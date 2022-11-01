Read full article on original website
Man In Underwear Attacked Paul Pelosi With A Hammer
The husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Paul Pelosi was attacked in their San Francisco home today by a hammer-wielding assailant.
'Absolutely no evidence:' Police, FBI affidavit debunk salacious conspiracy about Pelosi attack pushed by conservatives
Prominent figures on social media, including some of the loudest voices on the political right, are pushing a salacious and false conspiracy theory about the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, in an apparent attempt to shift the narrative about the assault.
Paul Pelosi Jr. updates on father's condition outside San Francisco hospital after hammer attack
Paul Pelosi Jr., son of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and husband Paul, said "so far so good" when asked about the status of his father who was attacked with a hammer Friday.
Paul Pelosi was in bed when attack suspect on ‘suicide mission’ woke him with calls of ‘Where’s Nancy’
Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was in bed when the man accused of attacking him broke into the couple’s San Francisco home and awoke him with calls of “Where’s Nancy”, according to prosecutors. Gruesome new details of the “politically motivated” 28 October assault on the 82-year-old were revealed in a court motion filed by the San Francisco district attorney asking for 42-year-old suspect David DePape to be detained until future hearings.“What’s clear is this case is vulnerable to misinformation," District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said outside the San Francisco Superior Court on Tuesday. “This was...
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Joe Biden puts hand on teenage girl's shoulder, offers her dating advice
President Joe Biden gave a teenage girl some dating advice while on a visit to California on Friday. Biden was in the Golden State to campaign for Democrats in the lead-up to the midterm elections. He swung by Irvine, California, where he also discussed inflation and took aim at high drug prices.
'Disturbing' conspiracy theory takes root following Pelosi attack
Right-wing political voices are pushing a false conspiracy theory about the attack on Paul Pelosi in an apparent attempt to shift the narrative. The San Francisco Police chief told CNN there was 'no evidence' to support the theory, despite it being alluded to by Donald Trump Jr. and Elon Musk. CNN's Drew Griffin reports.
'I'm very disturbed': George Conway predicts that the US is 'going to see more' violence in the wake of Paul Pelosi assault
"I'm worried that we're facing an era where we're going to see more of this," Conway told CNN on Friday.
'Do you believe this?': New video shows Pelosi's reaction to Capitol attack
The House January 6 select committee revealed never-before-seen footage of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other congressional leaders reacting to the Capitol attack from a secure location.
SF DA says DePape made it to 2nd floor of Pelosi home; Victim, suspect only 2 present at the time
San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins told ABC News, after breaking through a backdoor, the suspect, David DePape, made it all the way to the second floor. And now, an AP source says DePape carried zip ties with him when he broke into the couple's home.
Paul Pelosi attack suspect David DePape’s ex-partner apologises as report claims he was carrying zip ties
David DePape, the man suspected of attacking Nancy Pelosi’s husband, was “mentally ill for a long time” before the assault, his former partner alleged amid new claims that he brought zip ties to the San Francisco home in addition to the hammer used in the assault.Mr DePape, 42, was arrested on Friday at the House speaker home where he and Paul Pelosi were seen fighting over a hammer by officers who had responded to the 911 call.Mr Pelosi, 82, was struck at least once by the suspect before officers managed to tackle him and take him into custody. The...
Arizona governor candidate Kari Lake jokes about Paul Pelosi attack
Kari Lake, the Republican nominee for governor of Arizona, made light Monday of the violent assault against Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) husband on Friday. “It is not impossible to protect our kids at school. They act like it is,” Lake said at a campaign stop along her “Ask Me Anything” tour.
WATCH: Shocking footage shows Pelosi and Schumer reacting to Jan. 6 riot in real time
Video footage displayed during the Jan. 6 committee's presentation on Monday showed top Democrats reacting to the violence on Jan. 6 in real time. The roughly seven-minute video mashup, which was mixed with footage of violent rioters storming the Capitol, showed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) scrambling behind the scenes as the riot unfolded.
Fox News Rushes To Say Attack On Paul Pelosi Is Proof Of Random Crime Everywhere
Right-wing hosts parroted the GOP's midterm messaging on crime to discuss a targeted attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband.
New details emerge about Paul Pelosi's alleged assailant
New details are emerging about the suspect in the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul Pelosi. David Wayne DePape is facing federal felony charges after he allegedly beat Paul Pelosi with a hammer inside his San Francisco home on Friday. Law enforcement officials believe he had a list of people he wanted to target. Jonathan Vigliotti has more.
‘Y’all are f--king us up’: Capitol Police officer recalls Jan. 6 encounter outside Pelosi's office
Harry Dunn took the stand in court to recount his faceoff with members of the far-right Oath Keepers during the siege on Congress.
Capitol rioter who bragged about destroying media equipment and told his friend he wanted to 'get busted' pleads guilty to Jan. 6 charges
Joshua Dillon Haynes sent several text messages detailing the destruction he said he participated in outside the Capitol on January 6.
Mother gets arrested at gunpoint for having an abortion in Democrat attack ad: Eric Swalwell sparks GOP fury with video showing cops at family home - and says 'this is what MAGA Republicans want'
Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell drew fire from Republicans after he released a new ad claiming the GOP wants women to get arrested for having abortions. The ad opens with a family sitting around the dinner table and a knock at the door. Two cops stand outside claiming to have a warrant for the mother's arrest for 'unlawful termination of a pregnancy.'
Paul Pelosi’s son says his dad’s condition is improving: ‘They are rebuilding him slowly’
Paul Pelosi’s son says his father appears to be responding to treatment after he was brutally assaulted with a hammer during a home invasion.“They are rebuilding him slowly,” Paul Pelosi Jr told reporters outside the Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center on Sunday evening, according tothe New York Post.Mr Pelosi Sr, 82, suffered a fractured skull when a man armed with a hammer broke into the San Francisco home he shares with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi early on Friday morning.Suspect David DePape, 42, reportedly shouted “where’s Nancy” and allegedly attempted to restrain Mr Pelosi with zip ties and wait for...
