ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Bears GM not happy about blockbuster trade

It’s not all that often that a team general manager speaks openly about regrets just a few hours after pulling off a blockbuster trade that helps his team, but that’s exactly what happened on Tuesday when Chicago Bears General Manager Ryan Poles spoke to the media after the team traded star linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Bears’ Chase Claypool trade triggers Packers fans pain

Everyone in the NFC North is active ahead of the 2022 NFL trade deadline. Well, everyone minus the Green Bay Packers. The Minnesota Vikings made an intra-divisional trade with the Detroit Lions on Tuesday, acquiring a Pro Bowl tight end in T.J. Hockenson. A day after dealing Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens, the Chicago Bears were back in the action by adding wide receiver Chase Claypool from the Pittsburgh Steelers.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Bears HC Matt Eberflus takes shot at Roquan Smith after trade

Roquan Smith’s trade to the Baltimore Ravens captured the surprise of many of the Chicago Bears fanbase. Smith was one of the most productive Bears linebackers in his first five seasons in the NFL. Coming into the 2022 season, his tackle and tackles for loss numbers were on par with Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis from Smith’s previous two years. This season, Smith was the NFL’s leading tackler with 83 tackles. However, it appears the All-Pro linebacker wasn’t the greatest fit with head coach Matt Eberflus.
CHICAGO, IL
WSAW

Packers stand pat as NFL trade deadline passes

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - On the last day the Packers could make a trade to improve their team, they stayed silent as the NFL trade deadline expired on Tuesday. The Packers, who are currently down three starting wide receivers due to injury, stood still as receiver Chase Claypool was traded to a division-rival Chicago Bears. Texans receiver Brandin Cooks was also reportedly available.
GREEN BAY, WI
atozsports.com

Bears: NFL analyst names Bears star as trade deadline winner

As you may know it, the Chicago Bears pulled off one of the more notable trade deadline transactions yesterday. The team acquired former Pittsburgh Steelers wideout Chase Claypool — a big name leading up to the deadline — for a second round pick. The move finally gives this...
CHICAGO, IL
Bleacher Report

Broncos Must Consider Bradley Chubb Trade at Deadline amid Latest NFL Rumors

Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET trade deadline may come and go without the 3-5 Denver Broncos making a move, but teams have been asking if they are willing to sell. Specifically, teams have inquired about standout pass-rusher Bradley Chubb. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Denver even has a first-round offer on...
DENVER, CO
Bleacher Report

William Jackson III Traded to Steelers; Commanders Get Conditional Draft Pick

The Pittsburgh Steelers acquired cornerback William Jackson III from the Washington Commanders ahead of the 2022 NFL trade deadline on Tuesday. Steelers get: CB WIlliam Jackson III, conditional 2025 seventh-round pick. Commanders get: conditional 2025 sixth-round pick. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network initially reported a deal was being finalized. ESPN's...
PITTSBURGH, PA
ESPN

Lions trade TE T.J. Hockenson to NFC North rival Vikings

The Detroit Lions traded tight end T.J. Hockenson to the division rival Minnesota Vikings on Tuesday. The Lions received a 2023 second-round pick and a 2024 third-round pick, while the Vikings got a 2023 fourth-round selection and a conditional 2024 fourth-round pick along with Hockenson. The conditional 2024 fourth-round pick...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NESN

NFL Rumors: Packers ‘Were In On’ This Wideout Before Deadline

The Packers reportedly were willing to pay a high price to improve their wide receiver group before the NFL trade deadline passed. Green Bay ultimately was not able to land its target by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday. And to make matters worse for Aaron Rodgers and company, the coveted player ended up with their fiercest rival.
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy