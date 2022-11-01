Read full article on original website
Ovechkin ties Gordie Howe goals record after meeting Mr. Hockey's son
DETROIT -- When Alex Ovechkin came off the ice after warmups Thursday, Mark Howe was waiting for him. The son of the late Gordie Howe knew Ovechkin had 785 goals, one shy of his dad's NHL record for goals with one team. He wanted to encourage Ovechkin in person before the Washington Capitals played the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena.
Morning Skate Report: Nov. 5, 2022
Golden Knights shoot for seven in a row against Canadiens. The Vegas Golden Knights (10-2-0) continue their five-game road trip as they take on the Montreal Canadiens (5-5-1) on Saturday at 4 p.m. PT at the Bell Centre. BROADCAST INFORMATION. TV: AT&T SportsNet. Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340. NOTES.
Lines and defense pairings at morning skate - Nov. 5
MONTREAL - Following a day off on Friday, the Canadiens held a morning skate at the Bell Centre in preparation for Saturday's game against Vegas. Here are the lines and defense pairings featured by head coach Martin St-Louis:. Saturday, November 5. Morning skate. LW C RW. 22 - Cole Caufield...
MTL@WPG: What you need to know
WINNIPEG - The Canadiens are looking to close out their four-game road trip on a high as they visit the Jets in Winnipeg on Thursday. Here's what you need to know heading into the game:. 1. After a successful start to the trip, the Canadiens hit a snag on Tuesday...
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. DEVILS
FLAMES (5-4-0) vs. DEVILS (8-3-0) 8 p.m. MT | TV: HNIC, Sportsnet One | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Nazem Kadri (10) Goals - Kadri (5) Devils:. Points - Jesper Bratt (17) Goals - Bratt, Nico...
Special teams propel Jets to victory over Chicago
WINNIPEG - Special teams were at the forefront of a special performance on Saturday. The Winnipeg Jets went 3-for-4 on the power play, and added a shorthanded marker for good measure, as part of a 4-0 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday. "I think that was a great effort...
PREDS DOWN FLAMES
The Flames lost their third straight game, falling 4-1 to the visiting Predators at the Scotiabank Saddledome Thursday night. Blake Coleman scored in the third period but the Flames were only able to beat Nashville's Kevin Lankinen once on the night despiting putting 30 shots on net. Jacob Markstrom got...
Morning Musings: Blue Jackets finish time in Finland with loss
Jenner scores, Korpisalo returns in a setback against the Avalanche. The Blue Jackets' time in Finland for the NHL Global Series came to a close with a 5-1 loss to Colorado in Tampere. Colorado scored three goals in a 3:28 span of the second period to break a 1-1 tie and take control in a loss that became the Jackets' fifth straight setback. Boone Jenner scored the lone CBJ goal in the contest.
Live Blog: Lightning vs. Sabres
The Bolts continue a four-game homestand on Saturday night with their first matchup of the season against the Sabres. TV coverage: Bally Sports Sun (check local listings) 15:35 | GOAL - Sabres take their first lead of the game, as Skinner is left wide open at the far post, protects the puck around Elliott and scores on his forehand.
Connor scores in OT, Jets beat Canadiens 3-2
WINNIPEG, Manitoba -- — Kyle Connor scored 1:45 into overtime to give the Winnipeg Jets a 3-2 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night. Pierre-Luc Dubois had a goal and an assist and Blake Wheeler also scored to help the Jets extend their point streak to 4-0-1. Connor also had an assist, and Connor Hellebuyck stopped 20 shots.
Preview: Sharks vs. Ducks
The San Jose Sharks face the Anaheim Ducks on Los Tiburones Night presented by Milagro Tequila at SAP Center at 7:30 p.m. PT. Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & Sap Center App Presented by Western Digital. Game notes:. • Head Coach David Quinn is 1 win from 100 NHL...
