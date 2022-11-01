Read full article on original website
Pleasant Hill reaches final, Liberty North finishes with win: state volleyball scores
The state tournaments for Missouri high school volleyball are in their final stages. Here are the updates scores from the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau.
SBLive Missouri Power 25 Week 10 High School Football Rankings: Marquette re-enters Power 25
By Chris Geinosky Week 10 of the Missouri high school football season signified the start of the postseason. Many of the teams ranked in the SBLive Power 25 earned first-round byes and did not play last week. As for the ranked teams that were in action this past week, most of the favorites (aka ...
Columbia Missourian
Battle set for rematch with Helias in district semifinals
After falling to Capital City 41-32 earlier in the season, Battle managed to defeat the Cavaliers 34-14 on Friday to advance to the Class 5 District 4 semifinals. Now, they are aiming for revenge against another opponent: Helias.
Catholic completes comeback, beats Rolla
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — With their backs against the wall, the Springfield Catholic Irish had the answer. After falling behind early, the Irish raced back to beat Rolla 4-1 on Tuesday night to advance to the class three district five championship game. The Irish will play Glendale for the district title on Thursday night.
KTLO
MH boys win Class 5A state cross country title, girls finish 4th
Mountain Home High School took part in the Arkansas State Cross Country Meet and left Hot Springs with more hardware. The Bomber boys captured the team’s fifth Class 5A state championship, and the girls finished fourth. It was the 10th state title overall for Mountain Home’s cross country teams.
sfccmoroadrunners.com
SFCC shooting sports returns to competition at William Woods
The State Fair Community College (SFCC) shooting sports team competed at the William Woods University Fall Shootout in Jefferson City on Sunday, Oct. 30. The event was sanctioned by the National Collegiate Shooting Sports Athletic Association. The event consisted of 100 American Trap, 100 American Skeet, and 100 Sporting Clays.
