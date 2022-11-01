ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manitowoc County, WI

Manitowoc Man Convicted for 4th OWI Sentenced

A Manitowoc man who was convicted for his 4th OWI has been sentenced. Blake A. Lohmeier pleaded guilty to the charge on September 16th, 2020, and was sentenced to 8 months in the County Jail and three years probation on October 20th. As a part of his probation, Lohmeier must...
MANITOWOC, WI
Inmate dies in Winnebago County Jail

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The death of an inmate in the Winnebago County Jail is under investigation. The sheriff’s office says deputies in the jail found a man who was unresponsive at about 11:18 A.M. Wednesday and immediately started life-saving efforts while summoning the jail nursing staff, additional deputies, and the Oshkosh Fire Department.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
Green Bay Homicide Suspect Gets Her Wish, Another Competency Exam Ordered

The woman charged with a high-profile homicide in Green Bay is getting her wish. 24-year-old Taylor Schabusiness requested another competency exam, and Judge Thomas Walsh granted it. While in court yesterday, the defense team noted that Schabusiness has been on suicide watch for two months and that her brother had...
GREEN BAY, WI
Police investigate possible human trafficking at Oshkosh massage parlor

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Oshkosh police are investigating suspected human trafficking at a local massage parlor. Police were investigating illegal sexual activity at Xinchen Massage on N. Koeller Rd. and detained and interviewed two female employees. Police will only say the case remains under investigation and it’s working with...
OSHKOSH, WI
Green Bay Man Arrested After Forging Checks from His Parents

A 49-year-old Green Bay man is facing charges after he allegedly forged checks from his parents and broke into their home. An officer was sent to a home on Desnoyers Street at around 4:30 p.m. on October 22nd on a report of a theft. The man and woman told the...
GREEN BAY, WI
Manitowoc Crime Prevention Committee to Discuss Scams and Bylaws

There is only one meeting scheduled for today in the City of Manitowoc. The Crime Prevention Committee will gather in the Meeting and Training Room in the Police Department headquarters at 6:30 p.m. The public will be given time to voice their input before the group gets updates from the...
MANITOWOC, WI
Green Bay Homicide Suspect Asks for Another Competency Hearing

The woman accused of a brutal murder in Green Bay is asking for yet another competency hearing. The defense team for Taylor Schabusiness filed that motion along with an affidavit expressing concerns about her ability to understand the court proceedings. Schabusiness was deemed competent to stand trial in May after...
GREEN BAY, WI
Sheboygan Police Report Collecting Over A Ton of Meds Over The Past Year

Drug Takeback Days have been a rousing success this year in Sheboygan. According to the Sheboygan Police Department, during the most recent event this past Saturday, over 425 pounds of unneeded medications were collected. When combined with the pills, creams, and other meds collected throughout the year, that puts the...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
Manitowoc Police Seek Crash Witnesses

Manitowoc Police are hoping the public will help them figure out how three cars got into an accident there last Friday. The accident happened at 3:25 in the afternoon at the intersection of North 11th Street and Waldo Boulevard. One driver was hospitalized with possible serious injuries while a second driver had a possible minor injury. The third driver involved was not injured. Neither drugs nor alcohol are believed to have been factors in the incident.
MANITOWOC, WI

