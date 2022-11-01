David DePape, 42, who broke into Nancy Pelosi‘s San Francisco home and attacked her husband, Paul, 82, with a hammer, wanted to “break her kneecaps” and hold her hostage, according to new court documents obtained by The Daily Mail. David also reportedly wanted to cause this particular harm to the Speaker of The House in order to “show other Members of Congress there were consequences to actions” and to potentially “lure” someone else to him using Nancy, Fox News reports. David told authorities that he saw Nancy, 82, as the “‘leader of the pack’ of lies told by the Democratic Party” and if she were to tell the “truth” she would have been set free.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO