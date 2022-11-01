Read full article on original website
Bruins Wrap: Boston Completes Improbable Comeback, Win In OT
The Boston Bruins put together their best win yet, defeating the Pittsburgh Penguins, 6-5, to continue their tremendous start to the season at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday. The Bruins improved to 9-1-0 on the season, while the Penguins fell to 4-5-1. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. If...
Bruins’ Jeremy Swayman Suffers Leg Injury In Win Vs. Penguins
The Bruins have received strong goaltending during the early portion of this season, but that trend didn’t exactly continue Tuesday night and Boston lost one of its netminders to an injury as well. Jeremy Swayman, who came in for relief of starter Linus Ullmark midway through the second period,...
Bruce Cassidy Speaks on Washington Game, Lineup Changes, Road Trip
The Vegas Golden Knights will kick off a five-game road trip with their matchup against the Washington Capitals Tuesday.
Watch Bruins’ Hampus Lindholm Bury OT Winner To Beat Penguins
This will certainly qualify as the most thrilling win for the Boston Bruins on the young season. The Bruins erased a three-goal deficit to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night, scoring twice in the third period before defenseman Hampus Lindholm put the finishing touches on a sensational comeback by burying the game-winning goal in overtime to lift Boston to a 6-5 victory at PPG Paints Arena.
Watch: Jaromir Jagr loved tribute from current Penguins player
NHL legend Jaromir Jagr is a huge fan of the tribute that current Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jason Zucker sent his way on Wednesday night. Following Zucker's first-period goal against Buffalo, he celebrated with a salute that paid homage to the way Jagr used to celebrate goals during his time with team in the 1990s and early 2000s.
Golden Knights’ Analytics Showing Bruce Cassidy’s Positive Impact
The Vegas Golden Knights have started the 2022-23 season with a bang, putting together an 8-2-0 record through the opening 10 games of the season and sitting second in the league standings behind only the Boston Bruins. After an electric 2-1 overtime win against the Winnipeg Jets at home on Sunday, Oct. 30, the Golden Knights are heading on a five-game Eastern Conference road trip starting Tuesday against the Washington Capitals.
Theodore scores in OT, Golden Knights beat Capitals 3-2
WASHINGTON -- — Shea Theodore scored at 1:35 of overtime to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 3-2 win over the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night. William Carrier and Jack Eichel also scored for the Golden Knights, who extended their winning streak to five games. Eichel added an assist, and Alex Pietrangelo helped set up all three Vegas goals, raising his assist total this season to nine. Logan Thompson made 19 saves.
Bruins Notes: Boston’s Seventh Straight Fueled By ‘Fight For Each Other’
The Boston Bruins never trailed in their game with the New York Rangers on Thursday night, ending up taking home a commanding 5-2 win from Madison Square Garden — but a spark was needed before they could break away in the third period. After completely dominating the first period,...
Penguins Go with Pirates-like ‘P’ Logo For Winter Classic
The Pittsburgh Penguins will visit the Boston Bruins on Jan. 2 in the 2023 Winter Classic at Fenway Park. It’s almost a home game for the Penguins because the Fenway Group bought the team last year. Just before the puck drop on Tuesday night between the Penguins and Bruins...
San Jose Sharks’ Future Is at a Crossroads
General manager Mike Grier has the pressure-filled task of engineering the most pivotal season in San Jose Sharks’ history. The front office’s decisions throughout the 2022-23 season will dictate their route to contention and how long that will take. Not the least of which includes the uncertain future of their prized restricted free agent, Timo Meier. From my observations of the franchise’s current state and personnel, the Sharks have very few options and a limited window of time to make them. Also consider that in their 31-year history, they have never committed to a full rebuild.
NHL Rewind: Coyotes drop pair of games at new home, Oilers get revenge in 'Battle of Alberta'
Another weekend of NHL action has come and gone. With it, we saw some very intriguing storylines, including some of the league's elite teams flexing their muscles. Let's take a gander at some of the biggest highlights from this past week around the NHL. Goal of the weekend: Jack Eichel...
