Chael Sonnen believes Jon Jones has miscalculated his return by not creating storyline in time away from the UFC: “Nothing has changed in three years”
Chael Sonnen believes that former UFC champion Jon Jones has done himself a bit of a disservice. ‘Bones’ has been out of action since his win over Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 in February 2020. Following that victory, Jones decided to relinquish his light-heavyweight title due to a pay dispute with the UFC. Soon thereafter, he announced a move to heavyweight.
MMAWeekly.com
Sean O’Malley doesn’t think a bout against champion Aljamain Sterling is the biggest fight in the division
Top ranked UFC bantamweight contender Sean O’Malley is in line for a title bout in his next outing, but he thinks there’s a bigger matchup to make in the division. O’Mally (16-1, 1 NC) rose from the 11th ranking up to the No. 1 contender slot following his UFC 276 split decision win over former champion Petr Yan. Leading up to the match, UFC president Dana White indicated that the winner would get the next title shot against champion Aljamain Sterling.
MMA Fighting
Jake Paul reveals ‘upsetting’ estimate for Anderson Silva pay-per-view buys
Jake Paul is feeling pessimistic about the numbers for his most recent fight. Though Paul arguably picked up the biggest win of his boxing career by defeating MMA legend and former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva this past Saturday, he doesn’t expect the pay-per-view numbers to reflect the significance of the moment for a variety of reasons.
MMAWeekly.com
Israel Adesanya releases more footage of UFC 281 fight camp
Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya puts his title on the line in the UFC 281 main event against Alex Pereira at Madison Square Garden in New York City on November 12. Adesanya and Pereira have history. Pereira holds two wins over Adesanya in kickboxing, including a knockout win in their second fight.
MMAmania.com
UFC Vegas 64’s main card takes last-minute hit after losing Heavyweight slugfest
UFC Vegas 64, which is set to go down this Saturday night (Nov. 5, 2022), is down to 12 fights after losing a Heavyweight tilt between Jailton Almeida and Maxim Grishin, according to MMA Fighting. The 265-pound bout was removed from the ESPN+-streamed main card for undisclosed reasons. “Man, arrived...
MMA Fighting
Fighter vs. Writer: Matt Brown reacts to Jake Paul’s win over Anderson Silva; Belal Muhammad wants Khamzat Chimaev next
Matt Brown returns to co-host the latest episode of The Fighter vs. The Writer along with Belal Muhammad fresh off his win over Sean Brady at UFC 280. Brown will offer his reaction to Jake Paul’s unanimous decision win over Anderson Silva as the 25-year-old social influencer turned boxer picked up the biggest victory of his career over the UFC legend.
MMA Fighting
Katie Taylor tells Eddie Hearn, Jake Paul to settle their beef and ‘do what’s right for boxing’ to make Amanda Serrano rematch
Katie Taylor is targeting early 2023 for her first ever fight at Croke Park in Ireland, and she would love to have the biggest fight possible for her homecoming. The undefeated boxing champion knows any opponent would draw a crowd at the massive soccer stadium. But ideally, a rematch against Amanda Serrano is the fight she wants most.
After UFC 280 win, Sean O’Malley reveals plans of boxing Ryan Garcia in the future: “The UFC would be down”
UFC bantamweight contender Sean O’Malley has his eyes on the boxing ring. ‘Sugar’ is fresh off his matchup with Petr Yan at UFC 280 last month. The bout was a back-and-forth fight, however, many fans felt ‘No Mercy’ did much of the better work. After 15 minutes of action, O’Malley picked up the victory by a contentious split decision.
MMA Fighting
Jake Paul coach not interested in Tommy Fury fight next: ‘[Anderson Silva] beats him one-sidedly’
Tommy Fury has been critical of Jake Paul’s boxing skills, but Paul’s coach BJ Flores thinks that Fury is speaking out of turn. Following Paul’s decision win over UFC legend Anderson Silva this past Saturday, Fury appeared on The MMA Hour and said that while he feels Paul has improved as a boxer, he doubts that the YouTuber would have much success against even the most average journeyman.
Watch | Weili Zhang shows incredible strength by lifting UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou
Former UFC women’s strawweight champion Weili Zhang looks ready to earn back her gold. ‘Magnum’ has been out of action since her rematch with Joanna Jędrzejczyk in June. Their first outing two years prior was one of the greatest women’s MMA fights of all time. Zhang won that first bout by split decision, but wouldn’t need the judges in the second.
