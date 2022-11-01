ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Chael Sonnen believes Jon Jones has miscalculated his return by not creating storyline in time away from the UFC: “Nothing has changed in three years”

Chael Sonnen believes that former UFC champion Jon Jones has done himself a bit of a disservice. ‘Bones’ has been out of action since his win over Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 in February 2020. Following that victory, Jones decided to relinquish his light-heavyweight title due to a pay dispute with the UFC. Soon thereafter, he announced a move to heavyweight.
MMAWeekly.com

Sean O’Malley doesn’t think a bout against champion Aljamain Sterling is the biggest fight in the division

Top ranked UFC bantamweight contender Sean O’Malley is in line for a title bout in his next outing, but he thinks there’s a bigger matchup to make in the division. O’Mally (16-1, 1 NC) rose from the 11th ranking up to the No. 1 contender slot following his UFC 276 split decision win over former champion Petr Yan. Leading up to the match, UFC president Dana White indicated that the winner would get the next title shot against champion Aljamain Sterling.
MMA Fighting

Jake Paul reveals ‘upsetting’ estimate for Anderson Silva pay-per-view buys

Jake Paul is feeling pessimistic about the numbers for his most recent fight. Though Paul arguably picked up the biggest win of his boxing career by defeating MMA legend and former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva this past Saturday, he doesn’t expect the pay-per-view numbers to reflect the significance of the moment for a variety of reasons.
MMAWeekly.com

Israel Adesanya releases more footage of UFC 281 fight camp

Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya puts his title on the line in the UFC 281 main event against Alex Pereira at Madison Square Garden in New York City on November 12. Adesanya and Pereira have history. Pereira holds two wins over Adesanya in kickboxing, including a knockout win in their second fight.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MMA Fighting

Fighter vs. Writer: Matt Brown reacts to Jake Paul’s win over Anderson Silva; Belal Muhammad wants Khamzat Chimaev next

Matt Brown returns to co-host the latest episode of The Fighter vs. The Writer along with Belal Muhammad fresh off his win over Sean Brady at UFC 280. Brown will offer his reaction to Jake Paul’s unanimous decision win over Anderson Silva as the 25-year-old social influencer turned boxer picked up the biggest victory of his career over the UFC legend.
MMA Fighting

Katie Taylor tells Eddie Hearn, Jake Paul to settle their beef and ‘do what’s right for boxing’ to make Amanda Serrano rematch

Katie Taylor is targeting early 2023 for her first ever fight at Croke Park in Ireland, and she would love to have the biggest fight possible for her homecoming. The undefeated boxing champion knows any opponent would draw a crowd at the massive soccer stadium. But ideally, a rematch against Amanda Serrano is the fight she wants most.
NEW YORK STATE
MMA Fighting

Jake Paul coach not interested in Tommy Fury fight next: ‘[Anderson Silva] beats him one-sidedly’

Tommy Fury has been critical of Jake Paul’s boxing skills, but Paul’s coach BJ Flores thinks that Fury is speaking out of turn. Following Paul’s decision win over UFC legend Anderson Silva this past Saturday, Fury appeared on The MMA Hour and said that while he feels Paul has improved as a boxer, he doubts that the YouTuber would have much success against even the most average journeyman.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Daniel Cormier wants to see Arnold Allen vs. Josh Emmett for interim featherweight title at UFC 284

With UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski chasing a second title, Daniel Cormier believes the division should move on. Volkanovski is eyeing Cormier’s teammate and newly crowned lightweight champ Islam Makhachev at UFC 284 on Feb. 11 in Perth, Australia. So with the champion appearing to be tied up, Cormier would like to see UFC Fight Night 213 winner Arnold Allen (17-1 MMA, 10-0 UFC) and the streaking Josh Emmett (18-2 MMA, 9-2 UFC) pit against each other on the same card.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lightweights Thiago Moises, Guram Kutateladze to fight at UFC 283 in Rio

Rising lightweights Thiago Moises and Guram Kutateladze will square off at UFC 283. Moises (16-6 MMA, 5-4 UFC) takes on Kutateladze (12-3 MMA, 1-1 UFC) on Jan. 21 at Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro. Two people with knowledge of the situation confirmed the matchup to MMA Junkie but asked to remain anonymous as the promotion has yet to make an official announcement. Canal Encarada first reported the booking.
MMAmania.com

UFC Vegas 64 odds: Latest betting lines and gambling guide | Rodriguez vs. Lemos

All-action Strawweights get the spotlight inside UFC APEX this Saturday (Nov. 5, 2022) when Marina Rodriguez battles Amanda Lemos in a clash of top contenders. UFC Vegas 64 will also see Neil Magny face Daniel Rodriguez in a pivotal Welterweight battle and Tagir Ulanbekov square off with Nate Maness in the latter’s Flyweight debut.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Michael Bisping: A boxing match with Jake Paul doesn’t ‘go very well’ for Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz finds himself comfortably centered in Jake Paul’s crosshairs after “The Problem Child’s” recent big win. It’s nothing new for former or retired MMA fighters to be targeted by Paul, and Michael Bisping is no different. For a brief spell, the two bantered back and forth with “The Count” even sharing that some negotiations were presented in his direction. Obviously, nothing came to fruition and Paul has since gone on to defeat the likes of Bisping’s fellow former UFC champions Tyron Woodley and Anderson Silva.
MMAmania.com

Zhang Weili reveals what she wants to be remembered for, excited to test wrestling at UFC 281

Zhang Weili is ready to make some more history next weekend (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) at UFC 281 in New York City. Prior to her upcoming title shot against Carla Esparza in UFC 281’s co-main event, Zhang was once a titleholder herself. “Magnum” captured the Strawweight crown in Aug. 2019 with a devastating finish at home over Jessica Andrade in just 32 seconds.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

