ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
United Transfer Room

Who Should Replace Bruno Fernandes For Manchester United Against Aston Villa

By Alex Wallace
United Transfer Room
United Transfer Room
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04UxjF_0iv1mLbz00

Manchester United travel to Villa Park next weekend but will be without Bruno Fernandes due to suspension.

Manchester United will be missing a key player in their next Premier League fixture. Bruno Fernandes picked up a yellow card against West Ham on Sunday which will now see him miss the trip to Aston Villa next weekend.

Fernandes has been a key player for United this season despite the amount of criticism he has received from some fans. The midfielder has been an instrumental part to United’s improved form this season.

Erik Ten Hag will have to change his midfield around ahead of that game. Having to replace Fernandes in that system could see a number of changes in the line up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HwJ3k_0iv1mLbz00

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Ten Hag truly has two options in that set up, whether to move Christian Eriksen into the more natural 10 position or lineup with a flat midfield 3. If Eriksen does move into the 10, Scott McTominay or Fred would move into the holding role.

Should Ten Hag look to other players for an option then Donny Van De Beek could feature in his more favoured forward role in midfield. The Dutchman needs to get some game time ahead of the January window.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The boss has many options he could look towards for the game against Villa, their first under new manager Unai Emery. Ten Hag will have to get it right to ensure his side continue their strong run of form.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Man Utd make decision on Marcus Rashford’s future to “ward off rivals”

Manchester United will aim to keep Marcus Rashford at the club with a new deal as his contract expiry nears. The 25-year-old netted his 100th goal for the Reds on Sunday, October 30 in what turned out to be the game-winning goal. The three points were crucial for United, as they now sit in fifth place, one point behind fourth-placed Newcastle and three points behind third-placed Tottenham Hotspur with a game in hand on both teams.
Daily Mail

'Obviously that was not a penalty': Sadio Mane claims he could have gone to HOSPITAL if he didn't block the ball with his hands in Bayern Munich's win over Inter Milan as he defends decision to protect his face in the box

Sadio Mane insists it was right not to penalise him for handball in Bayern Munich's win over Inter Milan - arguing he could have ended up in hospital, had he not blocked the shot. Bayern ran out 2-0 winners in Tuesday's Champions League clash with Inter thanks to goals from...
Yardbarker

Liverpool looking to add Bayern Munich target to their midfield in January

Liverpool’s midfield has been heavily criticised this season but the Merseyside club are now working to sign a central midfielder in the winter transfer window. The Reds’ midfield line has ageing stars, has too many players out of form and some are very injury prone. To address this,...
Yardbarker

Manchester United looking to bring top class striker to Old Trafford as replacement for Ronaldo

The Red Devils have another massive game this weekend, this time in the Midlands against Aston Villa. It will be Emery Unai first game in charge of the Birmingham club. It’s a massive task for Erik then Hag, if his Old Trafford club come through this one, they will be in a nice position with one game to play before the break for the World Cup.
Daily Mail

'I don't think any Manchester United fan could of ever predicted that': Fans are left baffled after Erik ten Hag brings on Harry Maguire as a STRIKER as they chased second goal in latter stages against Real Sociedad

Manchester United fans have taken to social media to display their confusion after Harry Maguire was partnered alongside Cristiano Ronaldo in the latter stages of the win over Real Sociedad. Alejandro Garnacho scored the only goal of the game after 17 minutes to ensure Erik ten Hag's side rounded off...
Yardbarker

Man Utd will look to Bayern Munich forward to replace Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United have reportedly lined up Bayern Munich’s Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting as a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo. Erik ten Hag is looking to replace the five-time Ballon d’Or winner with an experienced forward, who has won silverware with both Bayern and Paris Saint-Germain. In 2018, the Cameroon international...
Yardbarker

Man United interested in French international to increase attacking threat

Manchester United are interested in Stade Rennais winger Martin Terrier, who has attracted interest from several clubs across the top flight. Last season, Terrier netted 21 goals in Ligue 1 for Rennais and agreed a new deal with the club until 2026. However, the new deal has not made his admirers lose any interest.
Daily Mail

'Watch your tongue please!': Ex-Man United star Mikael Silvestre hits out at Gabby Agbonlahor for labelling Ligue 1 a 'farmer's league' after Tottenham's dramatic 2-1 Champions League win in Marseille

Mikael Silvestre has fired back at Gabby Agbonlahor after the pundit referred to Ligue 1 as the 'farmer's league', following Tottenham's dramatic 2-1 victory against Marseille on Tuesday. Spurs advanced to the Champions League knockout stage and sealed top spot in Group D thanks to Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's 95th-minute winner at...
Yardbarker

Bruno Fernandes comments on new position following Real Sociedad win

Manchester United’s fate in the Europa League was confirmed earlier on Thursday as their 1-0 win over Real Sociedad was not enough to claim first place in Group E. The victory means that United have won five on the spin in the tournament but miss out on goal difference, with Thursday’s result canceling out the 1-0 loss to La Real in September.
BBC

A﻿lvarez has Aguero as City reference

J﻿ulian Alvarez couldn't have a better Manchester City guide than fellow Argentine Sergio Aguero. T﻿he pair spoke before Alvarez's move to Europe from South America, and while matching the achievements of City's record scorer might be a tough ask, Alvarez certainly has something to aim for. "﻿We all...
The Independent

Football rumours: Manchester United to trigger Diogo Dalot extension

What the papers sayManchester United are reportedly close to triggering a one-year extension with Diogo Dalot to stop his potential move to Europe. The Portugal defender’s contract at Old Trafford ends next summer and AC Milan and Barcelona have been monitoring him. But the Sun says United want to keep the 23-year-old right-back and will extend his stay until at least the end of the 2023-24 season.Chelsea and Liverpool are said to be interested in Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and now they know how much they will have to pay for the Napoli winger. The Georgia international has netted eight goals to...
GEORGIA STATE
United Transfer Room

United Transfer Room

New York, NY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
473K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Manchester United

 https://www.si.com/soccer/manchesterunited

Comments / 0

Community Policy