access off of Woodie Seat
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson City Council voted 3-2 to go with the Woodie Seat Freeway option that removes all pedestrian and vehicle access under the new Woodie Seat Freeway at Avenue B, matching the recommendation of the 2017 TEAP Study and which showed the closing of Avenue B due to the low traffic volumes that were observed.
Sunflowers and Silos boutique to open next weekend in downtown Hays
A new women's boutique, Sunflower and Silos, 115 W. Eighth, is set to have its grand opening next weekend in downtown Hays. Owner Kate Schippers of Hays said the store will carry women's apparel from sizes small to 3X as well as purses, accessories, shoes, hats, lotions and candles. Schippers...
KWCH.com
Rush County couple buys closed grocery store, hopes to restore community pride
LACROSSE, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s been more than a month since the only grocery store in Rush County closed its doors, forcing locals to go elsewhere for their groceries. But on Monday, a deal was made, and new owners were found. Pat Baalmann and his wife, Kelly, are the...
GB Chamber accepting reservations for RV winter storage
Already there is a nip in the air most mornings. Starting Friday, Nov. 4, the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce will store your recreational vehicles for the winter at the Expo Complex west of Great Bend. Chamber Office Business Manager Tayler Stegman said the Chamber is now taking reservations. "We...
adastraradio.com
United Way of Reno County Announces Reno Connections
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Reno Connections is a United Way of Reno County program, thanks to the Early Childhood Block Grant, and is in partnership with The Hutchinson Public Library. Through this program, the goal is to build a comprehensive case management, systems navigation, and referrals platform. This is a...
Great Bend Chamber coffee hour & ribbon cutting (11/3)
Great Bend Chamber of Commerce Coffee and Ribbon Cutting. Doors open at 9 a.m. and the program starts at 9:30 a.m. – Join in-person or watch virtually on Facebook LIVE & YouTube. Shafer Art Gallery. 245 NE 30 Rd. – Barton Community College. Folk-artist Bob Mix of Great...
Barton Commission signs off on trade that will benefit Knop Sand, county
The Barton County Commission called it a "good deal all around." At Wednesday's meeting, the county moved forward on the sale of 20 acres in the northwest section of the county's sandpit area south of Ellinwood. The county also began the process of transferring water rights from Knop Sand to the county. Barton County Counselor Patrick Hoffman said he was pleased with how the deal worked out.
Diesel shortage likely to have some impact to area businesses
Fuel prices are affecting virtually everything around the nation. A new type of fuel crisis may be in the works now as U.S. diesel supplies are becoming critically low. Nationwide shortages and price spikes are expected over the next six months, but Barton County Road and Bridge Director Darren Williams said county rates are locked in at previous, lower rates.
Great Bend student recognized for effort after devastating injury
Life is good at handing out unexpected, sometimes brutal, turns. For Nash Lindberg, that moment came on Aug. 7, 2020. Getting ready for a big seventh-grade year at Great Bend Middle School, Lindberg was at a friend’s house when he was accidentally shot. Facing paralysis from the waist down,...
Center for Counseling staff explains marijuana's link to psychotic disorders
Anyone who frequently smokes today’s potent marijuana, especially with a family history of psychiatric disorders, should consider the results of multiple scientific studies, said two professionals at The Center for Counseling & Consultation, 5815 Broadway in Great Bend. Scot Yarnell, psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner, and Jill Hulse, family...
Ellinwood Hospital awarded construction funds for new facility
Ellinwood’s work to secure funding for a replacement hospital through the USDA has proven to be worth the hard work and efforts. The Ellinwood Hospital District Board of Trustees has been notified by the USDA that the $25,000,000 in requested funding has officially been obligated by the USDA for construction of a new hospital and clinic and is expected to begin late this year still or first thing in 2023.
Lady Cougars season ends at Seward County
The season ended Wednesday night in Liberal for the Barton Community College volleyball team in first round Region VI/Plains District play as 14th ranked Seward County Community College flexed to a straight set sweep 25-11, 25-15, and 25-18. Barton concludes the 2022 campaign at 17-15 while the top seeded Saints...
Larned writer chooses pickleball murder-mystery for debut novel
When Larned's Rob Munden is not playing pickleball, he's still thinking about pickleball. Now four-plus years of labor are paying off with Munden's first novel, "Peanut Butter Pickleball and Murder." The established playwright has a logical reason for writing the book. "The reason I decided to write my first novel...
