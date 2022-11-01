ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Athlon Sports

NBC Sports

John McVay dies at 91

The 49ers announced the death of their former General Manager John McVay at the age of 91 on Tuesday. McVay joined the 49ers as their director of player personnel in 1979 and held a variety of titles, including General Manager, during a tenure that lasted until 1995. He worked with head coaches Bill Walsh and George Seifert during that run and the 49ers won five Super Bowls before McVay left the team. He returned in 1999 and served as director of football operations until 2003.
Athlon Sports

NESN

NFL Rumors: Sean McVay’s Rams Coaching Future Tied To Star Players

Sean McVay is nowhere near the veteran of his job like his fellow head coaching peers, but the 36-year-old’s days could be ending a lot sooner than many would expect. The defending champion Rams struggling and hold a 3-4 record heading into Week 9. Los Angeles is fighting for a playoff spot as Cooper Kupp nurses an ankle injury and Matthew Stafford fights for his life behind a weak offensive line.
Bleacher Report

William Jackson III Traded to Steelers; Commanders Get Conditional Draft Pick

The Pittsburgh Steelers acquired cornerback William Jackson III from the Washington Commanders ahead of the 2022 NFL trade deadline on Tuesday. Steelers get: CB WIlliam Jackson III, conditional 2025 seventh-round pick. Commanders get: conditional 2025 sixth-round pick. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network initially reported a deal was being finalized. ESPN's...
Bleacher Report

Ray Guy, Raiders Legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer, Dies at 72

Pro Football Hall of Famer Ray Guy has died at the age of 72. The University of Southern Mississippi, Guy's alma mater, announced he died on Thursday following a lengthy illness. The Oakland Raiders made Guy the first punter ever selected in the first round of the NFL draft when...
Bleacher Report

NFL's Next Head Coaching Cycle Should Be Defined by Resurgent 2022 Defenses

The NFL's current trajectory has the league about to experience a course correct, with a greater emphasis placed on the defensive side of the ball. For the last five offseasons, almost every franchise in need of a new head coach searched for their version of Sean McVay. They wanted a young, brilliant offensive mind to take the team into the future. There's only one McVay, though.
Bleacher Report

Report: Dan Snyder's Decision to Explore Selling Commanders Influenced by NFL Owners

On Wednesday, the Washington Commanders announced that Bank of America Securities had been retained to investigate "potential transactions," the first public indication team owner Daniel Snyder might sell the franchise. From the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Commanders?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Commanders</a>: <a href="https://t.co/qxr3gQ5iwJ">https://t.co/qxr3gQ5iwJ</a> <a href="https://t.co/uFJLXogmGx">pic.twitter.com/uFJLXogmGx</a>. But that move reportedly came at the urging of other owners around...
