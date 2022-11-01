Read full article on original website
wearegreenbay.com
Man leads Wisconsin authorities on a multi-county chase, taken into custody three counties over
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A chase that originally started in Dane County ended three counties north, just west of Fond du Lac on Thursday. According to the Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office, around 11:00 a.m., authorities in Green Lake County received notification of a pursuit in Columbia County heading toward Green Lake County.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Man Convicted for 4th OWI Sentenced
A Manitowoc man who was convicted for his 4th OWI has been sentenced. Blake A. Lohmeier pleaded guilty to the charge on September 16th, 2020, and was sentenced to 8 months in the County Jail and three years probation on October 20th. As a part of his probation, Lohmeier must...
WBAY Green Bay
Man charged with arson for Mr. G’s Supper Club fire in Door County
STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Door County Sheriff’s Office says a local man was arrested and charged with arson for last month’s fire that destroyed Mr. G’s Supper Club in Jacksonport. According to the sheriff’s office, the fire was reported just after noon on Sunday, October...
WBAY Green Bay
Inmate dies in Winnebago County Jail
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The death of an inmate in the Winnebago County Jail is under investigation. The sheriff’s office says deputies in the jail found a man who was unresponsive at about 11:18 A.M. Wednesday and immediately started life-saving efforts while summoning the jail nursing staff, additional deputies, and the Oshkosh Fire Department.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay man accused of forging checks to steal from parents, breaking into their house
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Green Bay could be looking at decades in prison after he was charged with multiple counts of stealing from his parents and breaking into their home. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 49-year-old Scott Gerrits is facing six...
Inmate death at Winnebago County Jail under investigation
"As is protocol for any in custody death, this investigation has been turned over to an outside agency; the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office will be leading this investigation."
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Homicide Suspect Gets Her Wish, Another Competency Exam Ordered
The woman charged with a high-profile homicide in Green Bay is getting her wish. 24-year-old Taylor Schabusiness requested another competency exam, and Judge Thomas Walsh granted it. While in court yesterday, the defense team noted that Schabusiness has been on suicide watch for two months and that her brother had...
wearegreenbay.com
Fond du Lac Fleet Farm burglary suspect in custody, stolen guns and ammo recovered
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A 29-year-old Fond du Lac resident is in custody for allegedly breaking into and stealing firearms and ammunition from a Fleet Farm on October 28. The Fond du Lac Police Department says that the suspect was taken into custody without incident around 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday during a traffic stop.
seehafernews.com
Bail Hearing Held For Manitowoc Man Accused Of Stealing From A City Residence
Bail was set at $40,000 cash this afternoon for a 41-year-old Manitowoc man who was taken into custody this week for allegedly stealing cash from a neighbor’s residence last weekend. Charges against Brian D, Herdt include two counts of Burglary to a Building or Dwelling and Criminal Trespass to...
WBAY Green Bay
Police investigate possible human trafficking at Oshkosh massage parlor
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Oshkosh police are investigating suspected human trafficking at a local massage parlor. Police were investigating illegal sexual activity at Xinchen Massage on N. Koeller Rd. and detained and interviewed two female employees. Police will only say the case remains under investigation and it’s working with...
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Man Arrested After Forging Checks from His Parents
A 49-year-old Green Bay man is facing charges after he allegedly forged checks from his parents and broke into their home. An officer was sent to a home on Desnoyers Street at around 4:30 p.m. on October 22nd on a report of a theft. The man and woman told the...
Police: Fleet Farm burglary suspect arrested, all stolen firearms recovered
FDLPD Officers and Detectives took a 29-year-old Fond du Lac resident into custody without incident.
Green Bay dismemberment case: Another evaluation ordered for Taylor Schabusiness
A judge ordered another evaluation for Taylor Schabusiness. The next hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. Nov 18.
wearegreenbay.com
Man seen trespassing on private property in Oconto County, allegedly tried to steal catalytic converter
UNDERHILL, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oconto County Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify a man who allegedly trespassed on private property and tried to steal a catalytic converter. Deputies say that the man was on private property on Harrys Road in the Town of Underhill and allegedly attempted...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Crime Prevention Committee to Discuss Scams and Bylaws
There is only one meeting scheduled for today in the City of Manitowoc. The Crime Prevention Committee will gather in the Meeting and Training Room in the Police Department headquarters at 6:30 p.m. The public will be given time to voice their input before the group gets updates from the...
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Homicide Suspect Asks for Another Competency Hearing
The woman accused of a brutal murder in Green Bay is asking for yet another competency hearing. The defense team for Taylor Schabusiness filed that motion along with an affidavit expressing concerns about her ability to understand the court proceedings. Schabusiness was deemed competent to stand trial in May after...
seehafernews.com
Bail Hearing Held For Manitowoc Man Accused Of Attacking A Friend With A Knife
Bail is set at $1000 cash for a 25-year-old Manitowoc man who allegedly attacked a friend last week with a knife. Daniel L. May III is charged with Second Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Disorderly Conduct, and Three Counts of Misdemeanor Bail Jumping-all with Dangerous Weapon Enhancer. Police responded to a...
Green Bay Police arrest convicted felon; recover three guns, ammunition, drugs
The Green Bay Police Department has arrested a convicted felon suspected to be in possession of three handguns, one of which was confirmed stolen from Oconto County.
seehafernews.com
Sheboygan Police Report Collecting Over A Ton of Meds Over The Past Year
Drug Takeback Days have been a rousing success this year in Sheboygan. According to the Sheboygan Police Department, during the most recent event this past Saturday, over 425 pounds of unneeded medications were collected. When combined with the pills, creams, and other meds collected throughout the year, that puts the...
whbl.com
Manitowoc Police Seek Crash Witnesses
Manitowoc Police are hoping the public will help them figure out how three cars got into an accident there last Friday. The accident happened at 3:25 in the afternoon at the intersection of North 11th Street and Waldo Boulevard. One driver was hospitalized with possible serious injuries while a second driver had a possible minor injury. The third driver involved was not injured. Neither drugs nor alcohol are believed to have been factors in the incident.