Five Takeaways From Bruins’ Thrilling OT Win Vs. Penguins
The Bruins put the NHL on notice Tuesday when they came back from a three-goal deficit to score four unanswered goals and beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-5 in overtime. Boston now has won six straight games and its latest victory came on what looked like was going to be the Bruins’ worst game of the season, but turned into a statement win.
3 takeaways from Arizona Coyotes' loss to Dallas Stars as homestand ends on sour note
The Arizona Coyotes struggled to challenge the Dallas Stars early on, and it would haunt them. With four goals in the first period, the Stars held control of the game as the Coyotes (3-6-1) finished Thursday night at Mullett Arena with a 7-2 loss. Jason Robertson had a big night with two goals, while 13 different Stars players found the scoresheet.
3 Takeaways: Panthers Loss vs the Coyotes – 11/01/22
The Florida Panthers’ road woes continued last night vs the Arizona Coyotes as they fell to the Desert Dogs, 3-1. Panthers Road Struggles Continue in the Desert vs the Coyotes. The Panthers have now lost four straight on the road after opening the season with two straight road wins.
Vikings TE T.J. Hockenson takes dig at Lions after trade
T.J. Hockenson does not seem unhappy to be leaving the Detroit Lions behind to join the Minnesota Vikings. The Lions traded Hockenson to the Vikings on Tuesday for draft picks, moving on from the former top ten pick. On Wednesday, Hockenson spoke to the Minnesota media and made a fairly pointed comment about what he was leaving behind in Detroit.
NBA Fans Suspect Something Is Off With LeBron James During Game Against The Pelicans
The Los Angeles Lakers are having a great time in their ongoing matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans. The Lakers are currently up 12 points over the Pelicans in a game many expected the Lakers to struggle in. Russell Westbrook coming off the bench and the defensive contributions of LeBron James and Anthony Davis have been crucial in keeping the Lakers competitive.
Miami Sends Clear Message on Tua
It’s been over two decades since Dan Marino retired and it’s felt like Miami has been spinning its wheels at quarterback ever since. Until now. In case you’ve been sleeping under a rock, the trade deadline has come and gone and the Dolphins were aggressive. Trading their only first-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft, as well as RB Chase Edmonds to Denver, they landed a big fish (pun not intended) in OLB Bradley Chubb.
Coyotes beat Panthers 3-1 for 1st win at Mullett Arena
TEMPE, Ariz. -- — Nick Ritchie scored a tiebreaking goal midway through the third period and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Florida Panthers 3-1 on Tuesday night for their first victory in three games at their new Mullett Arena home. “It was pretty cool," Ritchie said. "The crowd was...
Suggs, Magic hand Warriors fourth straight loss, 130-129
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Jalen Suggs scored nine of his 26 points in the final two minutes, and the Orlando Magic rallied from a 16-point deficit in the second half to beat the Golden State Warriors 130-129 on Thursday night, handing the defending NBA champions their fourth straight loss. Stephen Curry had 39 points and nine assists for the Warriors. Klay Thompson added 27 points, but missed a 12-foot jumper at the buzzer after the Magic trapped Curry. The Warriors fell to 0-5 on the road and 3-6 overall, and Coach Steve Kerr said it’s time for some changes. “We’ve had nine games now so we’ve had a decent look at combinations, so it’s time to try something different,” Kerr said. “Everybody’s going to get a chance to play. We’ve got to find combinations that click.”
Bradley Beal dishes on Sixers' rising star Tyrese Maxey
Tyrese Maxey is emerging as one of the NBA's brighter young guards. Wizards star Bradley Beal has noticed. "He's confident, he's running his team, he's playing like an All-Star. He's super-talented, and the game is only going to continue to slow down more and more for him, which is even scarier," Beal said, per Ky Carlin of USA Today.
