Wyoming GOP to hold Nov. 12 event with Bossie

CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Republican Party announced Tuesday an upcoming event with special guest speaker David N. Bossie, producer of "Rigged: The Zuckerberg Funded Plot to Defeat Donald Trump."

The midday feast and movie screening will be held Nov. 12 at Restoration Church event rooms in Casper. The event will begin with a limited attendance meet-and-greet with Bossie from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Attendees will be seated at 12:30 p.m., and the movie will be screened.

Tickets are available for sale at wyoming.gop. More information on Bossie and the movie trailer can be found at the website.

Bossie has served for more than 20 years as Citizens United and Citizens United Foundation president. In addition, he worked in 2016 as deputy campaign manager for Donald J. Trump for President and deputy executive director for the Trump-Pence Presidential Transition Team.

Other positions include acting as a senior advisor to Trump/Pence 2020 and a Fox News contributor from 2017-20. Bossie also served as a senior strategist for the 2020 re-election of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. In 2015, Politico ranked Bossie as No. 2 in their top 50 most influential people in politics list.

At present, Bossie serves as National Committeeman from Maryland, and as chairman of the RNC Presidential Debate Committee.

"David Bossie brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his latest project. He’s produced 27 documentaries, has written two New York Times bestselling books, led Citizens United through a landmark First Amendment case and has an impressive list of other accomplishments," a Wyoming GOP spokesperson wrote in the announcement. "The evening promises to be both informative and inspiring."

