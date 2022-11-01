ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ottumwa, IA

kniakrls.com

Rollover on Highway 5 South of Knoxville

Shortly after noon the Knoxville Township Rural Fire Department, Knoxville Fire and Rescue, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, and possibly other agencies were called to the scene of a vehicle on its top on Washington Hill on Highway 5 south of the sale barn outside of Knoxville. No one was transported from the scene.
KNOXVILLE, IA
Corydon Times-Republican

Six Iowa nursing homes run by one company are fined for abuse and neglect

A resident of Ridgewood Specialty Care in Ottumwa contracted gangrene, according to state records. Inspectors also allege that a worker at the home yelled, “Shut the f--- up,” at a resident with a brain dysfunction. (Photo via Google Earth) Six Iowa nursing homes run by the same West...
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

One person died in head-on crash in Lucas County

LUCAS COUNTY, Iowa — One person died in a head-on crash in Chariton Friday evening. At around 6:30 p.m. emergency crews responded to a report of a car accident on 200th Ave, just north of 495th Lane. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, Amy Finnell, 56, was traveling northbound on 200th Ave, while […]
LUCAS COUNTY, IA
KBOE Radio

FREE CLINIC RETURNS TO OSKALOOSA

OSKALOOSA — After a long absence, Free Clinics of Iowa is partnering with Love In the Name of Christ of Mahaska County to bring back clinical offerings to families free of charge. Mahaska Health and Mahaska Drug are community partners with Love INC to help provide services. The clinic,...
OSKALOOSA, IA
WHO 13

Two arrested in Jasper County chase, crash

JASPER COUNTY, Iowa — Two people who led law enforcement on a chase were arrested after crashing into a tree Thursday morning. The driver of the stolen vehicle, William McCaskill, 27, of Illinois, and passenger Joseph Lund, 32, of Davenport were charged with Theft 1st Degree, Burglary 3rd Degree, Possession of a Firearm as a […]
JASPER COUNTY, IA
kniakrls.com

Collision in Pleasantville

Shortly before 8:00 this morning, Pleasantville Emergency Services, Knoxville Fire and Rescue, the Pleasantville Police Department, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, and possibly other agencies were called to Business Highway 5 and N Douglas Street in Pleasantville to the scene of a collision between a car and a tractor pulling an auger. No one was transported from the scene.
PLEASANTVILLE, IA
ottumwaradio.com

OPD Investigating Death of ORHC Staffer at Hospital

UPDATE: Eric Carlson, Chair of the Board of Trustees for Ottumwa Regional Health Center provided the following statement. “Dennis Hunger is no longer serving as chief executive officer of Ottumwa Regional Health Center. We have identified interim leadership while we conduct a national search for a replacement. We are committed to doing all that we can to support and advance the critical work of our team at ORHC, and we will provide an update when a new leader has been identified. As a matter of practice, we maintain confidentiality on all matters relating to our employees and providers. Thank you for understanding.“
OTTUMWA, IA
khqa.com

Keokuk pair face felony drug charges after traffic stop

FORT MADISON, Iowa (KHQA) — A traffic stop on Wednesday ended with a man facing felony drug charges, and woman facing a weapon charge in addition to felony drug charges. Dalton Meyers, 28, and Miranda Meyers, 27, both of Keokuk, were arrested in the the 2200 block of Highway 61 Bypass in Fort Madison.
FORT MADISON, IA
kciiradio.com

Washington Man Arrested for Felonious Child Endangerment

The Washington Police Department arrested twenty-three-year-old Timothy Andrew Trepanier for Child Endangerment Resulting in Serious Injury, a Class C Felony. On September 18th, 2022, Washington Police Department officers were asked to accompany Department of Human Services members to a Washington address regarding an injury to a seven-week-old male infant. The infant had sustained rib fractures to the posterior left side. A radiologist at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics indicated the injuries would have been sustained in or around the end of August to the first part of September.
WASHINGTON, IA
We Are Iowa

Body of Oskaloosa man found near Lake Red Rock

MARION COUNTY, Iowa — The body of a missing man was discovered along the north shoreline of Lake Red Rock on Monday morning, the Marion County Sheriff's Office said in a press release. Law enforcement identified the body of 41-year-old Raymond Welch, of Oskaloosa, at approximately 10:30 a.m. Monday.
OSKALOOSA, IA
KCJJ

Washington man charged with domestic abuse and injuring officers during arrest

A Washington Iowa man was arrested early Monday morning after a fight with his live-in Iowa City boyfriend. According to the arrest report, the incident occurred a little after 4:30 am at the Hawk Ridge Apartments. 23-year-old Artez Johnson and the victim reportedly got into an argument over Johnson being intoxicated and flirting with someone. Johnson went outside, followed by the victim. Johnson allegedly became angry, got in the victim’s face and punched him multiple times. At one point, the victim reportedly fell to the ground and Johnson continued the assault.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCJJ

Hills man accused of defrauding employer of over $200,000

A Hills man has been arrested after it was alleged that he defrauded his employer of over $200,000. According to the arrest report, 37-year-old Travis Hotz worked for Balfour Beatty Communities, who manages Aspire at West Campus housing primarily for University of Iowa graduate students and faculty. From January 2020 to March of this year, he allegedly fraudulently obtained nearly $219,000 in finances and property from his employer using a variety of methods and schemes.
HILLS, IA
We Are Iowa

We Are Iowa

