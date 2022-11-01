Read full article on original website
Hurricane Ian proves crisis in home insurance
While it is still too soon to know the exact costs, devastating Hurricane Ian likely caused $53 billion to $74 billion in insured losses, making it one of the most costliest Atlantic hurricanes ever. In a recent op-ed published by the Orlando Sentinel, Mark Wilson, president and CEO of the Florida Chamber of Commerce, describes the costs and pressure Hurricane Ian is placing on the state beyond insured losses – a further strain on the state’s already struggling property insurance market.
Notice to Industry: Electric Vehicle Safety Tips for Consumers
Recently, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis issued a consumer alert to warn Floridians about the dangers of electric vehicle fires caused by submersion in saltwater, which are associated with impacts from Hurricane Ian. The Florida Office of Insurance Regulation (OIR) is providing the consumer alert...
Upcoming U.S. 17-92 Lane Closures for SunRail Tree Trimming
The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) will conduct necessary tree trimming to the Central Florida Rail Corridor (CFRC) at the bridge over U.S. 17-92 in Maitland. To perform this work, lane closures will be necessary in the area on Saturday, November 5. The right lane of northbound U.S. 17-92 will...
On-site D-SNAP Location in Volusia County Open Saturday, November 5 through Monday, November 7
Department of Children and Families (DCF) Secretary Shevaun Harris today announced a Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) location will be open for Volusia County on Saturday, November 5 through Monday, November 7 for applicants to complete their in-person interview on-site. D-SNAP provides food assistance for individuals and families impacted by Hurricane Ian and who are not receiving food assistance benefits through the regular Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).
