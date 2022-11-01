ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

What Temperature to Set The Thermostat in Winter

If you and your family members squabble over the thermostat in the wintertime, it might help to know that there are actually official recommendations for the most comfortable, energy-efficient winter thermostat settings. And turning your thermostat down by seven to 10 degrees when the house is empty can save you as much as 10 percent on your annual heating bill.
KTEN.com

How to Save Money on Heating Costs this Winter

Originally Posted On: https://www.beehiveheatingandair.com/how-to-save-money-on-heating-costs-this-winter/. So, if you’re like the rest of us, winter can be a “cozy” time. Sitting at home on a wintery evening in a pair of sweatpants or pajamas is a great way to slow down and spend time with our loved ones. But of course, dressing warm isn’t the only way to save money on heating costs. There are some proactive steps you can take to lower your energy usage while staying comfortable. Here are our seven favorite tips on things you can do today to save money this winter.
MarketRealist

How to Stay Warm Without Sky-High Electric Bills This Winter

With inflation impacting energy costs along with other goods and services across the nation, Americans are preparing for a hit to their budgets this winter. To curb the impact, try these tips from the Department of Energy to save on electric bills in the winter. Article continues below advertisement. If...
The Maine Writer

Heating Oil Crunch in the Northeast

With the Northeast getting plenty of snow in the winter and also having some very cold temperatures, being able to heat your house is a priority. The Northeast also earns the distinction of using the most heating oil in the United States, with the New England states of Connecticut, Maine, and Massachusetts in the top five for most heating oil-consuming states, with New York and Pennsylvania also making the list. This means heating oil is a necessity to heat Northeast houses and keep the residents warm during the cold winters, with households in the Northeast using about 2.6 billion gallons of heating oil in 2020.
MAINE STATE
Channel 6000

What’s the difference between the types of vacuums? (Upright vs. canister vs. stick)

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Do you need a canister, an upright or a stick vacuum?. Everyone has different needs when it comes to cleaning their home. Some people simply sweep or mop their hardwood floors, while others have to vacuum copious amounts of carpet. If you’re in the latter group, you know how important a good vacuum can be. And when it’s time to buy a new vacuum cleaner, you’ll have to decide between three main categories: upright, canister or stick vacuum.
safetyandhealthmagazine.com

Winterize your home

Fall is the perfect time to get your home ready for winter weather. By taking steps now, you’ll be able to stay snug and warm indoors by the time the first flurry flies. Here’s what to do. Indoors:. Test your home heating system. You don’t want to find...
Channel 6000

How to make pumpkin cold brew

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. When fall rolls round, it’s time for pumpkin everything - and that includes coffee. If it needs to be well below freezing before you’ll even entertain drinking hot coffee, you might be wondering how to make pumpkin cold brew.

Comments / 0

Community Policy