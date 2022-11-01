ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Columbia Missourian

Battle set for rematch with Helias in district semifinals

After falling to Capital City 41-32 earlier in the season, Battle managed to defeat the Cavaliers 34-14 on Friday to advance to the Class 5 District 4 semifinals. Now, they are aiming for revenge against another opponent: Helias.
KOLR10 News

Catholic completes comeback, beats Rolla

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — With their backs against the wall, the Springfield Catholic Irish had the answer. After falling behind early, the Irish raced back to beat Rolla 4-1 on Tuesday night to advance to the class three district five championship game. The Irish will play Glendale for the district title on Thursday night.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTLO

MH boys win Class 5A state cross country title, girls finish 4th

Mountain Home High School took part in the Arkansas State Cross Country Meet and left Hot Springs with more hardware. The Bomber boys captured the team’s fifth Class 5A state championship, and the girls finished fourth. It was the 10th state title overall for Mountain Home’s cross country teams.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
sfccmoroadrunners.com

SFCC shooting sports returns to competition at William Woods

The State Fair Community College (SFCC) shooting sports team competed at the William Woods University Fall Shootout in Jefferson City on Sunday, Oct. 30. The event was sanctioned by the National Collegiate Shooting Sports Athletic Association. The event consisted of 100 American Trap, 100 American Skeet, and 100 Sporting Clays.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy