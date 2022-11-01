K’s tally first win of season, top Cyclones in shootout
CINCINNATI, Ohio (WANE) – It didn’t come easy, but the Fort Wayne Komets finally have their first win of the 2022-23 ECHL season in their fifth try, as the K’s topped Cincinnati Tuesday afternoon 4-3 in a shootout at the Heritage Bank Center.
The Komets led 3-0 with less than five minutes left in the second period thanks to goals from Drake Rymsha, Benjamin Gagne, and Sam Dove-McFalls. However, the Komets gave up three unanswered goals as the Cyclones forced overtime.
After a scoreless OT period the Komets converted two of their three goals in a the shootout, with Rymsha netting the clincher after Komets goalie Ryan Fanti turned away Cincinnati’s first two attempts.
The Komets, now 1-2-1-1 after five games, don't play again until Sunday when they hit the road to face Iowa.
