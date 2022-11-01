Metro area contractor frustrated about growing reports of theft from work sites

ATLANTA — Contractors doing work on local high schools say thieves are ripping them off.

Channel 2′s investigative reporter Ashli Lincoln was at Booker T. Washington High School, where one of the thefts occurred.

Marcus Miles says a GPS indicator is the only clue he has leading to the whereabouts of an expensive piece of machinery stolen from a southwest Atlanta construction site.

“We’re like $230, $240 in losses and thefts,” Miles said.

He told Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln that since August he’s been hit at least three times by thieves.

“It’s like they’re stalking you,” he said.

Miles and his team are building field houses at four Atlanta high schools.

In August his skid steer was stolen from Booker T. Washington High School. And last week Miles says a rented skid steer was stolen from Therrel High School.

Miles says in his 20-plus years of contracting, the last two have been the most vicious thefts. In recent months, thefts have occurred at work sites in Buckhead and Athens.

“The last two years have gotten extremely bad,” said Miles.

A GPS tracker on one of the machines shows the item pinging in a neighborhood near the West End. Miles wants to know why police haven’t filed a warrant to search the property.

“I know they’re overloaded, I know they’re overwhelmed, but it just seems like it’s something else stolen,” he said.

Atlanta Public Schools sent a statement:

“Atlanta Public Schools Police has received one complaint from a subcontractor in regard to equipment being stolen from a district construction site after hours. APSPD is investigating this complaint and will collaborate with Atlanta Police if necessary. All district construction agreements stipulate that contractors are responsible for securing any equipment that is left on site.”

