While it is still too soon to know the exact costs, devastating Hurricane Ian likely caused $53 billion to $74 billion in insured losses, making it one of the most costliest Atlantic hurricanes ever. In a recent op-ed published by the Orlando Sentinel, Mark Wilson, president and CEO of the Florida Chamber of Commerce, describes the costs and pressure Hurricane Ian is placing on the state beyond insured losses – a further strain on the state’s already struggling property insurance market.

2 DAYS AGO