It is a well-known fact that the leading political party in Belknap County has been infiltrated by a few out-of-staters. These outsiders believe themselves to have all the right solutions to New Hampshire issues. All was going their way until they messed with Gunstock. They are pros and have convinced some very good, well-respected local NH folks to unwittingly join their cause and turn against our NH values. They lost high-valued members in September and deserve to lose it all in November. Please vote for the individuals who have not been influenced and best represent our NH values. Be cautious in voting only for a party that allowed itself to be temporarily highjacked. To re-elect current county reps allows the infiltration to continue. Beware of the out-of-staters in all parties; vote local.

BELKNAP COUNTY, NH ・ 1 DAY AGO