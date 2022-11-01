City’s yard waste program to conclude for season in November

CHEYENNE – The city of Cheyenne’s Sanitation Division will conclude the 2022 residential yard waste program during the third week of November.

The last week of service will occur Nov. 14-18.

However, the compost facility at 3714 Windmill Road will remain available for disposal of residential yard waste year-round, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. Large loads are not accepted after 4:30 p.m.

For more information, contact the Sanitation Division at 307-637-6440. You can also go online to cheyennecity.org/publicworks . There, you can also find out additional information about the Compost Facility.