SAY WHAT: 'BUILD EVERY GAME'
The buzz around the rink as the Flames get set for the Predators. "I think when Tyler is moving his feet, he's a real effective player. He's got great hands and his vision is, compete to score is second to none. We (saw) it off the faceoff the other night on that goal. That's consistent with Tyler, right? It's not just Tyler, but we've played eight games. If you do it eight times 10 and you do it in every facet of the game, what's eight times 10? That's where those guys are at. Wherever you're at, that's where the team's at. You've got to look at the big picture, always."
Benn gets hat trick in Stars victory against Oilers
EDMONTON -- Jamie Benn scored a hat trick for the Dallas Stars in a 6-2 win against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place on Saturday. Jason Robertson had a goal and two assists, Joe Pavelski had a goal and an assist, and Scott Wedgewood made 28 saves for the Stars (8-3-1), who won their third straight.
Mailbag #41: Hats, Lines & Goalies
RALEIGH, NC. - Fresh off of a fun Friday night victory at PNC Arena, the Carolina Hurricanes are now 8-2-1. Good for the top spot in the Metropolitan Division (at the moment), there's been lots to like about the start for the club. But a good start doesn't mean that...
3 Game Essentials | Kraken (6-4-2) at Penguins (4-5-2) | 4 p.m.
Time: 4 p.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. In his media comments after Thursday's win in Minnesota, Kraken coach Dave Hakstol referred to his team as playing "together hockey." Sounds like something every team should play every night, but it doesn't always work that way. But right now Seattle is contributing in a manner that points to each player doing what it takes to win the game in front of the Kraken. Some examples: Andre Burakovsky hasn't scored in five games but has provided four assists in those games and continues putting quality shots on goal to keep opponents worried. By now, Kraken fans know 19 different players have already scored this year, a league-high. Defensemen are taking turns leading the team in blocked shots (Adam Larsson had eight Thursday). Fourth-liners Morgan Geekie (four goals, one assist in last five games) and Daniel Sprong (2 G, 4A, 6 games), both healthy scratches earlier in the season, are major contributors to a 4-1 record in the last five games and the current three-game winning streak.
'Going down memory lane, that's something very special'
The former Detroit Red Wings forwards were waiting to speak to the media for a special 25th Anniversary Celebration press conference on Thursday night when their former head coach Scotty Bowman started praising the iconic Grind Line. "Role players were so important on all of the good teams I had,"...
Husso, Kubalik help Red Wings shut out Islanders
DETROIT -- Ville Husso made 24 saves, and the Detroit Red Wings ended the New York Islanders' winning streak at five games with a 3-0 victory at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday. Husso's shutout was his second this season and fifth in the NHL. "The guys did a great job...
'GET THE CROWD INTO IT'
There can be no dipping your toe in the water. With puck drop set for 8:14 p.m. MT, the Flames will know by a quarter-after - at the very latest - what they have in the stores. "It's always business for us, but that first shift is huge," said Noah...
Bruins Sign Mitchell Miller to Entry-Level Contract
BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, November 4, that the team has signed defenseman Mitchell Miller to an entry-level contract. "When I was in eighth grade, I made an extremely poor decision and acted very immaturely," said Miller. "I bullied one of my classmates. I deeply regret the incident and have apologized to the individual. Since the incident, I have come to better understand the far-reaching consequences of my actions that I failed to recognize and understand nearly seven years ago. I strive to be a better person and positively contribute to society. As a member of the Bruins organization, I will continue to participate in community programs to both educate myself and share my mistakes with others to show what a negative impact those actions can have on others. To be clear, what I did when I was 14 years old was wrong and unacceptable. There is no place in this world for being disrespectful to others and I pledge to use this opportunity to speak out against mistreating others."
MTL@WPG: Game recap
WINNIPEG - The Canadiens picked up a point in the final contest of their four-game road trip, but lost 3-2 to the Jets in overtime on Thursday. Joel Edmundson returned to the lineup on Thursday, making his season debut after missing the first 10 games of the season. He dressed in place of Chris Wideman.
