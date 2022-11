CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Illinois has been the surprise of the year in the Big Ten after seizing control of the Big Ten West and winning six straight games. The No. 14 Illini (7-1, 4-1 Big Ten) start November against one of the league's shock disappointments when Michigan State (3-5, 1-4) visits Saturday.

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 10 HOURS AGO