Study finds first evidence of ‘relationship with benefits’ between gorillas and chimpanzees in wild
Researchers have uncovered the first evidence of long-lasting social relationships with “possible benefits” between chimpanzees and gorillas in the wild.The study, published recently in the journal iScience, documents social ties between individual chimpanzees and gorillas in the Nouabalé-Ndoki National Park in the Republic of Congo. These relationships with “possible benefits” have persisted over long periods and across different contexts, say researchers, including those from Washington University in the US, drawing from over 20 years of observation.“It has long been known that these apes can recognise individual members of their own species and form long-term relationships, but we had not...
earth.com
Large Asian animals are successfully coexisting with humans
A new study led by the University of Queensland has revealed that some of Asia’s largest animals are thriving near humans. The experts say that tigers, elephants, and other animals are essentially defying 12,000 years of extinction trends. Based on paleontological records, the researchers established the historic distribution of...
Phys.org
Oldest paleogenome from the African continent tells of the extinction of the blue antelope
The blue antelope (Hippotragus leucophaeus) was an African antelope with a bluish-gray pelt, related to the living sable and roan antelopes. The last blue antelope was shot around 1800, only 34 years after it was first described scientifically, making it the only large African mammal species to have become extinct in historical times.
natureworldnews.com
Emperor Penguin: World's Largest Penguins Join the Threatened Species List Due to Climate Change and Global Warming
Emperor penguin populations in the world's frozen continent are threatened due to climate change and global warming. Now, the world's largest penguins join the threatened species list, according to an official declaration by the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service (USFWS) on Tuesday, October 25. With this, scientists fear that emperor penguins can become endangered and face the brink of extinction soon.
Things ancient humans had that we don't: They owned pesticide beds, could walk on lava, and cohabited with other species
As unbelievable as this may sound, the humans that inhabited Earth thousands of years ago were not dumb. They did not just eat bananas and swing from one tree to the next. If anything, our ancestors were smart and brave. Living in the wilderness sharpened their survival instincts. They knew when to fight and when to let go of the urge and live in peace. Our ancestors and their cousins were sophisticated, intelligent, and hard-working.
Smithonian
Ancient DNA Reveals the First Known Neanderthal Family
For the first time, researchers have identified a Neanderthal family: a father and his teenage daughter, as well as several others who were close relatives. They lived in Siberian caves around 54,000 years ago. A team of scientists, which included Svante Pääbo, winner of this year’s Nobel Prize for Physiology or Medicine, published the findings in Nature this week.
natureworldnews.com
Elephants and Humans Fights for Resources as Drought in Kenya Worsens
For Kenyan farmers suffering from drought, thirsty elephants present a new dilemma. Due to increased competition for resources, residents in Taita-Taveta county have had to devise inventive methods of keeping wildlife at bay. Elephants and Farmers. Francis Mutuku didn't worry about how he would provide for himself or a future...
The longest-living animals on Earth
The longest-living animals can survive for centuries and millennia, even pausing the aging process altogether. Here are the longest-living animals in the world.
WATCH: Rare ‘Alien-Like’ Sunfish Appears in Front of Researcher
A dedicated Cetacean researcher, Jared Towers bought a home right on the coast so that he would never be too far away from his beloved sea life. His front door mere feet from the water of Alert Bay, Towers often spends time looking out onto the shimmering surface, hoping to spot a killer whale or sea lion.
Scientists Discover Mysterious New Owl Species With Unusual Hoot
With scientists around the world dedicating their lives to learning about the world around us, with hundreds of years of research behind them, you would think there’s nothing left to discover about the Earth’s 197-million-square-mile surface. The fact is, however, that what we think we know about our little blue planet is an ever-evolving tale. New discoveries are made all the time, with new species emerging on a daily basis. Among the species most recently discovered (in relative terms) is a strange new owl. Researchers dubbed the bird the Principe-Scops Owl, scientific name Otus bikegila.
Ancient DNA From 1 Million Years Ago Discovered in Antarctica
As we're a species with ever-shrinking attention spans, it can be difficult to comprehend just how long life has been around on Earth. However, try to get your head around this one: Scientists have dug up fragments of DNA dating back 1 million years ago. Found beneath the floor of the Scotia Sea, north of the Antarctic, these fragments of organic material can be invaluable in charting the history of the region – mapping out what has lived in the ocean and across what kind of time spans. Technically referred to as sedaDNA – for sedimentary ancient DNA – the recovered samples...
First known Neanderthal family clan fossils discovered in Siberian caves
Scientists say fossils found in Russian caves are from the first known Neanderthal family -- a father-daughter pair and other close relatives who lived as a clan. The research was published in the journal Nature.
natureworldnews.com
World's Largest Bony Fish Found After Giant Sunfish Washed Ashore in the Azores
A giant sunfish, which was found dead and washed ashore near an island in Portugal, is now being considered to be the world's largest bony fish and the heaviest bony fish ever recorded. The gargantuan fish was discovered in the Azores, a Portuguese group of islands, in the North Atlantic...
KTSA
20,000,000,000,000,000 ants exist across the Earth, researchers find
Researchers have worked out an estimate for the number of ants crawling around Earth — and the total is “astounding.”. Scientists at the University of Hong Kong say there are 20,000,000,000,000,000 — that’s 20 quadrillion — of the critters around the globe. The combined weight of those ants is more than all of the wild birds and mammals on the planet.
Good News Network
Incredible Birth of Endangered Baby Rhino is Captured on Zoo’s Cameras, and Galloping Within Minutes (WATCH)
Zookeepers in England were thrilled to watch their resident rhino give birth to a calf, who was up and charging around within hours of accommodating herself to the world. The birth was captured in the late afternoon on the Chester Zoo’s video cameras. The calf was born already weighing...
A giant sunfish weighing more than 6,000 lbs is the biggest bony fish ever, researchers say
A 6,000-pound sunfish was discovered off the coast of Portugal last year – and scientists now say it is the heaviest bony fish in the world. Researchers with Atlantic Naturalist Association were studying stranded large animals in the Azores, a region of Portugal, when they found a giant sunfish dead and floating near Faial Island.The fish was weighed with a crane scale, by raising it with a forklift truck for a few minutes in order to allow the exact measurements to stabilize, the researchers write in their study, published in the Journal of Fish Biology last week. The scientists also...
earth.com
Madagascar extinctions linked to human expansion 1,000 years ago
Madagascar is the world’s fifth largest island and is situated in the southern Indian Ocean, around 250 miles (400 kilometers) off the east coast of southern Africa. Although it is thought to be one of the last large land masses to have been colonized by humans, details of its settlement remain sketchy and enigmatic.
Phys.org
Kenya drought kills more than 200 elephants
More than 200 elephants and hundreds of zebras and gnus have died in Kenya's worst drought in four decades, the country's tourism minister said on Friday. The crisis has affected nearly half of Kenya's regions and at least four million out of its 50 million people. "The drought has caused...
natureworldnews.com
New Owl Species Found in Central Africa After Unconfirmed Sightings Since the 1920s [Study]
A new owl species called Principe Scops-Owl, with a scientific name of Otus bikegila, was finally found and recognized in Central Africa after unconfirmed sightings were reported since the 1920s, according to a new study. Its habitat was found in Principe, an island in the Gulf of Guinea, off the west coast of Africa. Principe Island is part of the Democratic Republic of Sao Tome and Principe.
Wild chimps and gorillas can form social bonds that last for decades
Friendly associations between gorillas and chimpanzees in the wild can persist for decades, and may originate around food sharing and defense against predators.
