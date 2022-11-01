How Taylor Swift Went Back to the Past and Turned ‘Midnights' Into Her Biggest Album Success Yet

Read full article on original website
Related
BTS: A Breakdown of Jin’s Music Video for ‘The Astronaut’
Jin of BTS released a new song called 'The Astronaut' on Oct. 28. Here's a breakdown of the single's music video which stars Jin.
John Lennon and Paul McCartney Once Collaborated on an Unfinished Play
Whether together or in their solo careers, the members of The Beatles are best known for their work as songwriters. Given that their discography contains some of the most beloved and influential music made in the 20th century, that’s not at all surprising. But the band’s members also had some notable sidelines — George Harrison’s work in film production comes to mind, for one thing.
‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 Fan Theory Suggests Cameron Wants to ‘Blackmail’ Harper
Harper and Ethan don't know why Cameron invited them on vacation in 'The White Lotus' Season 2, but 1 fan theory offers an explanation.
Ashton Kutcher, Ellie Kemper Among Stars Who Ran 2022 New York City Marathon
Ashton Kutcher and Ellie Kemper were among the Hollywood stars who competed in the New York City marathon on Sunday, according to the Associated Press and The New York Times. Kutcher ran the race to raise money for Thorn, a nonprofit technology company he co-founded that aims to stop the sexual abuse of children online. According to his website, he raised more than $1 million for his efforts. More from The Hollywood Reporter'In Her Hands' Review: Hillary Clinton-Produced Doc Wrestles With the Impact of War on Afghan Women'Gutsy' Review: Hillary and Chelsea Clinton's Blandly Uplifting Apple TV+ DocuseriesWhat Is Hillary Clinton...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
The Creel House From ‘Stranger Things' Sold for $350,000 in 2019. Now It's on the Market for $1.5 Million—Take a Look Inside
The home at 906 E 2nd Avenue in Rome, Georgia, also known as the Creel House from "Stranger Things" season four is back on the market. The 7-bedroom, 7-bathroom, 6,000 sq. ft. house is currently selling for $1.5 million. The house became a main character in the latest installment of...
Comments / 0