Man In Underwear Attacked Paul Pelosi With A Hammer
The husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Paul Pelosi was attacked in their San Francisco home today by a hammer-wielding assailant.
5 new details about the Paul Pelosi attack
The Justice Department charged 42-year-old David DePape with assault and attempted kidnapping, following the alleged break-in at the Pelosi home in California.
Who is David DePape? What we know about the suspect who attacked Paul Pelosi
Who is David DePape? Here's what we know about the hammer-wielding suspect who attacked Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, after a break-in.
Paul Pelosi was in bed when attack suspect on ‘suicide mission’ woke him with calls of ‘Where’s Nancy’
Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was in bed when the man accused of attacking him broke into the couple’s San Francisco home and awoke him with calls of “Where’s Nancy”, according to prosecutors. Gruesome new details of the “politically motivated” 28 October assault on the 82-year-old were revealed in a court motion filed by the San Francisco district attorney asking for 42-year-old suspect David DePape to be detained until future hearings.“What’s clear is this case is vulnerable to misinformation," District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said outside the San Francisco Superior Court on Tuesday. “This was...
The man accused of attacking Paul Pelosi told first responders that he was on a 'suicide mission,' prosecutors' new filing says
When asked if he had other plans, the suspect said he also had a list of targets including other politicians and their families, per the prosecution.
Washington Examiner
Kari Lake cracks joke about Paul Pelosi attack after suspect's vicious plot revealed
Republican candidate Kari Lake was filmed joking about the attack on Paul Pelosi during a campaign stop. Lake, the GOP's gubernatorial candidate in Arizona, was speaking to a crowd of supporters on Monday when she made the remark. “It is not impossible to protect our kids at school,” Lake told...
The Man Accused Of Attacking Nancy Pelosi's Husband Allegedly Planned To Kidnap Her And Break Her Kneecaps
Federal and local prosecutors charged David DePape, 42, with crimes including assault, attempted kidnapping, attempted murder, threats to a public official and their family, and residential burglary.
Capitol Police had a camera feed of Pelosi's home during attack, but no one was monitoring it
WASHINGTON — U.S. Capitol Police had a camera feed showing the outside of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's, D-Calif., home in San Francisco during the attack on her husband Friday, but no one was monitoring it at the time, two sources familiar with the situation said. The camera is one...
Nancy Pelosi Speaks Publicly For First Time About Horrific Hammer Attack On Husband
The House speaker read poetry and urged unity as she revealed that Paul Pelosi's recovery will be "a long haul."
Business Insider
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin flippantly addressed the violent attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband, saying it succeeded in getting her 'back to be with him in California'
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin made light of a violent break-in to Nancy Pelosi's home. Early Friday morning, an attacker broke into her home and violently assaulted her husband Paul. "We're gonna send her back to be with him in California," Youngkin said. Just before 2:30 a.m. Friday morning, an attacker...
Paul Pelosi’s attacker makes first court appearance
David DePape, who attacked Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul, made his first court appearance today and faces both federal and state charges, including attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and federal imprisonment. NBC News’ Miguel Almaguer has the latest details on the case.Nov. 1, 2022.
Suspect in Paul Pelosi attack was in U.S. illegally, immigration officials say
WASHINGTON — The man accused of violently assaulting Paul Pelosi with a hammer last week was in the U.S. illegally, immigration officials confirm. David DePape, 42, was in the country on an expired temporary visitor visa from Canada, according to the Department of Homeland Security. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has asked San Francisco County to hand DePape over to the agency, meaning he could eventually be deported back to Canada. If he is convicted of crimes against Pelosi, he would complete his sentence first.
Nancy Pelosi seen leaving San Francisco house days after David DePape allegedly attacked her husband
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was seen on Sunday leaving her San Francisco house days after her husband, Paul Pelosi, was injured during a home break-in.
Nancy Pelosi's husband 'violently assaulted' by assailant looking for House speaker
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, was assaulted after an assailant broke into their home wielding a hammer, looking for her.
Paul Pelosi’s Attacker Wanted To Break Nancy’s Kneecaps As Warning To Other Democrats, FBI Reports Say
David DePape, 42, who broke into Nancy Pelosi‘s San Francisco home and attacked her husband, Paul, 82, with a hammer, wanted to “break her kneecaps” and hold her hostage, according to new court documents obtained by The Daily Mail. David also reportedly wanted to cause this particular harm to the Speaker of The House in order to “show other Members of Congress there were consequences to actions” and to potentially “lure” someone else to him using Nancy, Fox News reports. David told authorities that he saw Nancy, 82, as the “‘leader of the pack’ of lies told by the Democratic Party” and if she were to tell the “truth” she would have been set free.
KTVU FOX 2
ICE seeks to deport alleged Pelosi attacker back to Canada
SAN FRANCISCO - The man charged with attempted murder in connection with a violent hammer attack against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, is in the United States illegally and could be deported to Canada, federal agents told multiple media outlets on Thursday. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents...
Official: Man in Pelosi attack shouldn't have reentered US
The Canadian man accused of breaking into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco home and attacking her husband with a hammer should have been flagged by immigration officials and blocked from getting back into the U.S. after overstaying his authorized entry more than two decades ago, a federal official said Thursday.David DePape, 42, legally entered the United States in 2000 and later left the country and returned a few times, including entering in March 2008 at San Diego’s San Ysidro border crossing, said a U.S. official who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss...
NBC San Diego
Paul Pelosi's Alleged Attacker Reportedly Carried Zip Ties in Jan. 6 Echo, AP Source Says
The man accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband carried zip ties with him when he broke into the couple's San Francisco home, according to a person briefed on the investigation, in what is the latest parallel to the Capitol riot of Jan. 6, 2021. The person was not...
Nancy Pelosi's Husband Released From Hospital Following Hammer Attack
Paul Pelosi underwent a surgery to repair a skull fracture.
Paul Pelosi released from hospital in San Francisco
Paul Pelosi has been released from the hospital six days after an assault that left him with a fractured skull and injuries to his head and arm, CNN reported on Thursday. The attack on Mr Pelosi, who is married to Speaker Nancy Pelosi, occurred in early hours of Friday morning. The alleged assailant, 42-year-old David DePape, was reportedly looking for Ms Pelosi, who was not in San Francisco at the time of the assault. Mr Pelosi reportedly called the police from the bathroom of the home before allegedly being assaulted with a hammer and was transported to an area...
