iheart.com

Brooklyn Nets, Steve Nash Part Ways

The Brooklyn Nets and head coach Steve Nash have reportedly "agreed to part ways," the Athletic Senior NBA Insider Shams Charania reported on Tuesday (November 1). Nash confirmed his departure from the team in an official statement shared shortly after the report. "A very heartfelt thanks to [Nets owners] Joe...
BROOKLYN, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

Ime Udoka-Nets Rumors Have NBA Twitter In Shambles

The NBA continues to be the most dramatic league in sports. Steve Nash is no longer the head coach of the Brooklyn Nets after two full seasons at the helm. Nash was not a particularly good coach for that team as he was only there to make sure the big personalities in the locker room didn’t get in each other’s way. His role was to let them play basketball, and even that was too much.
BOSTON, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Brian Windhorst on whether Ime Udoka should accept an offer from the Nets

ESPN’s various NBA commentators spent the entire morning on Wednesday discussing the series of bombshell reports emanating from the Brooklyn Nets organization, following a series of days during which Kyrie Irving became embroiled in an off-court controversy, Steve Nash was fired, and the Nets reportedly reached advanced plans to hire Boston’s Ime Udoka as a replacement.
BOSTON, NY
Yardbarker

Brooklyn Nets Could Trade Ben Simmons For A Veteran Shooter

The Brooklyn Nets didn't start the 2022-23 NBA season the best way, and the results are very visible now, as the team has posted a terrible 2-6 record, unable to compete against weaker teams in the Eastern Conference. The team agreed to part ways with head coach Steve Nash on...
BROOKLYN, NY

