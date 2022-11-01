Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Teenage girl breaks into her grandma's safe, steals $13,500, and shares it with her classmatesAabha GopanSummerfield, FL
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
A Florida Teenager Steals $13,500 from Her Grandmother and Hands the Money Out to Classmates at Lake Weir Middle SchoolZack LoveMarion County, FL
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
ocala-news.com
Morning Sky In Summerglen Community
The clouds in the morning sky created a beautiful sight over Ocala’s Summerglen Community. Thanks to Terrie Bauman for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
ocala-news.com
Partial road closure in effect on SE 14th Street in Ocala
Due to a contractor hitting a 12-inch reuse water main, Ocala motorists can expect a partial road closure on SE 14th Street, between SE 25th Avenue and SE 24th Terrace, effective immediately. According to the City of Ocala, southbound traffic on SE 25th Avenue will be reduced to one lane...
villages-news.com
Lake Panasoffkee woman dies at scene of collision with tractor trailer truck
A Lake Panasoffkee woman died Wednesday at the scene of a collision with a tractor trailer truck. The 57-year-old woman was at the wheel of a pickup truck at 12:42 p.m. that was eastbound on County Road 470 west of SE 88th Terrace when she crossed the centerline and collided nearly head-on with the tractor trailer truck which had been westbound on County Road 470 and driven by a 34-year-old Orlando man, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.
Let’s Have Fun in Lake County, Florida on Friday, 11/4/22
The weekend is fast approaching. If you don’t have any plans yet for Friday, November 4, 2022, here are a few options for things to do in Lake County, Florida:. Friday farmers market at Cagan CrossingsAnne Preble / Unsplash.
ocala-news.com
Beautiful Sunset Over Weybourne Landing At On Top Of The World
Check out this beautiful sunset over the Weybourne Landing neighborhood at On Top of the World in Ocala. Thanks to Jessica Massacci for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
WCJB
Horse Capital TV highlights the Ocala International Horse Show
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - American Saddlebreds, Hackney Ponies, and Dutch Harness Horses. On this weeks Horse Capital TV, learn what you missed at the Ocala International Horse Show.
WCJB
“It’s opening a big can of worms”: Possible zoning change angers Ocala residents in single-family neighborhood
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - What is currently a neighborhood of single-family homes, could soon have a multi-family development. The plot of land on the corner of Pine Radial Run and Water Trak could become a development with 21 townhouses, and the people who live across the street are not happy about it.
Fun Places to Take Kids in Lake County, Florida
I recently focused on a few great places to take kids in Lake County, Florida after parents mentioned not being able to find anything fun and inexpensive to do with their kids. Let's check out a few more options:
WCJB
FHP reported crash with injuries in Marion County
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers reported a crash with injuries in Marion County. According to FHP, the crash was reported around 8 p.m. on Wednesday at SE Maricamp Road and Bahia Ave in Silver Springs Shores. Westbound traffic was closed due to a roadblock but it has...
Breakfast Spots in Lake County, Florida
There are just some days that you don’t feel like getting up and making breakfast! Lucky for you, Lake County, Florida has some great options for breakfast!. La Hacienda Restaurant at The Mission Inn Resort: travel to Howey in the Hills and you’ll find this hidden treasure at 10400 County Road 48. Dine inside or outside on the patio overlooking Mission Inn’s beautiful golf course and ponds. Breakfast is served daily from 6:00 - 10:30 am and can accommodate golfers before or after golfing. You can order off of their breakfast menu, or for a real treat, indulge in their breakfast buffet featuring made-to-order omelets, pancakes, waffles, breakfast meats, potatoes, cereals, fresh fruits, juices, pastries, and more. Adults pay $24 and children 5-12 pay $14 plus tax and gratuity including a beverage.
fox35orlando.com
Florida man concerned after sinkhole forms outside his house
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A Lake Mary man is turning to FOX 35 News for help after a month of back-and-forth with his landlord over sinkholes forming in his yard. One is several feet wide, and extremely deep. Blaine pointed out, other divots are starting to form on the other side of his yard too.
Citrus County Chronicle
U.S. 19 road projects slated to wrap up in 2023
All three sections of the U.S. 19 widening and resurfacing projects from Homosassa to Crystal River are still scheduled to finish in 2023. The Chronicle asked the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) for details about what’s been done recently and what’s coming up. Here’s what it said:
villages-news.com
Villagers think outsiders shouldn’t be able to park at square
The Villages doesn’t own the public street and there are other people that live here in Sumter County and we might not have a lot of money, but we do pay our taxes just as you guys do so we should be able to enjoy the same as you.
ocala-news.com
Kenneth Ray Dennis
Kenneth Ray Dennis ” Ken ” left this earth on October 28, 2022 unexpectedly, lived in Eustis, FL for short time . Ken moved to Ocala, FL in 2000, where he worked at Board of Commionors Waster Manage as a Recycling Attendant for over 15Yrs. Ken was preceded in passing Bonnie & Russell Dennis. Tom Dennis (Barb) Jeannette James (Gene) Mary Hamil (Eddie) brother- in- laws James Barrett & Dennis Jessup. Survived by daughter Lori Powell whom He live with in Ocala, Fl For Many Yrs. Dustin Dennis ( Regina) Connersville, and Grandchildren Jerrad Dennis ( Jazmine) Abbie Powell ( Tristen) Garrett Pugh, Jessica Dennis Dustin Dennis Lexi Dennis great Grandchildren Maverick , Delilah . Siblings Barbara Anne Taylor ( Pete ) Liberty, In Duane Dennis (Barb) Martinsville, In Peggy Barrett Brownsburg In Don Dennis ( Cheryl ) Murray KY Carolyn Jessup Rushville, IN.
Lake County OKs hundreds of homes, rooftop restaurant in controversial project
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. A development project that would increase the number of homes in Howey-in-the-Hills by 65% cleared a big hurdle Tuesday. Lake County commissioners on Nov. 1...
ocala-news.com
Registration open for November’s adult, youth archery workshops at Silver Springs Archery Range
The Marion County Parks and Recreation Department will host its next archery workshop for adults and youth on Saturday, November 19 at the Silver Springs Archery Range. This month’s workshop will kick off at 8 a.m. with a two-hour session for adults (ages 18 and up), and a separate session geared towards younger participants (ages 9 to 17) will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
ocala-news.com
Celebrity chefs to visit high school culinary students in Marion County
Culinary arts students in Marion County will receive a special visit from five nationally known celebrity chefs on Friday, November 4. Art Smith – a former chef to Oprah Winfrey. Rashad Jones – a Marion County Public Schools (MCPS) graduate who recently won a nationally televised barbeque contest.
Citrus County Chronicle
Citrus Watercolor Society: ‘Resuscitate’ your work
Having problems adding life to your painting? We may have the answer. Citrus Watercolor Society is pleased to announce that well-known Florida Artist Sue Primeau will be our November presenter for a demonstration on Friday, Nov. 11, as well as a one-day workshop on Saturday, Nov. 12. Both events will be held at the First Christian Church Fellowship Hall at 2018 Colonade St., Inverness.
Man dead in overnight crash in Hernando County
A man is dead after a crash overnight on CR-572, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Aldi approved for Tioga, gas station in Micanopy
Alachua County’s Development Review Committee approved a new Aldi grocery store off Newberry Road in the Tioga area along with a gas station at the I-75 exit in Micanopy. At Thursday’s meeting, staff presented the Aldi development plan. The store will be in front of the Noble on Newberry apartments, constructed in 2020 and 2021, and near the new O2B Kids at the corner of Newberry Road and Parker Road (122nd Street).
Comments / 0