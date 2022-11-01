SNWA: Nevada residents, businesses to water landscape only one day a week
The Southern Nevada Water Authority is reminding residents to change their landscape irrigation clocks to water only on their one assigned watering day.
Officials say this is to comply with the community's mandatory seasonal watering schedule that is in effect from November 1 to February 28, 2023.
Nevada residents are to limit spray and drip irrigation up to one day per week based on their address according to the SNWA. People can find their assigned watering day at snwa.com . Sunday watering is said to be prohibited year-round.
"Watering on days other than your assigned watering day or allowing water to spray or flow off your property is considered water waste," the SWNA said. "And may result in water-waste fees starting as high as $80 and increasing for repeat violations."
Winter watering tips from the Southern Nevada Water Authority:
- Irrigate turf no more than a recommended 12 minutes per watering day in three cycles of four minutes each, set one hour apart, to avoid water waste and runoff.
- Water during the mid-morning hours to avoid freezing and prevent ice from forming on lawns and sidewalks.
- Run drip irrigation once every seven to 14 days, as water-efficient trees and plants need much less water than grass.
- Change the time on your irrigation clock to coincide with the end of Daylight-Saving Time at 2 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 6.
