Aaron Rodgers Reacts To Packers Missing Out On Chase Claypool Trade
While appearing as a guest on the Pat McAfee Show this afternoon, Aaron Rodgers hoped to hear good news related to a potential Packers' trade deadline acquisition. Unfortunately for Rodgers, another NFC North team swooped in and beat Green Bay to the punch. In a move reported earlier today, ...
thecomeback.com
Bears GM not happy about blockbuster trade
It’s not all that often that a team general manager speaks openly about regrets just a few hours after pulling off a blockbuster trade that helps his team, but that’s exactly what happened on Tuesday when Chicago Bears General Manager Ryan Poles spoke to the media after the team traded star linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens.
RUMOR: The real reason Steelers snubbed Chase Claypool trade offer from Packers
The Green Bay Packers failed to trade for Chase Claypool from the Pittsburgh Steelers at the deadline, and unfortunately for them, it’s their fault they weren’t able to land the wideout. Pittsburgh sent Claypool to the Chicago Bears instead, getting a 2023 second-round draft pick in the process....
The Green Bay Packers Trade Options with Victor Cruz – Up & Adams
The Green Bay Packers Trade Options with Victor Cruz – Up & Adams
Bears’ Chase Claypool trade triggers Packers fans pain
Everyone in the NFC North is active ahead of the 2022 NFL trade deadline. Well, everyone minus the Green Bay Packers. The Minnesota Vikings made an intra-divisional trade with the Detroit Lions on Tuesday, acquiring a Pro Bowl tight end in T.J. Hockenson. A day after dealing Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens, the Chicago Bears were back in the action by adding wide receiver Chase Claypool from the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Yardbarker
Bears HC Matt Eberflus takes shot at Roquan Smith after trade
Roquan Smith’s trade to the Baltimore Ravens captured the surprise of many of the Chicago Bears fanbase. Smith was one of the most productive Bears linebackers in his first five seasons in the NFL. Coming into the 2022 season, his tackle and tackles for loss numbers were on par with Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis from Smith’s previous two years. This season, Smith was the NFL’s leading tackler with 83 tackles. However, it appears the All-Pro linebacker wasn’t the greatest fit with head coach Matt Eberflus.
Packers' Rejected Trade Offer For Chase Claypool Revealed, per Report
On a NFL trade deadline day that saw a record number of deals, one team's inactivity has made headlines. The Green Bay Packers didn't make a move despite losing their past four games. The Packers were widely expected to pursue a wide receiver to bolster Aaron Rodgers' depleted receiving corps but ...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Conversations with Young Receivers
Aaron Rodgers enjoys conversations and the back-and-forth with the Green Bay Packers' young receivers.
Bleacher Report
Chase Claypool Reportedly Traded to Bears from Steelers for 2nd-Round Draft Pick
The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly trading wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears in exchange for a 2023 second-round pick. ESPN's Adam Schefter and Field Yates reported terms of the deal, which come just before the 4 p.m. ET trade deadline. Schefter later noted the Bears are sending their...
atozsports.com
Packers’ inactivity at the trade deadline might be the result of a brilliant front office plan
The Green Bay Packers, much to the dismay of Aaron Rodgers, didn’t make any moves before the NFL trade deadline on November 1. Rodgers wanted the Packers to make some moves, but he also understands that Green Bay might have been forced to give up too much in compensation to pull off any trades.
Reactions suggest Vikings crushed Lions in Hockenson trade
Nobody seems impressed by the Lions...
WSAW
Packers stand pat as NFL trade deadline passes
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - On the last day the Packers could make a trade to improve their team, they stayed silent as the NFL trade deadline expired on Tuesday. The Packers, who are currently down three starting wide receivers due to injury, stood still as receiver Chase Claypool was traded to a division-rival Chicago Bears. Texans receiver Brandin Cooks was also reportedly available.
The Green Bay Packers Still Had Success Against the Buffalo Bills – Up & Adams
The Green Bay Packers Still Saw Success Against the Buffalo Bills – Up & Adams
atozsports.com
Bears: NFL analyst names Bears star as trade deadline winner
As you may know it, the Chicago Bears pulled off one of the more notable trade deadline transactions yesterday. The team acquired former Pittsburgh Steelers wideout Chase Claypool — a big name leading up to the deadline — for a second round pick. The move finally gives this...
Bleacher Report
NFL GM: Packers 'Must Be a F--ked Up Place' After Lack of Action at Trade Deadline
The Green Bay Packers might be sending a message to Aaron Rodgers in their lack of activity before Tuesday's trade deadline, as one opposing general manager told Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post:. "The league is really changing, and if you are trying to win, then you've got to...
Bleacher Report
Broncos Must Consider Bradley Chubb Trade at Deadline amid Latest NFL Rumors
Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET trade deadline may come and go without the 3-5 Denver Broncos making a move, but teams have been asking if they are willing to sell. Specifically, teams have inquired about standout pass-rusher Bradley Chubb. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Denver even has a first-round offer on...
Bleacher Report
Roquan Smith Was 'Shocked' by Trade to Ravens from Bears; Not Focused on New Contract
After being acquired by the Baltimore Ravens at the trade deadline this week, linebacker Roquan Smith detailed his reaction to his time with the Chicago Bears coming to an end. "I didn't plan to [get traded], but you know, life happens at times and got traded," Smith said Wednesday, per...
Bleacher Report
William Jackson III Traded to Steelers; Commanders Get Conditional Draft Pick
The Pittsburgh Steelers acquired cornerback William Jackson III from the Washington Commanders ahead of the 2022 NFL trade deadline on Tuesday. Steelers get: CB WIlliam Jackson III, conditional 2025 seventh-round pick. Commanders get: conditional 2025 sixth-round pick. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network initially reported a deal was being finalized. ESPN's...
ESPN
Lions trade TE T.J. Hockenson to NFC North rival Vikings
The Detroit Lions traded tight end T.J. Hockenson to the division rival Minnesota Vikings on Tuesday. The Lions received a 2023 second-round pick and a 2024 third-round pick, while the Vikings got a 2023 fourth-round selection and a conditional 2024 fourth-round pick along with Hockenson. The conditional 2024 fourth-round pick...
NFL Rumors: Packers ‘Were In On’ This Wideout Before Deadline
The Packers reportedly were willing to pay a high price to improve their wide receiver group before the NFL trade deadline passed. Green Bay ultimately was not able to land its target by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday. And to make matters worse for Aaron Rodgers and company, the coveted player ended up with their fiercest rival.