Daniel Cormier wants to see Arnold Allen vs. Josh Emmett for interim featherweight title at UFC 284
With UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski chasing a second title, Daniel Cormier believes the division should move on. Volkanovski is eyeing Cormier’s teammate and newly crowned lightweight champ Islam Makhachev at UFC 284 on Feb. 11 in Perth, Australia. So with the champion appearing to be tied up, Cormier would like to see UFC Fight Night 213 winner Arnold Allen (17-1 MMA, 10-0 UFC) and the streaking Josh Emmett (18-2 MMA, 9-2 UFC) pit against each other on the same card.
MMAmania.com
Beneil Dariush won’t wait for UFC title shot, calls out Oliveira, Chandler or Poirier next
Beneil Dariush recently won his eighth straight fight in the loaded Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Lightweight division, defeating Mateusz Gamrot via unanimous decision at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi just last month. However, he ended up somewhat of a “loser” once the dust settled on “Fight Island.”
Lightweights Thiago Moises, Guram Kutateladze to fight at UFC 283 in Rio
Rising lightweights Thiago Moises and Guram Kutateladze will square off at UFC 283. Moises (16-6 MMA, 5-4 UFC) takes on Kutateladze (12-3 MMA, 1-1 UFC) on Jan. 21 at Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro. Two people with knowledge of the situation confirmed the matchup to MMA Junkie but asked to remain anonymous as the promotion has yet to make an official announcement. Canal Encarada first reported the booking.
Israel Adesanya on UFC 281 title defense vs. Alex Pereira: 'If there's ever a fight I have to win, it's this one'
Israel Adesanya thinks his upcoming title defense will be special. The UFC middleweight champion looks to defend his title for a sixth time Nov. 12 when he takes on Alex Pereira in the main event of UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden in New York. Although it’s a fresh matchup...
Chase Sherman dissects Josh Parisian, plans to make him 'crumble' at UFC Fight Night 214
LAS VEGAS – While UFC heavyweight Chase Sherman has a lot of respect for his upcoming opponent, he believes there will be a point of no return. Sherman (16-10 MMA, 4-9 UFC) will look to make it two wins in a row as he takes on Josh Parisian at UFC Fight Night 214. The event takes place at the UFC Apex and streams on ESPN+.
MMA Fighting
Between the Links: Interest in Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz, what’s next for Arnold Allen, UFC 281 lineup
Jake Paul defeated Anderson Silva on Saturday to remain undefeated in the boxing ring, and proved a lot of doubters wrong in the process. Heading into the bout, a lot of people felt like a massive fight would be Paul vs. Nate Diaz, but coming out of it, is the interest level in that fight as high as it was?
MMAmania.com
UFC Vegas 64 odds: Latest betting lines and gambling guide | Rodriguez vs. Lemos
All-action Strawweights get the spotlight inside UFC APEX this Saturday (Nov. 5, 2022) when Marina Rodriguez battles Amanda Lemos in a clash of top contenders. UFC Vegas 64 will also see Neil Magny face Daniel Rodriguez in a pivotal Welterweight battle and Tagir Ulanbekov square off with Nate Maness in the latter’s Flyweight debut.
MMA Junkie's Fight of the Month for October: A bloody Bellator brawl
With another action-packed month of MMA in the books, MMA Junkie looks at the best fights from October 2022: Here are the five nominees, listed in chronological order, and winner of MMA Junkie’s Fight of the Month award for October. At the bottom of the post, let us know...
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Michael Bisping: A boxing match with Jake Paul doesn’t ‘go very well’ for Nate Diaz
Nate Diaz finds himself comfortably centered in Jake Paul’s crosshairs after “The Problem Child’s” recent big win. It’s nothing new for former or retired MMA fighters to be targeted by Paul, and Michael Bisping is no different. For a brief spell, the two bantered back and forth with “The Count” even sharing that some negotiations were presented in his direction. Obviously, nothing came to fruition and Paul has since gone on to defeat the likes of Bisping’s fellow former UFC champions Tyron Woodley and Anderson Silva.
MMAmania.com
Zhang Weili reveals what she wants to be remembered for, excited to test wrestling at UFC 281
Zhang Weili is ready to make some more history next weekend (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) at UFC 281 in New York City. Prior to her upcoming title shot against Carla Esparza in UFC 281’s co-main event, Zhang was once a titleholder herself. “Magnum” captured the Strawweight crown in Aug. 2019 with a devastating finish at home over Jessica Andrade in just 32 seconds.
