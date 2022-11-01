Read full article on original website
Hurricane Ian proves crisis in home insurance
While it is still too soon to know the exact costs, devastating Hurricane Ian likely caused $53 billion to $74 billion in insured losses, making it one of the most costliest Atlantic hurricanes ever. In a recent op-ed published by the Orlando Sentinel, Mark Wilson, president and CEO of the Florida Chamber of Commerce, describes the costs and pressure Hurricane Ian is placing on the state beyond insured losses – a further strain on the state’s already struggling property insurance market.
Notice to Industry: Electric Vehicle Safety Tips for Consumers
Recently, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis issued a consumer alert to warn Floridians about the dangers of electric vehicle fires caused by submersion in saltwater, which are associated with impacts from Hurricane Ian. The Florida Office of Insurance Regulation (OIR) is providing the consumer alert...
