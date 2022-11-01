Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wind turbine blade manufacturer returning to Iowa thanks to Inflation Reduction Act funding
NEWTON, Iowa (WHO) — Nearly one year after shutting its doors in the city of Newton and laying off 700 workers, TPI announced on Thursday they are coming back to Jasper County – next year. TPI had manufactured wind turbine blades from 2008 until December 31st, 2021. The company had filled a hole left in […]
kniakrls.com
Rollover on Highway 5 South of Knoxville
Shortly after noon the Knoxville Township Rural Fire Department, Knoxville Fire and Rescue, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, and possibly other agencies were called to the scene of a vehicle on its top on Washington Hill on Highway 5 south of the sale barn outside of Knoxville. No one was transported from the scene.
Corydon Times-Republican
Six Iowa nursing homes run by one company are fined for abuse and neglect
A resident of Ridgewood Specialty Care in Ottumwa contracted gangrene, according to state records. Inspectors also allege that a worker at the home yelled, “Shut the f--- up,” at a resident with a brain dysfunction. (Photo via Google Earth) Six Iowa nursing homes run by the same West...
One person died in head-on crash in Lucas County
LUCAS COUNTY, Iowa — One person died in a head-on crash in Chariton Friday evening. At around 6:30 p.m. emergency crews responded to a report of a car accident on 200th Ave, just north of 495th Lane. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, Amy Finnell, 56, was traveling northbound on 200th Ave, while […]
KBOE Radio
FREE CLINIC RETURNS TO OSKALOOSA
OSKALOOSA — After a long absence, Free Clinics of Iowa is partnering with Love In the Name of Christ of Mahaska County to bring back clinical offerings to families free of charge. Mahaska Health and Mahaska Drug are community partners with Love INC to help provide services. The clinic,...
Two arrested in Jasper County chase, crash
JASPER COUNTY, Iowa — Two people who led law enforcement on a chase were arrested after crashing into a tree Thursday morning. The driver of the stolen vehicle, William McCaskill, 27, of Illinois, and passenger Joseph Lund, 32, of Davenport were charged with Theft 1st Degree, Burglary 3rd Degree, Possession of a Firearm as a […]
kniakrls.com
Collision in Pleasantville
Shortly before 8:00 this morning, Pleasantville Emergency Services, Knoxville Fire and Rescue, the Pleasantville Police Department, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, and possibly other agencies were called to Business Highway 5 and N Douglas Street in Pleasantville to the scene of a collision between a car and a tractor pulling an auger. No one was transported from the scene.
ottumwaradio.com
OPD Investigating Death of ORHC Staffer at Hospital
UPDATE: Eric Carlson, Chair of the Board of Trustees for Ottumwa Regional Health Center provided the following statement. “Dennis Hunger is no longer serving as chief executive officer of Ottumwa Regional Health Center. We have identified interim leadership while we conduct a national search for a replacement. We are committed to doing all that we can to support and advance the critical work of our team at ORHC, and we will provide an update when a new leader has been identified. As a matter of practice, we maintain confidentiality on all matters relating to our employees and providers. Thank you for understanding.“
ktvo.com
Southeast Iowa man injured in Thursday afternoon crash involving dump truck
HENRY COUNTY, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man was injured in a single-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon. It happened just after 3 p.m. on Highway 78 in Henry County, Iowa. According to the Henry County Sheriff's Office, a dump truck driven by Jon Deshalter, 56, of Floris, was heading east when it left the roadway.
khqa.com
Keokuk pair face felony drug charges after traffic stop
FORT MADISON, Iowa (KHQA) — A traffic stop on Wednesday ended with a man facing felony drug charges, and woman facing a weapon charge in addition to felony drug charges. Dalton Meyers, 28, and Miranda Meyers, 27, both of Keokuk, were arrested in the the 2200 block of Highway 61 Bypass in Fort Madison.
kciiradio.com
Washington Man Arrested for Felonious Child Endangerment
The Washington Police Department arrested twenty-three-year-old Timothy Andrew Trepanier for Child Endangerment Resulting in Serious Injury, a Class C Felony. On September 18th, 2022, Washington Police Department officers were asked to accompany Department of Human Services members to a Washington address regarding an injury to a seven-week-old male infant. The infant had sustained rib fractures to the posterior left side. A radiologist at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics indicated the injuries would have been sustained in or around the end of August to the first part of September.
Body of Oskaloosa man found near Lake Red Rock
MARION COUNTY, Iowa — The body of a missing man was discovered along the north shoreline of Lake Red Rock on Monday morning, the Marion County Sheriff's Office said in a press release. Law enforcement identified the body of 41-year-old Raymond Welch, of Oskaloosa, at approximately 10:30 a.m. Monday.
Ottumwa Community School District sees record growth in student population
OTTUMWA, Iowa — The Ottumwa Community School District is seeing record growth in enrollment from last year to this one. Michael McGrory, the superintendent of the school district, said so far this year 200 more students enrolled, continuing a trend they've seen over the last four years. The new...
KCJJ
Washington man charged with domestic abuse and injuring officers during arrest
A Washington Iowa man was arrested early Monday morning after a fight with his live-in Iowa City boyfriend. According to the arrest report, the incident occurred a little after 4:30 am at the Hawk Ridge Apartments. 23-year-old Artez Johnson and the victim reportedly got into an argument over Johnson being intoxicated and flirting with someone. Johnson went outside, followed by the victim. Johnson allegedly became angry, got in the victim’s face and punched him multiple times. At one point, the victim reportedly fell to the ground and Johnson continued the assault.
KCJJ
Hills man accused of defrauding employer of over $200,000
A Hills man has been arrested after it was alleged that he defrauded his employer of over $200,000. According to the arrest report, 37-year-old Travis Hotz worked for Balfour Beatty Communities, who manages Aspire at West Campus housing primarily for University of Iowa graduate students and faculty. From January 2020 to March of this year, he allegedly fraudulently obtained nearly $219,000 in finances and property from his employer using a variety of methods and schemes.
Translation technology to help Ottumwa students learn English
DES MOINES, Iowa — With nearly one thousand English language learning students, the Ottumwa Community School District has found a unique way to help with language translations. All you have to do is stick an ear bud in your ear. Alex Quin is the CEO and co-founder of Timekettle,...
