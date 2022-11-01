ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Jalen Suggs scored nine of his 26 points in the final two minutes, and the Orlando Magic rallied from a 16-point deficit in the second half to beat the Golden State Warriors 130-129 on Thursday night, handing the defending NBA champions their fourth straight loss. Stephen Curry had 39 points and nine assists for the Warriors. Klay Thompson added 27 points, but missed a 12-foot jumper at the buzzer after the Magic trapped Curry. The Warriors fell to 0-5 on the road and 3-6 overall, and Coach Steve Kerr said it’s time for some changes. “We’ve had nine games now so we’ve had a decent look at combinations, so it’s time to try something different,” Kerr said. “Everybody’s going to get a chance to play. We’ve got to find combinations that click.”

