Karen Sticht: In Meredith, the two choices for state representative are clear
Voters are encouraged to research candidates who fit their values, so I investigated Citizens for Belknap and their endorsed candidates. Since the committee is anonymous, their rhetoric is hateful, and all of their candidates and donors are Democrats or further left-leaning than I will ever be. Their choices are not for me.
Humanities forum discusses future of news
MANCHESTER — News organizations across the state, faced with a diminished number of reporters amid shrinking revenues and competition from social media, are addressing the need for accurate local news coverage by sharing their stories, observed Mike Pride, a former editor of the Concord Monitor, and Daniela Allee, the Spanish news managing editor of New Hampshire Public Radio.
Matt Lahey: Why does Dunn want to represent a school ward she doesn't enroll her children in?
I read with interest The Sun's Nov. 3 story about the Laconia School Board Ward 2 race. Kelley Gaspa-Caravona and Laura Dunn are running for the seat. In the story, Dunn touts her service on the Pleasant Street School PTA. That's a head-scratcher as Ward 2 elementary school students attend Woodland Heights School, a one-minute drive from Dunn’s home.
Planning Board urges city to reevaluate Master Plan
LACONIA — With the amount of new construction the development of the Laconia State School is expected to generate, several members at Tuesday’s Planning Board meeting said the city needs to do more in the way of long-range planning. The forthcoming development will have a significant impact on...
Merrill Fay and Fays Boatyard honored by LWSA
LACONIA — Merrill Fay and Fays Boatyard were honored with the Atherton Award by the Lake Winnipesaukee Sailing Association at its annual meeting on Oct. 22, at the Laconia Country Club. Since 1988, the award has honored the Lake Winnipesaukee sailor that best exemplifies the qualities of Ernie Atherton....
Donna Merkwan: Where were Belmont officials when questions were asked?
Election Day is coming fast and I have something Belmont voters should know. I have had a problem with my taxes and have tried to clarify the issue with the town hall personnel. Since they were unable to clarify things, I wrote to the chair of the Board of Selectmen. I have never received any information nor any admission that my letter was even received. Are the residents of Belmont comfortable with this behavior from elected officials? Since they are technically hired by the citizens, they work for the citizens. They certainly didn’t work for me and I will remember this on every Election Day!
Plymouth Rotary’s 70th annual Penny Sale
PLYMOUTH — Get ready for fun while funding local high school students’ pursuit of higher education. Plymouth Rotary celebrates the return of its annual fundraiser, the Penny Sale, at Plymouth Regional High School, Saturday, Nov. 5, from 7 to 10 p.m. Plymouth Rotary’s highest profile fundraiser assists local students further their education.
Lee Mattson: Kavanagh's communication, business skills will help him lead
Please join me in voting to elect Sean Kavanagh to the New Hampshire General Court as the representative from Center Harbor and New Hampton. Sean is the retired owner of a business that taught leadership and communication skills to other business people. He has the time and skills needed to work effectively in the legislature to solve whatever problems we face, instead of espousing hard left or right party dogma. He will be a refreshing voice to counter the frighteningly ill-advised shenanigans of the last biennium.
Rep. Mark Alliegro: He campaigns hard and works hard for the residents of Campton
This letter to the editor will be brief and to the point. In fact, I'll use a bulleted format:
Laconia Police Log
LACONIA — Police handled 101 service calls from 8 a.m. Monday until 8 a.m. Tuesday. Four people were arrested.
Speare Memorial Hospital offers free healthcare services to patients at Plymouth OB/GYN
PLYMOUTH — Plymouth OB/GYN, a department of Speare Memorial Hospital, offers its eligible patients critical breast/cervical cancer screenings and dental care at no charge.
Christmas Village to return this holiday season
LACONIA — Christmas Village, an event that transforms Laconia Community Center into an enchanting North Pole satellite, returns this December after a two-year pandemic hiatus. “We are back,” said event organizer Patty Derosier. “And we want everyone to know it.”
Bonnie L. Gates, 72
BELMONT — Bonnie Lee (Dorval) Gates 72, died suddenly on October 29, at her home in Belmont. She was born in Franklin on October 2, 1950, the daughter of Raymond C. Dorval and Rita I. (Brouillard) Dorval. She attended school in Franklin.
Kathleen A. Gorse, 80
GILFORD — Kathleen Anne Gorse, 80, of Harvest Run, passed away on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at the Peabody Home in Franklin. Kathleen was born on April 25, 1942, in Queens, New York, the daughter of the late William and Marie (Gogedy) Schauder.
Body found in vehicle at Belknap Marketplace
BELMONT — The body of a deceased man was found in a car in the parking lot of the Belknap Marketplace, formerly known as the Belknap Mall, Tuesday morning. “It was an older gentleman,” said Capt. Stephen Akerstrom of the Belmont Police Department. Akerstrom also said there didn’t appear to be anything suspicious about the death.
